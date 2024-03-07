Demonstrates Broad Proficiency in All Six Microsoft Solution Areas

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Microsoft Solutions Partner designations for proficiency in all six solution areas: Business Applications; Modern Work; Security; Azure Data & AI; Azure Infrastructure; and Azure Digital & App Innovation.

Microsoft Solutions Partner designations are awarded based on the ability to successfully deliver solutions built on Microsoft technology. Results are measured by performance, skilling, and customer success. Achieving all six designations grants Connection the distinction of being named a Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud.

Dave Hall, General Manager of Technology Solutions at Connection said, “Earning all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations elevates Connection to a group of technology providers eligible to display the Microsoft Cloud badge. This achievement highlights our team’s commitment to excellence and exceptional service. We will continue to build on the technical proficiency and industry-leading expertise that helped our team secure these designations—and leverage our resources to create innovative solutions that deliver the superior performance, security, and value our customers deserve.”

Connection is a Microsoft Solutions Partner with the following Microsoft Designations, Specializations, and Capabilities:

Designations

Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure)

Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure)

Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure)

Solutions Partner for Modern Work

Solutions Partner for Security

Solutions Partner for Business Applications

Specializations

Teamwork Deployment

Identity and Access Management

Threat Protection

Infra and Database Migration

Capabilities

Microsoft Cloud Services Partner

Microsoft FastTrack Ready Partner

Microsoft Marketplace Co-Sell Ready

Microsoft Multi-Party Private Offer Selling Partner

Microsoft Authorized Surface Provider

Microsoft Authorized Education Partner

Microsoft Delivery Service Partner

Microsoft Open Value, Charity, and Academic Volume Licensing Programs with Service and Support for Microsoft

Enterprise Agreements and Microsoft Products and Services Agreement

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307475612/en/