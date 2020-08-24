Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PC Connection, Inc.    CNXN

PC CONNECTION, INC.

(CNXN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/24 04:00:00 pm
44.06 USD   +0.96%
04:01pPC CONNECTION : Microsoft Recognizes Connection at 2020 Inspire Conference
BU
08/14CONNECTION : Receives HP Partner of the Year Award
BU
08/10PC CONNECTION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PC Connection : Microsoft Recognizes Connection at 2020 Inspire Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Connection Honored by Microsoft for Leadership in Customer Impact and Solution Innovation

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ:CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, has won the Microsoft U.S. Partner Award—Other—Surface PC for leadership in customer impact, solution innovation, deployment, and exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft technologies over the past year. The award was presented at Microsoft’s 2020 Inspire conference.

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft, said, “Our partners have been working and innovating, building technologies across the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge that allow organizations of all types to connect, operate, and carry on. We’ve seen amazing displays of agility and creativity as partners navigate a new world for their businesses, while still supporting customers and building new products and services.”

COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on how individuals and organizations connect, collaborate, and get work done. Connection is giving customers the freedom to work from anywhere. With industry leading solutions, like Microsoft Surface PC, Office 365, Teams, and Azure, Connection is helping customers to optimize costs and transform their workspace bringing enterprise-level efficiency, security, and productivity to home and remote work.

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection, said, “It’s an honor to receive this Partner Award from Microsoft, as we both continue to strive to provide increasingly exceptional service and solutions to our customers. I’d like to recognize Connection’s entire team of Microsoft experts for demonstrating the leadership, commitment, and integrity that makes our collaboration with Microsoft successful. Connection will continue to work closely with Microsoft to connect our customers with technology that enhances productivity and efficiency.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ:CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global information technology (IT) procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX™, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

cnxn-g

###


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PC CONNECTION, INC.
04:01pPC CONNECTION : Microsoft Recognizes Connection at 2020 Inspire Conference
BU
08/14CONNECTION : Receives HP Partner of the Year Award
BU
08/10PC CONNECTION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10PC CONNECTION : Connection (CNXN) Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
08/10PC CONNECTION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (for..
AQ
08/10PC CONNECTION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/28PC CONNECTION, INC. : (CNXN) To Release Second Quarter Results For 2020
BU
06/09CONNECTION : Honored by Intel With U.S. Partner of the Year for Excellence in Ac..
BU
05/28PC CONNECTION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Mat..
AQ
05/12PC CONNECTION : Connection® Earns Cisco Master Security Specialization
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 590 M - -
Net income 2020 58,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 140 M 1 140 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 609
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart PC CONNECTION, INC.
Duration : Period :
PC Connection, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PC CONNECTION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 47,00 $
Last Close Price 43,64 $
Spread / Highest target 7,70%
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. McGrath President & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia J. Gallup Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Brian Hicks SVP-Product Management & Operations
Thomas C. Baker Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kevin McCahill Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PC CONNECTION, INC.-12.12%1 140
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.17.65%44 790
HP INC.-11.29%26 068
GOERTEK INC.117.17%19 654
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.48.07%12 546
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-41.17%11 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group