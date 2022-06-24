PBT : Trading Statement for the twelve months ended 31 March 2022

Trading Statement for the twelve months ended 31 March 2022 PBT Group Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1936/008278/06) JSE Share code: PBG ISIN: ZAE000256319 ("PBT Group" or "the Company") TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 In terms of paragraph 3.4 of the JSE Listings Requirements, companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they are satisfied with a reasonable degree of certainty that the financial results of the period to be reported upon will differ by 20% or more from the financial results of the previous corresponding period. Shareholders of PBT Group are advised that the Company is currently finalising its results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2022. Results are expected to be as follows: Trading statement for the 12 months Year on year 12 months ended 12 months ended 31 March 2022 change based on 31 March 2022 ended 31 expected ranges March 2021 Expected ranges Revenue (ZARm) 21.2% - 26.1% 956.2 - 995.2 789.0 Cash Generated from Operations (ZARm) 44.5% - 50.4% 133.1 - 138.5 92.1 EBITDA (ZARm) 38.2% - 43.8% 135.8 - 141.4 98.3 Profit after taxation (ZARm) 38.6% - 44.3% 90.5 - 94.2 65.3 Normalised Headline Earnings* (ZARm) 68.0% - 74.8% 76.9 - 80.0 45.8 Headline Earnings (ZARm) 53.3% - 59.6% 67.9 - 70.6 44.3 Normalised Headline Earnings per (ZAR 60.6% - 67.2% 74.1 - 77.1 46.1 share* cents) Headline Earnings per share (ZAR 60.6% - 67.1% 81.2 - 84.6 50.6 cents) Earnings per share (ZAR 55.9% - 62.3% 78.8 - 82.0 50.6 cents) PBT Group's financial performance was driven by: • Organic revenue growth due to continued demand for PBT Group's services. • Containing costs, resulting in EBITDA margin expansion. • Converting operating accounting earnings into operating cash earnings. * PBT Group is reporting normalised headline earnings and normalised headline earnings per share figures. These figures reverse the accounting effect of IFRS 2 Share-based Payment. The board of directors of PBT Group is of the view that this is a more accurate reflection of the Company's after-tax earnings and after-tax earnings per share. The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed and reported on by the Company's auditors. The Company's results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2022 are scheduled to be published on or about 30 June 2022. By order of the board of directors. Cape Town 24 June 2022 Sponsor Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited Date: 24-06-2022 01:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.