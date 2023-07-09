1,275,000 Common Shares of PC 1 Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUL-2023.

Details:

All of the Corporationâ€™s 5,100,000 issued and outstanding Common Shares and 510,000 Share Options (in addition to all Share Options issued on the Closing Date) will be deposited in escrow pursuant to the terms of the Escrow Agreement and will be released from escrow in stages over a period of up to 18 months after the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin.