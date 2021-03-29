Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PBF Logistics LP    PBFX

PBF LOGISTICS LP

(PBFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PBF Logistics LP : to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

03/29/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-release-first-quarter-2021-earnings-results-301257847.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PBF LOGISTICS LP
04:08pPBF LOGISTICS LP  : to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
PR
03/19PBF LOGISTICS LP  : Energy to Participate in the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Confe..
PR
03/05PBF LOGISTICS LP  : Energy to Participate in the Bank of America Refining Confer..
PR
03/02PBF LOGISTICS LP  : Announces Availability of 2020 K-1 Tax Packages
PR
03/01PBF ENERGY  : to Participate in Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference
AQ
02/26PBF LOGISTICS LP  : Energy to Participate in Raymond James Institutional Investo..
PR
02/25PBF LOGISTICS LP  : Credit Suisse Raises PBF Logistics' Price Target to $13.50 f..
MT
02/18PBF LOGISTICS LP  : Filed 2020 Form 10-K
PR
02/18PBF LOGISTICS LP  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/11PBF LOGISTICS LP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ