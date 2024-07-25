PCB Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCB), the holding company of PCB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $4.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the previous quarter and $7.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the year-ago quarter.

Q2 2024 Highlights

Net income totaled $6.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share;

Recorded a provision for credit losses of $259 thousand for the current quarter compared with $1.1 million for the previous quarter and $197 thousand for the year-ago quarter;

Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) on loans to loans held-for-investment ratio was 1.17% at June 30, 2024 compared with 1.18% at March 31, 2024, 1.19% at December 31, 2023 and 1.17% at June 30, 2023;

Net interest income was $21.7 million for the current quarter compared with $21.0 million for the previous quarter and $21.7 million for the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin was 3.16% for the current quarter compared with 3.10% for the previous quarter and 3.55% for the year-ago quarter;

Gain on sale of loans was $763 thousand for the current quarter compared with $1.1 million for the previous quarter and $769 thousand for the year-ago quarter;

Total assets were $2.85 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 0.1%, from $2.85 billion at March 31, 2024, but an increase of $63.5 million, or 2.3%, from $2.79 billion at December 31, 2023 and an increase of $296.6 million, or 11.6%, from $2.56 billion at June 30, 2023;

Loans held-for-investment were $2.45 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $51.1 million, or 2.1%, from $2.40 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $125.6 million, or 5.4% from $2.32 billion at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $326.6 million, or 15.4%, from $2.12 billion at June 30, 2023;

Total deposits were $2.41 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $3.4 million, or 0.1%, from $2.40 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $54.6 million, or 2.3%, from $2.35 billion at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $218.0 million, or 10.0%, from $2.19 billion at June 30, 2023; and

The Company paid the initial quarterly preferred stock dividend at an annualized dividend rate of 2% during the current quarter. Preferred stock dividend for the current quarter was $142 thousand.

“We are pleased to share our strong second quarter results led by solid loan growth and stabilization of core deposit balance which gave rise to an improvement in our net interest margin,” said Henry Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer. Our commitment to focus on relationship banking and strategic expansions, while maintaining our conservative credit culture, has resulted in continued positive results.”

“During the second quarter our loan balance increased 2.1% to $2.5 billion, deposits increased 0.1% to $2.4 billion, and we slightly reduced the brokered deposits. We continued to maintain solid ACL to loan ratio of 1.17%, and non-performing assets and classified assets to total assets ratios of 0.26% and 0.34%, respectively. Even with the challenging high interest rate environment and its effect on our funding costs, our net interest margin expanded during the quarter. We believe our funding costs are currently near the peak and our net interest margin is showing positive sign of coming out from the bottom.”

Mr. Kim added, “As we look ahead into the second half of the year, our expanding bi-coastal branch network is well positioned to deliver continued strong balance sheet growth with solid financial results and sound asset quality that is further strengthened by our robust capital levels.”

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Change 6/30/2023 % Change 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Change Net income $ 6,281 $ 4,685 34.1 % $ 7,477 (16.0 )% $ 10,966 $ 17,774 (38.3 )% Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,139 $ 4,685 31.0 % $ 7,477 (17.9 )% $ 10,824 $ 17,774 (39.1 )% Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.33 30.3 % $ 0.52 (17.3 )% $ 0.75 $ 1.22 (38.5 )% Net interest income $ 21,735 $ 20,999 3.5 % $ 21,717 0.1 % $ 42,734 $ 44,131 (3.2 )% Provision (reversal) for credit losses 259 1,090 (76.2 )% 197 31.5 % 1,349 (2,581 ) NM Noninterest income 2,485 2,945 (15.6 )% 2,657 (6.5 )% 5,430 5,678 (4.4 )% Noninterest expense 15,175 16,352 (7.2 )% 13,627 11.4 % 31,527 27,381 15.1 % Return on average assets (1) 0.89 % 0.67 % 1.19 % 0.78 % 1.44 % Return on average shareholders’ equity (1) 7.19 % 5.39 % 8.82 % 6.29 % 10.62 % Return on average tangible common equity (“TCE”) (1),(2) 8.96 % 6.72 % 11.08 % 7.84 % 13.35 % Net interest margin (1) 3.16 % 3.10 % 3.55 % 3.13 % 3.67 % Efficiency ratio (3) 62.65 % 68.29 % 55.91 % 65.46 % 54.97 %

($ in thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Change 12/31/2023 % Change 6/30/2023 % Change Total assets $ 2,852,964 $ 2,854,292 (0.1 )% $ 2,789,506 2.3 % $ 2,556,345 11.6 % Net loans held-for-investment 2,420,327 2,369,632 2.1 % 2,295,919 5.4 % 2,097,560 15.4 % Total deposits 2,406,254 2,402,840 0.1 % 2,351,612 2.3 % 2,188,232 10.0 % Book value per common share (4) $ 24.80 $ 24.54 $ 24.46 $ 23.77 TCE per common share (2) $ 19.95 $ 19.69 $ 19.62 $ 18.94 Tier 1 leverage ratio (consolidated) 12.66 % 12.73 % 13.43 % 13.84 % Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 12.39 % 12.26 % 12.51 % 13.32 % TCE to total assets (2), (5) 9.97 % 9.84 % 10.03 % 10.61 %

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (2) Non-GAAP. See “Non-GAAP Measures” for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. (3) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) Calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity by the number of outstanding common shares. (5) The Company did not have any intangible asset component for the presented periods.

Result of Operations (Unaudited)

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following table presents the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Change 6/30/2023 % Change 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Change Interest income/expense on Loans $ 40,626 $ 39,251 3.5 % $ 32,960 23.3 % $ 79,877 $ 64,189 24.4 % Investment securities 1,310 1,246 5.1 % 1,136 15.3 % 2,556 2,238 14.2 % Other interest-earning assets 3,009 3,058 (1.6 )% 2,742 9.7 % 6,067 4,947 22.6 % Total interest-earning assets 44,945 43,555 3.2 % 36,838 22.0 % 88,500 71,374 24.0 % Interest-bearing deposits 22,536 21,967 2.6 % 15,121 49.0 % 44,503 27,034 64.6 % Borrowings 674 589 14.4 % — — % 1,263 209 504.3 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 23,210 22,556 2.9 % 15,121 53.5 % 45,766 27,243 68.0 % Net interest income $ 21,735 $ 20,999 3.5 % $ 21,717 0.1 % $ 42,734 $ 44,131 (3.2 )% Average balance of Loans $ 2,414,824 $ 2,370,027 1.9 % $ 2,097,489 15.1 % $ 2,392,426 $ 2,085,021 14.7 % Investment securities 141,816 140,459 1.0 % 142,136 (0.2 )% 141,137 142,107 (0.7 )% Other interest-earning assets 213,428 217,002 (1.6 )% 213,883 (0.2 )% 215,215 200,420 7.4 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,770,068 $ 2,727,488 1.6 % $ 2,453,508 12.9 % $ 2,748,778 $ 2,427,548 13.2 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,863,623 $ 1,827,209 2.0 % $ 1,527,522 22.0 % $ 1,845,417 $ 1,469,490 25.6 % Borrowings 48,462 42,187 14.9 % — — % 45,324 7,862 476.5 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,912,085 $ 1,869,396 2.3 % $ 1,527,522 25.2 % $ 1,890,741 $ 1,477,352 28.0 % Total funding (1) $ 2,447,593 $ 2,412,207 1.5 % $ 2,155,649 13.5 % $ 2,429,900 $ 2,135,039 13.8 % Annualized average yield/cost of Loans 6.77 % 6.66 % 6.30 % 6.71 % 6.21 % Investment securities 3.72 % 3.57 % 3.21 % 3.64 % 3.18 % Other interest-earning assets 5.67 % 5.67 % 5.14 % 5.67 % 4.98 % Total interest-earning assets 6.53 % 6.42 % 6.02 % 6.47 % 5.93 % Interest-bearing deposits 4.86 % 4.84 % 3.97 % 4.85 % 3.71 % Borrowings 5.59 % 5.62 % — % 5.60 % 5.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.88 % 4.85 % 3.97 % 4.87 % 3.72 % Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.10 % 3.55 % 3.13 % 3.67 % Cost of total funding (1) 3.81 % 3.76 % 2.81 % 3.79 % 2.57 % Supplementary information Net accretion of discount on loans $ 791 $ 573 38.0 % $ 751 5.3 % $ 1,364 $ 1,422 (4.1 )% Net amortization of deferred loan fees $ 339 $ 334 1.5 % $ 247 37.2 % $ 673 $ 422 59.5 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Loans. The increase in average yield for the current quarter was primarily due to increases in overall interest rates on loans, accretion of discount on loans and prepayment fees. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to increases in overall interest rates on loans and net amortization of deferred loan fees.

The following table presents a composition of total loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted-average contractual rates as of the dates indicated:

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 6/30/2023 % to Total Loans Weighted-Average Contractual Rate % to Total Loans Weighted-Average Contractual Rate % to Total Loans Weighted-Average Contractual Rate % to Total Loans Weighted-Average Contractual Rate Fixed rate loans 18.8 % 5.04 % 20.0 % 4.92 % 21.2 % 4.86 % 22.6 % 4.64 % Hybrid rate loans 37.2 % 5.04 % 38.6 % 5.01 % 39.0 % 4.93 % 39.2 % 4.62 % Variable rate loans 44.0 % 8.45 % 41.4 % 8.46 % 39.8 % 8.51 % 38.2 % 8.39 %

Investment Securities. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year-to-date periods were primarily due to higher yield on newly purchased investment securities.

Other Interest-Earning Assets. The increase in average yield for the current quarter and year-to-date period compared with the same periods of 2023 were primarily due to increases in interest rate on cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank and dividends received on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Interest-Bearing Deposits. The increase in average cost for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to an increase in market rates.

Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses

The following table presents a composition of provision (reversal) for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Change 6/30/2023 % Change 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Change Provision (reversal) for credit losses on loans $ 329 $ 922 (64.3 )% $ 157 109.6 % $ 1,251 $ (2,260 ) NM Provision (reversal) for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposure (70 ) 168 NM 40 NM 98 (321 ) NM Total provision (reversal) for credit losses $ 259 $ 1,090 (76.2 )% $ 197 31.5 % $ 1,349 $ (2,581 ) NM

The provision for credit losses on loans for the current quarter was primarily due to an increase in loans held-for-investment.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Change 6/30/2023 % Change 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Change Gain on sale of loans $ 763 $ 1,078 (29.2 )% $ 769 (0.8 )% $ 1,841 $ 2,078 (11.4 )% Service charges and fees on deposits 364 378 (3.7 )% 369 (1.4 )% 742 713 4.1 % Loan servicing income 799 919 (13.1 )% 868 (7.9 )% 1,718 1,728 (0.6 )% Bank-owned life insurance income 236 228 3.5 % 184 28.3 % 464 364 27.5 % Other income 323 342 (5.6 )% 467 (30.8 )% 665 795 (16.4 )% Total noninterest income $ 2,485 $ 2,945 (15.6 )% $ 2,657 (6.5 )% $ 5,430 $ 5,678 (4.4 )%

Gain on Sale of Loans. The following table presents information on gain on sale of loans for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Change 6/30/2023 % Change 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Change Gain on sale of SBA loans Sold loan balance $ 13,619 $ 19,414 (29.8 )% $ 16,762 (18.8 )% $ 33,033 $ 43,895 (24.7 )% Premium received 1,056 1,596 (33.8 )% 1,209 (12.7 )% 2,652 3,250 (18.4 )% Gain recognized 763 1,078 (29.2 )% 769 (0.8 )% 1,841 2,078 (11.4 )%

Loan Servicing Income. The following table presents information on loan servicing income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Change 6/30/2023 % Change 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Change Loan servicing income Servicing income received $ 1,318 $ 1,293 1.9 % $ 1,317 0.1 % $ 2,611 $ 2,601 0.4 % Servicing assets amortization (519 ) (374 ) 38.8 % (449 ) 15.6 % (893 ) (873 ) 2.3 % Loan servicing income $ 799 $ 919 (13.1 )% $ 868 (7.9 )% $ 1,718 $ 1,728 (0.6 )% Underlying loans at end of period $ 527,458 $ 540,039 (2.3 )% $ 539,160 (2.2 )% $ 527,458 $ 539,160 (2.2 )%

The Company services SBA loans and certain residential property loans sold to the secondary market.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the components of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Change 6/30/2023 % Change 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 9,225 $ 9,218 0.1 % $ 8,675 6.3 % $ 18,443 $ 17,603 4.8 % Occupancy and equipment 2,300 2,358 (2.5 )% 1,919 19.9 % 4,658 3,815 22.1 % Professional fees 973 1,084 (10.2 )% 772 26.0 % 2,057 1,504 36.8 % Marketing and business promotion 318 319 (0.3 )% 203 56.7 % 637 575 10.8 % Data processing 495 402 23.1 % 380 30.3 % 897 792 13.3 % Director fees and expenses 221 232 (4.7 )% 217 1.8 % 453 397 14.1 % Regulatory assessments 327 298 9.7 % 382 (14.4 )% 625 537 16.4 % Other expense 1,316 2,441 (46.1 )% 1,079 22.0 % 3,757 2,158 74.1 % Total noninterest expense $ 15,175 $ 16,352 (7.2 )% $ 13,627 11.4 % $ 31,527 $ 27,381 15.1 %

Salaries and Employee Benefits. The increase for the current quarter compared with the year-ago quarter was primarily due to increases in salaries, and bonus and vacation accruals. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to increases in salaries and incentives tied to sales of SBA loans originated at loan production offices, partially offset by decreases in bonus and vacation accruals. The number of full-time equivalent employees was 265, 272 and 272 as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Occupancy and Equipment. The increases for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to an expansion of headquarters location in the second half of 2023 and a relocation of a regional office and two branches into one location in Orange County, California.

Professional Fees. The decrease for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to a decrease in professional fees related to a core system conversion completed in April 2024. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to the aforementioned.

Other Expense. The decrease for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to a termination charge for the legacy core system of $508 thousand and an expense of $815 thousand for a reimbursement for an SBA loan guarantee previously paid by the SBA on a loan originated in 2014 that subsequently defaulted and was ultimately determined to be ineligible for the SBA guaranty during the previous quarter. The Company has retained a law firm specializing in SBA recovery demands to seek that SBA reconsider the evidence and allow the Company to recoup all or part of the reimbursement. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to the two aforementioned matters.

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Total assets were $2.85 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 0.1%, from $2.85 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $63.5 million, or 2.3%, from $2.79 billion at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $296.6 million, or 11.6%, from $2.56 billion at June 30, 2023. The increases for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to increases in loans held-for-investment and securities available-for-sale, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

Loans

The following table presents a composition of total loans (includes both loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment) as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Change 12/31/2023 % Change 6/30/2023 % Change Commercial real estate: Commercial property $ 852,677 $ 874,300 (2.5 )% $ 855,270 (0.3 )% $ 793,946 7.4 % Business property 572,643 578,903 (1.1 )% 558,772 2.5 % 533,592 7.3 % Multifamily 177,657 131,742 34.9 % 132,500 34.1 % 124,029 43.2 % Construction 28,316 29,212 (3.1 )% 24,843 14.0 % 16,942 67.1 % Total commercial real estate 1,631,293 1,614,157 1.1 % 1,571,385 3.8 % 1,468,509 11.1 % Commercial and industrial 417,333 371,934 12.2 % 342,002 22.0 % 272,278 53.3 % Consumer: Residential mortgage 384,905 389,888 (1.3 )% 389,420 (1.2 )% 359,655 7.0 % Other consumer 15,543 21,985 (29.3 )% 20,645 (24.7 )% 21,985 (29.3 )% Total consumer 400,448 411,873 (2.8 )% 410,065 (2.3 )% 381,640 4.9 % Loans held-for-investment 2,449,074 2,397,964 2.1 % 2,323,452 5.4 % 2,122,427 15.4 % Loans held-for-sale 2,959 3,256 (9.1 )% 5,155 (42.6 )% 13,065 (77.4 )% Total loans $ 2,452,033 $ 2,401,220 2.1 % $ 2,328,607 5.3 % $ 2,135,492 14.8 % SBA loans included in: Loans held-for-investment $ 144,440 $ 148,316 (2.6 )% $ 145,603 (0.8 )% $ 147,357 (2.0 )% Loans held-for-sale $ 2,959 $ 3,256 (9.1 )% $ 5,155 (42.6 )% $ 13,065 (77.4 )%

The increase in loans held-for-investment for the current quarter was primarily due to new funding and advances on lines of credit of $597.8 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $546.7 million. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to new funding and advances on lines of credit of $1.07 billion, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $940.6 million.

The decrease in loans held-for-sale for the current quarter was primarily due to sales of $13.6 million, and pay-downs and pay-offs of $40 thousand, partially offset by new funding of $13.4 million. The decrease for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to sales of $33.0 million, and pay-downs and pay-offs of $1.6 million, partially offset by new funding of $32.4 million

The following table presents a composition of off-balance sheet credit exposure as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Change 12/31/2023 % Change 6/30/2023 % Change Commercial property $ 6,309 $ 8,687 (27.4 )% $ 11,634 (45.8 )% $ 11,118 (43.3 )% Business property 11,607 10,196 13.8 % 9,899 17.3 % 9,487 22.3 % Multifamily 1,800 1,800 — % 1,800 — % 4,500 (60.0 )% Construction 22,030 22,895 (3.8 )% 23,739 (7.2 )% 30,865 (28.6 )% Commercial and industrial 336,121 384,034 (12.5 )% 351,025 (4.2 )% 279,584 20.2 % Other consumer 5,192 992 423.4 % 3,421 51.8 % 445 1,066.7 % Total commitments to extend credit 383,059 428,604 (10.6 )% 401,518 (4.6 )% 335,999 14.0 % Letters of credit 6,808 6,558 3.8 % 6,583 3.4 % 6,027 13.0 % Total off-balance sheet credit exposure $ 389,867 $ 435,162 (10.4 )% $ 408,101 (4.5 )% $ 342,026 14.0 %

Credit Quality

The following table presents a summary of non-performing loans and assets, and classified assets as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Change 12/31/2023 % Change 6/30/2023 % Change Nonaccrual loans Commercial real estate: Commercial property $ 1,804 $ 932 93.6 % $ 958 88.3 % $ 699 158.1 % Business property 2,440 3,455 (29.4 )% 2,865 (14.8 )% 3,007 (18.9 )% Multifamily 2,038 — NM — NM — NM Total commercial real estate 6,282 4,387 43.2 % 3,823 64.3 % 3,706 69.5 % Commercial and industrial 112 111 0.9 % 68 64.7 % 88 27.3 % Consumer: Residential mortgage 1,100 436 152.3 % — NM — NM Other consumer 6 6 — % 25 (76.0 )% 51 (88.2 )% Total consumer 1,106 442 150.2 % 25 4,324.0 % 51 2,068.6 % Total nonaccrual loans held-for-investment 7,500 4,940 51.8 % 3,916 91.5 % 3,845 95.1 % Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — — % — — % — — % Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) 7,500 4,940 51.8 % 3,916 91.5 % 3,845 95.1 % Other real estate owned (“OREO”) — — — % 2,558 (100.0 )% — — % Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) $ 7,500 $ 4,940 51.8 % $ 6,474 15.8 % $ 3,845 95.1 % Loans past due and still accruing Past due 30 to 59 days $ 2,245 $ 3,412 (34.2 )% $ 1,394 61.0 % $ 428 424.5 % Past due 60 to 89 days 41 1,103 (96.3 )% 34 20.6 % — NM Past due 90 days or more — — — % — — % — — % Total loans past due and still accruing $ 2,286 $ 4,515 (49.4 )% 1,428 60.1 % $ 428 434.1 % Special mention loans $ 5,080 $ 1,101 361.4 % $ 5,156 (1.5 )% $ 5,406 (6.0 )% Classified assets Classified loans held-for-investment $ 9,752 $ 7,771 25.5 % $ 7,000 39.3 % $ 6,901 41.3 % OREO — — — % 2,558 (100.0 )% — — % Classified assets $ 9,752 $ 7,771 25.5 % $ 9,558 2.0 % $ 6,901 41.3 % NPLs to loans held-for-investment 0.31 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.18 % NPAs to total assets 0.26 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.15 % Classified assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.27 % 0.34 % 0.27 %

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized an OREO of $2.6 million by transferring a SBA 7(a) loan, of which the guaranteed portion was previously sold. The Company’s exposure was 25% of the OREO and the SBA was entitled to 75% of the sale price upon the sale of property. The Company sold the property and recognized a gain of $13 thousand during the first quarter of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table presents activities in ACL for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Change 6/30/2023 % Change 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Change ACL on loans Balance at beginning of period $ 28,332 $ 27,533 2.9 % $ 24,694 14.7 % $ 27,533 $ 24,942 10.4 % Impact of ASC 326 adoption — — NM — NM — 1,067 NM Charge-offs — (185 ) (100.0 )% (7 ) (100.0 )% (185 ) (7 ) 2,542.9 % Recoveries 86 62 38.7 % 23 273.9 % 148 1,125 (86.8 )% Provision (reversal) for credit losses on loans 329 922 (64.3 )% 157 109.6 % 1,251 (2,260 ) (155.4 )% Balance at end of period $ 28,747 $ 28,332 1.5 % $ 24,867 15.6 % $ 28,747 $ 24,867 15.6 % Percentage to loans held-for-investment at end of period 1.17 % 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.17 % ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposure Balance at beginning of period $ 1,445 $ 1,277 13.2 % $ 1,545 (6.5 )% $ 1,277 $ 299 327.1 % Impact of ASC 326 adoption — — NM — NM — 1,607 NM Provision (reversal) for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposure (70 ) 168 NM 40 NM 98 (321 ) NM Balance at end of period $ 1,375 $ 1,445 (4.8 )% $ 1,585 (13.2 )% $ 1,375 $ 1,585 (13.2 )%

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the provisions of ASC 326 through the application of the modified retrospective transition approach. The initial adjustment to the ACL reflected the expected lifetime credit losses associated with the composition of financial assets within the scope of ASC 326 as of January 1, 2023, as well as management’s current expectation of future economic conditions. The Company recorded a net decrease of $1.9 million to the beginning balance of retained earnings as of January 1, 2023 for the cumulative effect adjustment, reflecting an initial adjustment to the ACL on loans of $1.1 million and the ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $1.6 million, net of related deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences of $788 thousand.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $148.0 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $9.8 million, or 7.1%, from $138.2 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $4.7 million, 3.3%, from $143.3 million at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $9.3 million, or 6.7%, from $138.7 million at June 30, 2023. The increase for the current quarter was primarily due to purchases of $14.8 million, partially offset by principal pay-downs of $4.8 million, a fair value decrease of $103 thousand, and net premium amortization of $41 thousand. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to purchases of $14.8 million, partially offset by principal pay-downs of $8.3 million, a fair value decrease of $1.7 million, and net premium amortization of $82 thousand.

Deposits

The following table presents the Company’s deposit mix as of the dates indicated:

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 6/30/2023 ($ in thousands) Amount % to Total Amount % to Total Amount % to Total Amount % to Total Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 543,538 22.6 % $ 538,380 22.4 % $ 594,673 25.3 % $ 635,329 29.0 % Interest-bearing deposits Savings 7,821 0.3 % 6,153 0.3 % 6,846 0.3 % 7,504 0.3 % NOW 18,346 0.8 % 16,232 0.7 % 16,825 0.7 % 16,993 0.8 % Retail money market accounts 457,760 18.9 % 461,221 19.0 % 397,531 16.8 % 464,655 21.1 % Brokered money market accounts 1 0.1 % 1 0.1 % 1 0.1 % 1 0.1 % Retail time deposits of $250,000 or less 475,923 19.8 % 471,528 19.6 % 456,293 19.4 % 392,012 17.9 % More than $250,000 559,832 23.2 % 549,550 22.9 % 515,702 21.9 % 451,590 20.7 % State and brokered time deposits 343,033 14.3 % 359,775 15.0 % 363,741 15.5 % 220,148 10.1 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,862,716 77.4 % 1,864,460 77.6 % 1,756,939 74.7 % 1,552,903 71.0 % Total deposits $ 2,406,254 100.0 % $ 2,402,840 100.0 % $ 2,351,612 100.0 % $ 2,188,232 100.0 % Estimated total deposits not covered by deposit insurance $ 1,020,963 42.4 % $ 1,017,696 42.4 % $ 947,294 40.3 % $ 1,034,148 47.3 %

Total retail deposits were $2.06 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $20.2 million, or 1.0%, from $2.04 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $75.4 million, or 3.8%, from $1.99 billion at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $95.1 million, or 4.8%, from $1.97 billion at June 30, 2023.

The increase in retail time deposits for the current quarter was primarily due to new accounts of $72.9 million, renewals of the matured accounts of $183.4 million and balance increases of $10.2 million, partially offset by matured and closed accounts of $251.8 million. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to new accounts of $196.1 million, renewals of the matured accounts of $442.5 million and balance increases of $18.8 million, partially offset by matured and closed accounts of $593.7 million.

Liquidity

The following table presents a summary of the Company’s liquidity position as of June 30, 2024:

($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 12/31/2023 % Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,630 $ 242,342 (26.7 )% Cash and cash equivalents to total assets 6.2 % 8.7 % Available borrowing capacity FHLB advances $ 697,571 $ 602,976 15.7 % Federal Reserve Discount Window 574,245 528,893 8.6 % Overnight federal funds lines 61,000 65,000 (6.2 )% Total $ 1,332,816 $ 1,196,869 11.4 % Total available borrowing capacity to total assets 46.7 % 42.9 %

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity was $353.5 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $3.5 million, or 1.0%, from $350.0 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $4.6 million, or 1.3%, from $348.9 million at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $13.1 million, or 3.8%, from $340.4 million at June 30, 2023. The increase for the current quarter was primarily due to net income, partially offset by cash dividends declared on common stock of $2.6 million, preferred stock dividends of $142 thousand, and repurchase of common stock of $222 thousand. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to net income, partially offset by cash dividends declared on common stock of $5.1 million, preferred stock dividends of $142 thousand, repurchase of common stock of $222 thousand, and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.2 million.

Stock Repurchases

In 2023, the Company repurchased and retired 512,657 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $17.22, totaling $8.8 million. During the current year-to-date period, the Company repurchased and retired 14,947 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $14.88, totaling $222 thousand. As of June 30, 2024, the Company is authorized to purchase 577,777 additional shares under the its current stock repurchase program, which expires on August 2, 2024.

Preferred Stock Under the Emergency Capital Investment Program

On May 24, 2022, the Company issued 69,141 shares of Senior Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (“Series C Preferred Stock”) for the capital investment of $69.1 million from the U.S. Treasury under the Emergency Capital Investment Program (“ECIP”). The ECIP investment is treated as tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes.

The Series C Preferred Stock bore no dividend for the first 24 months following the investment date. Thereafter, the dividend rate will be measured quarterly based on the lending growth criteria listed in the terms of the ECIP investment with an annual dividend rate of up to 2%. After the tenth anniversary of the investment date, the dividend rate will be fixed based on the average annual amount of lending in years 2 through 10.

The Company paid the initial quarterly dividend at an annualized dividend rate of 2% beginning in the second quarter of 2024.

Capital Ratios

Based on the Federal Reserve’s Small Bank Holding Company policy, the Company is not currently subject to consolidated minimum capital measurements. At such time as the Company reaches the $3 billion asset level, it will be subject to consolidated capital requirements independent of the Bank. For comparison purposes, the Company’s capital ratios are included in following table, which presents capital ratios for the Company and the Bank as of the dates indicated:

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 6/30/2023 Well Capitalized Minimum Requirements PCB Bancorp Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.91 % 11.88 % 12.23 % 13.12 % N/A Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.94 % 15.93 % 16.39 % 17.57 % N/A Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.71 % 14.71 % 15.16 % 16.34 % N/A Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 12.66 % 12.73 % 13.43 % 13.84 % N/A PCB Bank Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.38 % 14.37 % 14.85 % 16.00 % 6.5 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.60 % 15.59 % 16.07 % 17.23 % 10.0 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.38 % 14.37 % 14.85 % 16.00 % 8.0 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 12.37 % 12.44 % 13.16 % 13.55 % 5.0 %

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp is the bank holding company for PCB Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control, including but not limited to the health of the national and local economies including the impact to the Company and its customers resulting from changes to, and the level of, inflation and interest rates; the Company’s ability to maintain and grow its deposit base; loan demand and continued portfolio performance; the impact of adverse developments at other banks, including bank failures, that impact general sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks that could affect the Company’s liquidity, financial performance and stock price; changes to valuations of the Company’s assets and liabilities including the allowance for credit losses, earning assets, and intangible assets; changes to the availability of liquidity sources including borrowing lines and the ability to pledge or sell certain assets; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees; customers' service expectations; cyber security risks; the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology; acquisitions and branch and loan production office expansions; operational risks including the ability to detect and prevent errors and fraud; the effectiveness of the Company’s enterprise risk management framework; costs related to litigation; changes in laws, rules, regulations, or interpretations to which the Company is subject; the effects of severe weather events, pandemics, other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business. These and other important factors are detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings the Company makes with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov) or from the Company without charge. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.