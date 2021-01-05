Log in
PBF LOGISTICS LP

(PBFX)
PBF Logistics LP : to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

01/05/2021 | 05:33pm EST
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-release-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-results-301201500.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP


© PRNewswire 2021
