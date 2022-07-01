Log in
    PCB   US69320M1099

PCB BANCORP

(PCB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
18.68 USD    0.00%
06/24PCB BANCORP(NASDAQGS : PCB) added to Russell 2500 Index
CI
06/24PCB BANCORP(NASDAQGS : PCB) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24PCB BANCORP(NASDAQGS : PCB) added to Russell 3000E Index
CI
PCB Bancorp : Earnings Results First Quarter 2022

07/01/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
Earnings Results First Quarter 2022

April 28, 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation (and oral statements made regarding the subject of this presentation) contains certain "forward- looking statements" that are based on various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information about our future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical results or those described in our forward-looking statements. PCB Bancorp disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this presentation. Numbers in the presentation may not sum due to rounding.

your Partner • Choice • Bank | 2

Introduction

your Partner • Choice • Bank | 3

Franchise Footprint (1)

* Palisades Park, New Jersey

* Carrollton, Texas

s

* Dallas, Texas

* New Full Service Branches In Construction

(1) As of April 26, 2022.

your Partner • Choice • Bank | 4

Equity Information

As of April 26, 2022

Ticker

PCB

Market Cap

$314.0 million

Price Per Share

$21.00

52 Week Range

$15.10 - $25.43

Dividend Yield (Dividend Payout Ratio)

2.86% (17.50% 2Q21-1Q22)

Number of Shares

14,951,760

Cash Dividend & Book Value Per Share

$17.24

$17.47

$14.44

$15.19

$13.16

$9.48

$10.60

$8.26

$0.40

$0.44

$0.25

$0.15

$0.15

$0.08

$0.11

$0.12

$0.12

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Q122

Q222

Cash Dividend Per Share

Book Value Per Share (Period End)

your Partner • Choice • Bank | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PCB Bancorp published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 21:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 107 M - -
Net income 2022 39,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,19x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 278 M 278 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 77,2%
Managers and Directors
Henry Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Chang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sang Young Lee Chairman
Mimi Lee Chief Operations Administrator
Hae Young Cho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PCB BANCORP-14.75%278
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.19%330 741
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.03%250 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%243 508
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.41%170 132
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.05%160 659