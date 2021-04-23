Log in
    CNXN

PC CONNECTION, INC.

(CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc. : (CNXN) to Release First Quarter Results For 2021

04/23/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, will release its first quarter 2021 operating results after close of market on Thursday, May 6, 2021. At 4:30 p.m. ET on that date, management will review these results during their quarterly conference call. To access the conference call, please dial 877-776-4016 (US) or 973-638-3231 (International). The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed online through the investor relations section of our website at https://ir.connection.com.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX™, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

###


© Business Wire 2021
