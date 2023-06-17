PCBL : Intimation of Newspaper Advertisement of the 62nd AGM prior to dispatch of the AGM Notice and Annual Report of the Company
06/17/2023 | 04:49am EDT
16th June, 2023
The Manager,
The General Manager,
Listing Department,
Department of Corporate Services,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,
BSE Ltd.,
Exchange Plaza,
1st Floor, New Trading Ring,
Plot No. - C - 1, G Block,
Rotunda Building,
Bandra - Kurla Complex,
P.J. Towers,
Bandra (East),
Dalal Street, Fort,
Mumbai - 400051
Mumbai - 400001
NSE Code - PCBL
BSE Code - 506590
Dear Sir,
Sub:- Newspaper Advertisement - Disclosure under Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") - Notice of the 62nd Annual General Meeting through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means ("VC/OAVM") facility
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A and Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find attached herewith the copies of the prior newspaper advertisements published today, i.e. 16th June, 2023 in English in Business Standard (all editions) and in Bengali in Aajkal (Kolkata) edition, both newspapers having electronic editions, intimating details regarding 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 11th July, 2023 through VC/OAVM facility. The same shall also be uploaded on the Company's website.
This is for your information and record please.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For PCBL LIMITED
Digitally signed by
KAUSHIK KAUSHIK
MUKHERJEE
MUKHERJEE Date: 2023.06.16 19:04:16 +05'30'
K. Mukherjee
Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer
Enclo: As above
1. Government of Tamil Nadu has offered to sell by auction the dated securities for an amount of Rs.2000 crore with Ten year tenures and Rs.2000 crore with Twenty year tenures for an aggregate amount
of Rs.4000 crore. Securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of Rs.10,000/- and multiples of Rs.10,000/- thereafter. Auction which will be yield based under multiple price format will be conducted by Reserve Bank of India at Mumbai Office (Fort) on June 20, 2023.
2. The Government Stock upto 10% of the notified amount of the sale will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions subject to a maximum
limit of 1% of its notified amount for a single bid as per the Revised Scheme for Non-competitive Bidding facility in the Auctions of State Government Securities of the General Notification (Annexure II). Under the scheme, an investor can submit a single bid only through a bank or a Primary Dealer.
3. Interested persons may submit bids in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System as
stated below on June 20, 2023.
a) The competitive bids shall be submitted electronically on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution(E-Kuber)System between 10.30 A.M. and 11.30 A.M.
b) Thenon-competitivebids shall be submitted electronically on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution(E-Kuber)System between 10.30 A.M. and 11.00 A.M.
4. The yield percent per annum expected by the bidder should be expressed up to two decimal points. An investor can submit more than one competitive bid at different rates in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System. However, the aggregate amount of bids submitted by a person should
The state governments it
will also have to wade through
said. The21stLawCommission
It
stressed that
several
runs,suchasUttarakhandand
some of the recommendations
recommendedmakingiteasier
social evils like sati, child mar-
Gujarat, set up committees in
of the 21st Law Commission's
forcouplestogetdivorced,giv-
riage, and triple talaq take
2022 to frame their respective
report,suchasdoingawaywith
ing women a more equitable
refuge as religious customs,
draft UCCs. The Uttarakhand
the concept of the Hindu
share of the property at the
and to seek their protection
UCC has nearly been finalised
Undivided Family (HUF).
time of divorce, abolition of
under the law as 'religion'
andwillpromotegenderequal-
In its consultation paper
polygamy among Muslims,
would be a grave folly.
For the above purpose, the AGM Notice and the Annual Report will be dispatched electronically to the e-mail addresses of the members registered with the Company/Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) / Depository Participants as per the circulars of MCA and SEBI.
In this regard, the Members whose email ids for all communications are not registered with their Depository Participants are hereby requested to register/update their email ids with the respective Depository Participants or with M/s. KFin Technologies Limited (the Company's RTA) by following the below instructions:
Send a request to the Company's RTA, M/s. KFin Technologies Limited on the email address -einward.ris@kfintech.comand a copy to Company on email id : secretarial@lauruslabs.comwith subject line: (unit-LAURUSLABS) mentioning:
For registering the email-address:
Folio No./Client Id and DP-ID;
Name of the Shareholder;
Scan copy of the Share Certificate (for Physical Holders);
Self-attestedscan copy of the PAN Card
Self-attestedscan copy of the Aadhar Card
The AGM Notice and the Annual Report will also be made available on the website of the Company at www.lauruslabs.com and the Notice can also be accessed from the websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com respectively.
The Company is providing the remote e-voting facility as well as e-voting facility during the meeting. The members who have not registered their email addresses with the Company/RTAor Depository Participants can also cast their vote through the remote e-voting system or through e-voting during the meeting and the detailed procedure for remote e-voting and e-voting shall be given in the AGM Notice.
Dividends:
The Members are also requested to register/update the Bank Account details for receipt of Dividend amount directly to their Bank Accounts with the respective Depository Participants.
সিকিউরিটাোইজেশন অ্যাদোডেরিকনস্ট্রাকশ অফ ফিনান্সিসয়াোল অ্যাদোনেটস অ্যাদোডেএেনফদোে্নমন্অফ সিকিউরিটি ইন্টারেস্ অ্যাদোক্ট,২০০২ অধীনে নিম্নস্বাক্রকাোরী হলেন এডেলওয়েইস অ্যােট রিকনস্ট্কশন খকাপিাধনলিমিটেড ('ইএআরসি') এর অনুনমদোশদত আধিকারিকি। সিকিউরিটি ইন্টারেস্(এেনফদোে্নমন্)রুলস, ২০০২ এর রুল ৩ সহ পঠনীয় উক্ অ্যাদোনক্টর ১৩(১২)ধাোরাধ্ীনে অর্্ত ক্মতাোবলে অনুনমদোশদত আধিকারিকিনিম্নলিখিত ঋণগ্রহীতাো(েণ)এর প্রতি উক্ অ্যাদোনক্টর ১৩(২)ধাোরাধ্ীনে দাবিববিজ্ঞপ্তি জারিরকরেছিলেন যাোর মাধ্যমেনম তাোঁদের প্রতি জারিকিৃত উক্ দাবিববিজ্ঞপ্তিতেএখাোনে নীচে উললিখিত অরথাঙ্আদাোয় দেওয়াোর জন্যয সংশলিষ্ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(েণ)এর প্রতি আহ্বান জানাদোেদো হয়েছিল। উেনরদোতিকাোরণের প্রেক্ষিত, এতদ্দ্বরাো উক্ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(েণ)এর প্রতি পুনরাোয় আহ্বান জানাদোেদো হচছে যাতেততাোঁরাো এই বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশেির তারিখ�থেকে ৬০ দিনের মধ্যেয অপর নথি/শলশ�ত চুকতি সহ ঋণচুকতির প্রেক্ষিতনিম্নোক্তিঅরথাঙ্ এবং প্রদানে ও/বাো েশরনিদোন্র তারিখ�পর্যনউদ্ভূত সুদসমেত যাোবতীয় বকেয়াো অরথাঙ্ইএআরসি-কে আদাোয় দেন। যথাসেময়ে উক্ ঋণ েশরনিদোন্র জামিনেহিসেবে নিম্নলিখিত ঋণগ্রহীতাো(েণ)নিম্নলিখিত সম্পততিগুলি ইএআরসি-র কাছনে বন্ধ রেখেছিলেন।