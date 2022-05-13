Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. PCAS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCA   FR0000053514

PCAS

(PCA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/13 11:35:15 am EDT
8.980 EUR   +11.14%
12:01pPCAS : Net sales as of march 31, 2022
GL
12:00pPCAS : Net sales as of march 31, 2022
GL
04/29PCAS : Release of the 2021 Universal Registration Document (URD)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PCAS: NET SALES AS OF MARCH 31, 2022

05/13/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Ecully, May 13, 2022

NET SALES AS OF MARCH 31, 2022

PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its consolidated net sales as of March 31, 2022.

The PCAS Group has generated consolidated net sales of €51.2 million as of March 31, 2022, a 1.2% decrease compared to the same period during the previous financial year (-3.0% at constant exchange rates).


In millions of euros 2022 2021 % change 2022 At a constant exchange rate % change
           
Sales as of 31 March 51.2 51.8  -1.2% 50.3  -3.0%
Pharmaceutical Synthesis 31.3 35.3  -11.3% 30.7  -12.9%
Fine Specialty Chemicals 19.9 16.5  20.5% 19.5 18.2%


Pharmaceutical Synthesis

The Pharmaceutical Synthesis business generated sales of €31.3 million, a 11.3% decrease compared to 2021 (a 12.9% decrease at a constant exchange rate). This decrease can be explained primarily by lower volumes on several products, in particular hand sanitizers, as well as a lower R&D activity over the quarter. The activity however benefited from the first positive effects of the commercial production of Estetrol for Mithra at the Villeneuve-la-Garenne site and which volumes are expected to increase over the rest of 2022 and in 2023, as well as from a strong demand at the sites of Turku in Finland and Aramon.

Fine Specialty Chemicals

Net sales of Fine Specialty Chemicals totaled €19.9 million, a 20.5% increase compared to 2021 (+18.2% at a constant exchange rate). All the activities have experienced a strong growth in sales with, in particular, a very strong demand on Electronics, Cosmetics and Lubricant Additives. Supply and logistical difficulties were able to be controlled and ultimately had only a small impact on net sales. Several new projects were also launched.

Outlook

All the PCAS Group teams, with the support of its majority shareholder Seqens for the financing of its activities and its development, remain fully committed to improving the results in 2022 and a return to positive results in 2023, supported by the ramp-up in Estetrol volumes for Mithra.


NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:

Shareholders’ meeting, June 9, 2022

ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With about 12% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €187.0 million in 2021 and employs nearly 1100 people in six countries.
To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com


PCASNewcap


Philippe Clavel / Eric Moissenot

Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier NewCap
Financial communication and investor relation
Tél. : +33 1 69 79 60 00
www.pcas.com		Tél. : +33 1 44 71 98 53
pcas@newcap.eu
  

Attachment


All news about PCAS
12:01pPCAS : Net sales as of march 31, 2022
GL
12:00pPCAS : Net sales as of march 31, 2022
GL
04/29PCAS : Release of the 2021 Universal Registration Document (URD)
GL
02/24PCAS : 2021 annual results
GL
02/24PCAS SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/24PCAS : Annual results
CO
01/27PCAS SA Reports Consolidated Net Sales as of December 31, 2021
CI
01/27PCAS : 4th quarter earnings
CO
2021PCAS SA Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021PCAS : Nomination
CO
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 111 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 092
Free-Float 14,1%
Chart PCAS
Duration : Period :
PCAS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Philippe Clavel Chief Executive Officer
Eric Moissenot Deputy CEO-Finance & Administration
Pierre Luzeau Chairman
Gérard Guillamot Scientific Director
Jacqueline Lecourtier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PCAS-3.81%116
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.98%468 047
PFIZER, INC.-14.67%282 733
ABBVIE INC.13.95%272 647
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.64%262 667
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.50%260 283