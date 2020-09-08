Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  PCAS    PCA   FR0000053514

PCAS

(PCA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 09/08 11:35:25 am
11.2 EUR   +5.66%
02:52pPCAS : 1st Half 2020 Earnings Report
GL
11:50aPCAS : Résultats au 1er semestre 2020
PU
08/05NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE ET D'ACTIONS : juillet 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PCAS: 1st Half 2020 Earnings Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

Ecully, September 8, 2020

1st HALF 2020 EARNINGS REPORT

PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its consolidated earnings for the first half of 2020.

        
    30 June 2019 30 June 2020 
 in millions of euros     
        
 Net sales 102.3   105.1   
        
 EBITDA (*) 7.2   7.2   
  EBITDA margin 7.1%   6.9%   
        
 Current operating income (*) -1.5   -3.0   
        
 Other operating income and expenses -5.4  -0.2  
        
 Operating income -6.9   -3.2   
        
 Financial result -0.7  -1.5  
 Taxes -1.2  -1.1  
        
 Net result -8.7   -5.8   
        
 (*) of which research tax credit (CIR): 2.2 M€ in 2019 and 2.1 M€ in 2020  

 

Results

The PCAS Group has generated consolidated net sales of €105.1 million as of June 30, 2020, representing an increase of 2.8% compared to the same period in the previous financial year (+2.2% at a constant exchange rate).

EBITDA reaches €7.2 million at June 30, 2020, same amount as last year. The current operating income is down to -€3.0 million at June 30, 2020, as a result of higher depreciation incurred by a higher investment program implemented to develop projects that aim to increase the Group's business levels in the coming years.

Net income totaled -€5.8 million in the first half year of 2020, as against -€8.7 million at June 30, 2019. For the record, other operating income and expenses in 2019 included a net expense of €3.8 million concerning the Longjumeau site reorganization plan.


Outlook

As stated in our press releases of March 31, 2020 and July 23, 2020, the global health crisis relating to the Covid-19 is changing everyday, and there are still uncertainties regarding its duration, its extent and its effects on companies' production lines and consumption in general.

The PCAS Group has not seen any significant impacts on its business activities and earnings, except for the delay in the commissioning of the new production unit in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, now planned for October 2020. The delayed commissioning of this production unit will have the effect of carrying forward approximately €5 million of net sales to 2021. Furthermore, some activities (lubricants and fine chemicals, for which the end markets are mainly automotive and construction) have recorded significant drops in demand. However, it is still hard to anticipate the potential impacts in the medium term. This crisis calls for cautious measures, and due to these exceptional circumstances, the Group has suspended its financial targets and its strategic business objectives until the situation becomes clearer.

NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:

2020 3rd quarter net sales, on November 5, 2020.

ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With 10% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €200.9 million in 2019 and employs close to 1 100 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com


PCASNewcap
 

Pierre Luzeau / Eric Moissenot 		 

Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier
NewCap
Financial communication and investor
Tél. : +33 1 69 79 60 00
www.pcas.com		Tél. : +33 1 44 71 98 53
pcas@newcap.eu

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PCAS
02:52pPCAS : 1st Half 2020 Earnings Report
GL
11:50aPCAS : Résultats au 1er semestre 2020
PU
08/05NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE ET D' : juillet 2020
PU
07/23PCAS : net sales as of June 30, 2020
GL
05/12PCAS : Q1 2020 net sales
GL
05/12PCAS : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/20PCAS COMBINED GENERAL MEETING : Due to COVID 19 containment measures, shareholde..
GL
04/20PCAS : Assemblée Générale du 12 mai 2020
PU
03/31PCAS : Mise à disposition Document Enregistrement Universel 2019 – Point t..
PU
03/31PCAS : - Release of the 2019 Universal Registration Document (URD) – Revie..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 201 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2019 -13,7 M -16,1 M -16,1 M
Net Debt 2019 66,2 M 78,1 M 78,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -13,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 146 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 008
Free-Float 14,3%
Chart PCAS
Duration : Period :
PCAS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Luzeau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Moissenot Deputy CEO-Finance & Administration
Gérard Guillamot Scientific Director
Alain de Salaberry Independent Director
Jacqueline Lecourtier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCAS-18.46%172
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.86%391 211
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.63%301 085
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.28%215 593
PFIZER, INC.-7.20%202 048
NOVARTIS AG-12.79%192 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group