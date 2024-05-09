Selected to Provide Technology Products, Services, and Solutions to Fairfax County, VA and Other Government Agencies

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that its public sector subsidiary, Connection Public Sector Solutions, has been awarded a contract to provide technology products, services, and solutions to Fairfax County, VA and other government agencies made available through the GOVMVMT Purchasing Cooperative.

The GOVMVMT contract, in partnership with Fairfax County, was competitively solicited and awarded nationwide, and is available for use by state and local governments, as well as K-12 school districts and institutions of higher education throughout the United States. The contract vehicle extends through October 31, 2028 and includes five one-year renewal options, for a possible total of 10 years. Connection is one of three award recipients. In addition to a complete portfolio of technology products—such as desktops, laptops, servers, storage systems, networking, and peripherals—the agreement includes, but is not limited to, technology services and solutions related to security, cloud, data management, data protection, infrastructure, mobility, unified communications and collaboration, and IT service management. The total potential dollar volume of products and services that may be purchased under the agreement is $200 million annually.

Larry Kirsch, President of Connection Public Sector Solutions said, “It’s an honor to receive this contract award and to work with the GOVMVMT Purchasing Cooperative to provide exceptional service, value, and performance to our government customers. Our team is excited to offer Fairfax County and other government agencies the support and technical expertise required to advance their technology objectives and deliver innovative solutions and services to their communities.”

Tyler McCall, Program Manager at GOVMVMT said, “We are pleased to partner with Connection and to bring their expertise, resources, and extensive vendor relationships to state and local governments and education institutions through our cooperative purchasing program. The company’s commitment to providing industry-leading technology services and solutions to the public sector is closely aligned with our mission to put government first while reestablishing the standard in cooperative procurement.”

