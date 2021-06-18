Log in
    PBFX   US69318Q1040

PBF LOGISTICS LP

(PBFX)
  Report
PBF Logistics LP : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

06/18/2021 | 04:28pm EDT
PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-release-second-quarter-2021-earnings-results-301315705.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP


