PCBL : Intimation of Newspaper Advertisement of the 62nd AGM prior to dispatch of the AGM Notice and Annual Report of the Company

Sub:- Newspaper Advertisement - Disclosure under Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") - Notice of the 62nd Annual General Meeting through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means ("VC/OAVM") facility Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A and Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find attached herewith the copies of the prior newspaper advertisements published today, i.e. 16th June, 2023 in English in Business Standard (all editions) and in Bengali in Aajkal (Kolkata) edition, both newspapers having electronic editions, intimating details regarding 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 11th July, 2023 through VC/OAVM facility. The same shall also be uploaded on the Company's website. This is for your information and record please. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For PCBL LIMITED Digitally signed by KAUSHIK KAUSHIK MUKHERJEE MUKHERJEE Date: 2023.06.16 19:04:16 +05'30' K. Mukherjee Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer Enclo: As above KOLKATA | FRIDAY, 16 JUNE 2023 > POLITICS & PUBLIC AFFAIRS 7 Police charge WFI chief with sexual harassment Charge sheet includes stalking six women wrestlers; POCSO charges dropped BHAVINI MISHRA & AGENCIES New Delhi, 15 June The Delhi Police on Thursday recommended dropping of POCSO chargesagainstBJPMPandoutgo- ing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking six women wrestlers. The police have filed more than a 1,000-pagechargesheetforoffencesunder Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalk- ing),and506(1)(criminalintimidation)of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charge sheet was filed within the June 15 deadline promised by the government and agreed upon by the protesting wrestlers, including Olympic medalists BajrangPuniaandSakshiMalikandfellow Olympian Vinesh Phogat. They were demanding Singh's arrest on allegations of sexual harassment against seven wrestlers, including the minor. Singh has denied all the charges. The police recommended the cancellation of the complaint filed by the minor wrestler against Singh, citing "no corroborative evidence". The police submitted a report based upon the statements of the complainant, who is the father of the minor, and the girl herself, a statement issued by Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) entails a minimum imprisonment of three years, dependingonwhatsectionthecrimefalls in. However, the court may take a call on whether to accept the police's closure report or direct further investigation. While Section 354 under the IPC is a non-bailable offence punishable with five years of imprisonment, Section 354A and Section 353D are punishable with three years and bailable in nature. Section 506 is bailable and punishable with two years of imprisonment. Of all the offences, only Section 354 is non-bailable, said Supreme Court advocate Tushar Agarwal. "In case of charge sheet filed without arrest, the Supreme Court has held in many cases thattheaccusedshouldgetbailbecauseif custody was not required during investi- gation, then there is no need to send him incustodyafterthefilingofchargesheet," he said. The court is required to take cognizance of the charge sheet and will summon the accused. Once the summons is issued, Singh has to file a bail application before the magistrate, the advocate said. "Post summoning, Bhushan can also file anticipatory bail seeking protection from arrest by the magistrate court on his appearance before the court pursuant to summons," Agarwal said. The wrestlers had previously sought a court-monitoredprobebesidesurgingthe courttoseekastatusreport. TheSupreme Courthadclosedthecaseontheassurance of the Delhi Police and directed them to give security to the complainants. The charge sheet has also been filed against Vinod Tomar, a suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, for the offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in conse- quence, and where no express provision ismadeforitspunishment),354,354Aand 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. THE CHARGE SHEET ThechargesagainsttheWFIchieffiled byDelhiPolice Section354(outragingmodesty) Section354A (sexuallycolouredremarks) Section354D(stalking) Section506(1) (criminalintimidation) WHAT DO THE SECTIONS MEAN Section354undertheIPCisanon- bailableoffencepunishablewith fiveyearsimprisonment. Section354A andSection353Darepunishablewith threeyearsandbailableinnature. Section506isbailableandpunishable withtwoyearsimprisonment GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL NADU FINANCE DEPARTMENT, CHENNAI-9 Auction of 10 & 20 years Tamil Nadu Government Stock (Securities) 1. Government of Tamil Nadu has offered to sell by auction the dated securities for an amount of Rs.2000 crore with Ten year tenures and Rs.2000 crore with Twenty year tenures for an aggregate amount of Rs.4000 crore. Securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of Rs.10,000/- and multiples of Rs.10,000/- thereafter. Auction which will be yield based under multiple price format will be conducted by Reserve Bank of India at Mumbai Office (Fort) on June 20, 2023. 2. The Government Stock upto 10% of the notified amount of the sale will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions subject to a maximum limit of 1% of its notified amount for a single bid as per the Revised Scheme for Non-competitive Bidding facility in the Auctions of State Government Securities of the General Notification (Annexure II). Under the scheme, an investor can submit a single bid only through a bank or a Primary Dealer. 3. Interested persons may submit bids in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System as stated below on June 20, 2023. a) The competitive bids shall be submitted electronically on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber)System between 10.30 A.M. and 11.30 A.M. b) The non-competitivebids shall be submitted electronically on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber)System between 10.30 A.M. and 11.00 A.M. 4. The yield percent per annum expected by the bidder should be expressed up to two decimal points. An investor can submit more than one competitive bid at different rates in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System. However, the aggregate amount of bids submitted by a person should Chandrasekharrebuts Rajan'scriticismofPLI Anti-conversion law, chapters on RSS: Karnataka Cabinet to scrap not exceed the notified amount. 5. The result of auction will be displayed by Reserve Bank of India on its website on June 20, 2023. Successful bidders should deposit the price amount of Stock covered by their bids by means of a Bankers' Cheque or Demand Draft payable at Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai (Fort) or Chennai on June 21, 2023 before the close of banking hours. 6. The Government Stock will bear interest at the rate determined by Reserve Bank of India at the auction and interest will be paid half yearly PRESS TRUST OF INDIA New Delhi, 15 June Terming former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan a repeat offender, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursdayissuedaword-for-wordrebuttalofhis criticism of the production-linked incentive (PLI)schemeformobilephonemanufacturing. Rajan,inasocialmediapost,questionedthe outcome of the PLI scheme for mobile phones as companies continue to import most of the components, and the subsidies are paid on finished phones and not on the value addition done by the mobile phone companies. He also questioned if subsidies being paid to the companies under the PLI scheme and tax waivers are more than the value addition the mobile phone makers are doing in the country. The minister of state for electronics and IT said that he had responded to Rajan eight months ago when he tried to discredit the smartphone PLI after which he went and "now he is back with some deceitful numbers and shoddy comparisons". ThePLIschemeformobilephoneswasnoti- fied on April 1, 2020. The scheme extends an incentiveof4to6percentonincrementalsales (over the base year) of mobile phones that are manufactured in India to eligible companies, for a period of five years. The minister said that Rajan has argued that the government's smart- phone PLI scheme is mostly about assembly and not deep manufacturing and that exports arelessthanimports - andtherefore,thevalue addition is low. "This conclusion by itself is not rocket sci- ence,butthatheusesfalsefigures,questionable analysis,andtheadviceofunidentified"indus- try experts" to reach this conclusion, shows complete bankruptcy of morals on one hand, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan's argument showed lack of understanding of supply chains, electronics manufacturing, and economics and lack of understanding of supply chains, electronics manufacturing, and sadly - even economics - on the other," he said. The minister said that the government is building domestic capacity, reducing dependence on China and increasing value addition. Rajan in the article said that the mobile phone exports took off from the last quarter of 2021, when there was a commensurate rise in net imports of inputs. The imports of those mobilephonecomponentsreached $32.4billion in the financial year 2023. He said that by combining the number of exports,importsandnetexportsoffinalmobile phones, semiconductors, motherboards and other mobile parts, the net imports increased to $23.1 billion from $12.7 billion, which reflects that the country has become more dependent on imports during the PLI scheme. BJP regime rules PRESS TRUST OF INDIA New Delhi, 15 June The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government. The government will introduce a Bill in this regard in the upcoming legislature session, which starts on July 3. "TheCabinetdiscussedthe anti-conversionBill. Wehave approvedtheBilltorepealthe changesthatwerebroughtin bythem(BJPgovernment)in 2022. It will be tabled during the session from July 3," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said. The Cabinet also approved the revision of Kannada and Social Science textbooks of classes 6 to 10 in the state for this academic year by removing the chap- ters on RSS founder K B HedgewarandHindutvaide- ologue V D Savarkar among others. It has also consented to add chapters on social reformer and educator Savitribai Phule, Nehru's let- ters to Indira Gandhi and poetry on Ambedkar, and do away with the changes that were brought in by the previ- ous BJP government. on December 21 and June 21. The Stock will be governed by the provisions of the Government Securities Act, 2006 and Government Securities Regulations, 2007. 7. The stocks will qualify for ready forward facility. 8. For other details please see the notifications of Government of Tamil Nadu Specific Notification 664(L)/W&M-II/2023&665(L)/W&M- II/2023 dated June 15, 2023. T. UDHAYACHANDRAN Principal Secretary to Government, DIPR/653/Display/2023 Finance Department, Chennai-9 "«ê£î¬ù èì‰¶ ²î‰Fó‹ Ü¬ì‰«î£‹, ê£î¬ù ¹K‰¶ êKˆFó‹ ð¬ìŠ«ð£‹" Registered Office: Laurus Enclave, Plot Office 01, E. NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder read with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allowing the companies to hold their Annual General Meetings (AGMs) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and dispatch of AGM Notice and Annual Report electronically, the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 14th day of July, 2023 at 03.00 PM through VC in compliance with the circulars of MCA and SEBI. Further, the Register of Members shall be closed from July 08, 2023 to July 14, 2023 (both days inclusive) ('Book Closure dates') for the purpose of ascertaining the eligible shareholders for participating in AGM. Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda ARCHIS MOHAN ity, said Supreme Court titled Reform of Family Law, gender-neutral adoption laws, New Delhi, 15 June (retired)judgeRanjanaPrakash theCommissionsaidinAugust reforming Muslim inheritance Desai, who heads the commit- 2018 that "justifying the insti- law, and giving equal rights to AlongwiththerepealofArticle tee, at a public consultation in tution on the grounds of deep- children born out of live-in 370 and the construction of a the national Capital on rooted sentiments at the cost relationships. 'grand' Ram temple in Wednesday. of the country's revenues may The 21st Law Commission, Ayodhya, both of which the For the last couple of years, not be judicious". headedbyJusticeBSChauhan Narendra Modi government BJP Members of Parliament Itquotedformerchiefcom- (retired), said that while the has accomplished, the adop- have routinely moved private missioner of income-tax T C A diversity of Indian culture can tion of a uniform civil code member Bills in nearly every Ramanujamassayingthat"the and should be celebrated, spe- (UCC)hasbeenthethirdprong Parliament session, demand- government carries out any cific groups or weaker sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party's ing that the Centre also set up amount of amendment to the of society must not be "dis- (BJP's)three-pointcoreagenda a committee to frame a UCC. Hindulawwithoutlookinginto privileged" in the process. since the late 1980s. In 2022, the Centre said in the revenue loss caused by the "Resolution of this conflict The 22nd Law Commission its affidavit in the Supreme recognition of HUF as a sepa- does not mean the abolition of onWednesdayinitiatedafresh Court on the UCC that citizens ratetaxableentity. HUFmaybe all differences. This consultation process on the of different religions and a boon to the tax-paying Commission has, therefore, UCC by seeking views from denominationsfollowseparate Hindu. But it is a bane to gov- dealt with laws that are dis- stakeholders, including the property and marital laws, ernment revenues". criminatory rather than pro- publicandrecognisedreligious which is "an affront to the The 21st Law Commission viding a UCC, which is neither organisations. nation's unity". said the special status given to necessary nor desirable at this Despite the 21st Law The new effort by the 22nd the entity of HUF was a "so- stage. Most countries are now Commission's report submit- Law Commission will look at called gift by the British", who movingtowardsrecognitionof ted in August 2018 stating that personal laws relating to mar- could not comprehend the difference, and the mere exis- a UCC was "neither necessary riage, divorce, maintenance, complexsocioeconomicstruc- tence of difference does not nor desirable at this stage", the custody and guardianship of ture of the Indian families. imply discrimination but is BJP has kept up the pressure children, inheritance and suc- "Now, this status is being used indicative of a robust democ- on the issue. cession, and adoption. But it for the evasion of tax only," it racy," it said. The state governments it will also have to wade through said. The21stLawCommission It stressed that several runs,suchasUttarakhandand some of the recommendations recommendedmakingiteasier social evils like sati, child mar- Gujarat, set up committees in of the 21st Law Commission's forcouplestogetdivorced,giv- riage, and triple talaq take 2022 to frame their respective report,suchasdoingawaywith ing women a more equitable refuge as religious customs, draft UCCs. The Uttarakhand the concept of the Hindu share of the property at the and to seek their protection UCC has nearly been finalised Undivided Family (HUF). time of divorce, abolition of under the law as 'religion' andwillpromotegenderequal- In its consultation paper polygamy among Muslims, would be a grave folly. For the above purpose, the AGM Notice and the Annual Report will be dispatched electronically to the e-mail addresses of the members registered with the Company/Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) / Depository Participants as per the circulars of MCA and SEBI. In this regard, the Members whose email ids for all communications are not registered with their Depository Participants are hereby requested to register/update their email ids with the respective Depository Participants or with M/s. KFin Technologies Limited (the Company's RTA) by following the below instructions: Send a request to the Company's RTA, M/s. KFin Technologies Limited on the email address - einward.ris@kfintech.com and a copy to Company on email id : secretarial@lauruslabs.com with subject line: (unit-LAURUS LABS) mentioning:

For registering the email-address:

and a copy to Company on email id : with subject line: mentioning: For registering the email-address: Folio No./Client Id and DP-ID; Name of the Shareholder; Scan copy of the Share Certificate (for Physical Holders); Self-attested scan copy of the PAN Card Self-attested scan copy of the Aadhar Card

The AGM Notice and the Annual Report will also be made available on the website of the Company at www.lauruslabs.com and the Notice can also be accessed from the websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com respectively. The Company is providing the remote e-voting facility as well as e-voting facility during the meeting. The members who have not registered their email addresses with the Company/RTAor Depository Participants can also cast their vote through the remote e-voting system or through e-voting during the meeting and the detailed procedure for remote e-voting and e-voting shall be given in the AGM Notice. Dividends: The Members are also requested to register/update the Bank Account details for receipt of Dividend amount directly to their Bank Accounts with the respective Depository Participants. Place: Hyderabad Date: June 15, 2023 স্াঃ- অনুরমাধেত আধিকারিক এসএমএফজি ইন্ডিয়া ক্রেডিট খকাপিাধনলিমিটেড (‌পূর্তন ফ‌ুলারটন ইন্ডিয়া ক্রেডিট খকাপিাধনলিমিটেড)‌ খেলা আজকাল কলকাতা শুক্রবার ১৬ জুন ২০২৩ আবার‌ খোনা আদরিয়ানের ত্িরুবনন্তপুরমে কুমার সুরেন্দ্র সিসং চ্যামপিয়নশিপেপ দ্বিতীয় সসানা জিত িদলন বাংলার শুটার আদ্রিয়ান কর্মকার। বৃহস্পত্িবার ৫০ মিমটার থ্রি পজিজ শন জুনিনয়র বিবভাগ্ সসানা জিতে িদেন। এর আগে আদ্রিয়ান সসানা জিতেছিলেদলন ৫০ মিমটার প্রন জুনিনয়র বিবভাগ্। সুনীলের বিিল্প ঝালিয়েয়নিলেন স্টমাকি লেবাননকে রুখল ভারত লিগের প্রস্তুতিতে মগ্ন রাজর্ষগাঙ্গুল এবাোর নতুন ফরম্যাদোনরকলকাোতাো লিগ। একদিকে এবাোর থেকে বিদেশিহীন লিগ। আর অন্যদশদনি মিশে গেছে প্রিমিয়ার লিগের দুটি ডিভিশন। প্রিমিয়ালিগে তাোই জমদোর ২৬টি দল।সব ঠিক গ্রুপ টু-তেই রয়েে আরেক দল বিএসএস। দলের জিদোচ দেবরাজ� চ্যাটার্জি�্। দলের সঙ্গ যুক্ আরেক অভিজ্ঞ জিদোচ অনুপ নাগে। ইস্টবেঙ্গখেলে যাোওয়া সুনবদো্ কুমাোর, দীপেন্দুয়ারি, সুরজিৎ শীল, জতদোতন দাসেরাো। অনুপ নাগে বলছেন, '‌আমরাো লড়াই করব সুপদোর সিক্সে যাোওয়ার জন্যয। আমাদেদর সব থেকে ভারত লেবানন ০ ০ মুনাল ট্টপাধ্যয়চ ভুবনেশ্বর, ১৫ জুন সুনীলকে ৮১ মিনিট পর্তেবাোইরে রেখে সম্মানরক্ষার ম্যাচেনচলেবাননকেি রুখে দিল নবীন ভাোরতাোয় ফুটবল দল। জেদোলশূন্যয ড্র করে ইন্টারকন্টনেন্টাল কাপনে একই প্রতিপক্ষর জমদোিদোশবলাোর আগে আত্মবিশ্বাস অটুট রাখ�ল। নাো জিতলেও কলিঙ্ সটেডিয়মের গ্যাদোলারিতেত উপসথিত হাজাদোর দশেক দর্শও ভাোরতীয় জিদোচ স্টমাকেির এটাোই বড় প্রাপ্তিত। প্রথম দুই ম ্যাদোনচজেতাোর সুবাদেদভাোরত আগেই ফাোইনালেলজেৌঁছে গিয়েছিল। ফলে, লেবানেনের বিরুদধে এদিনের ম্যাদোচ ভাোরতের কাছনে ছিল নিয়মরক্ষার। থাকলেল লিগ শুরু হ বে ২৫ জুন। বিদেশিহীন লিগে কেমন প্রস্তুতি নিচছে এই ২৬টি‌দল। জিদোন্‌দল, কতটাো শকতিশাোলী। ধাোরাোবাহিকিভাবেবজানাবেনবআজকাোল। আজ দবিতীয পর্্বিএসএস, কাস্টমস এবং খিদিরপুর। গত বছর কলকাোতাো লিগে কাস্টমস-এর জার্সিগায়েলিগে জেদোনলর বন্যাদো বইয় ছিলেন নরহরি শরেষ্ঠা। তিনি এবাোরও অনুশীলন করছেন কাস্টমসের হয়। তবে জেদোকুলামেমর সঙ্গ চুকতিবদ্ তিনি। জেদোকুলামেমর অনুমতি নাো পেলে লিগে খেলতে পাোরবেন নাো। দলে আছেন অমিত চক্রবরতী,দীপি রজক, রাজেনেবর্ম, অরিজিৎ সিং, বিশ্বজৎ হেমব্রমের মনতদো লিগে খেলাো অভিজ্ঞ ফুটবলাোর।‌ দলের জিদোচ বিশ্বজৎ ভট্টাচার্্। ‌কাস্টমস এবারেরর লিগের গ্রুপ টু-তে আছে। বিশ্বজৎ বলছেন, '‌জ� নিম্নম াোনের বিনদশিরাো লিগে খেলত, তাোরাো নিম্নমাোনের বিদেশি। চাোইব আরও বেশি বাোঙালিল ফুটবলাোর উঠে আসুক। আর গ্রুপে কে আছে ভাোবছি নাো।'‌ বড অ্যাদোডভান্টেজ একদম জুনিযর ফুটবলাোরদের নিয় তৈরি দল। অনেকেই ভবিষ্যতনতর তাোরকাো হওয়ার ক্মতাো রাখে�। দেবরাজ� চ্যাটার্জি�্নতুন ভাবেবদল তৈরি করতে চাোইছেন।'‌ গতবাোর কলকাোতাো লিগে বেশ ভাোল পাোরফরমেন্স করেছিল খিদিরপুর।সুপদোর সিক্সে জায়গাোকরে নিয়েছল। এবাোর জুনিযর ফুটবলাোরদের ওপনরই ভরসাো করেছে খিদিরপুর।তবে দলে আছেন বহু যুদধের নায়ক তীর্থঙ সরকাোর এবং প্রিয়নসিং। এই দুই ফুটবলারেরর ওপর অনেকটাো ভরসাো করছে খিদিরপুর। দলের জিদোচ জমদোহনবাগানোে জুনিযর এবং যুবদলের দীর্ঘদি দায়িত্সাোমলাোনেদো নাসিেম আলি। বাোংলাোর এই '‌এ'‌লাোইসেন্স জিদোচ বলছেন, '‌একটাোই লক্ষ্য যে-জিদোেও ভাবেব দলকে সুপাোর সিক্সে রাখতেত হবে। তাোর জন্যয যাো যাো করাোর করছি। আর দলের জুনিযর ফুটবলাোররাো তীর্থঙর, প্রিয়ন্তর থেকে অনেকটাো সাোহায্য্যপাচ্ছে।'‌ পাশাপােদোশি, এটাো ছিল দু'‌দলের জিদোনচর মর্যাদাোর লড়াোইও। একটাো সময় স্টমাকেির ক্লাবেজুনিয়র সতীর্ ফুটবলাোর হিসেবে য�োগে দিয়েছিলেন লেবানেনের সার্বিয়ানে জিদোচ ইলিচ। নিয়মরক্ষার হলেও ভাোরতের কাছনে এই ম্যাদোচ ছিল জিতে ফিফাো র‌্যদোশ্কি উন্নত করাোর। লেবানেনের র‌্যদোশ্কি ৯৯, ভাোরতের ১০১। র‌্যদোশ্কিংয় এগিয়ে থাকাদোদলের বিরুদধে খেলাোর সুয�োগে জতদো ভাোরতের বেশি হয় নাো। এশিয়ানে কাপনের প্রস্তু তির অঙ্ হিসেবে নিজেদের শকতি যাোচাোই, বিশেষ করে রক্ষণর জমাটরভাোবটাো দেখে নিতে চেয়েছিলেন জিদোচ ইগর স্টমাকি। তাোই পরপর দু'‌ম্যাদোনচনিজেকে নিংড়ে দেওয়াো সুনীলকে প্রথম একাোদশে রাখেননিেতিনি। সুনীলের বিিল্প খুঁজে নিতে আক্রম ণে সাোহাোল, আশিক দুই উইংয়ে ছাোংতে, উদান্তাো র ওপর ভরসাো রাখেনে। মাোঝমাোঠ সচল রাখতেত অনিরুদ্ধকঅ্যাটকরশিং মিডিও আশিকের খগারলর চেষ্ট ব্যরকরছেন লেবাননের খগালরক্ক আলি সাবের। ছবি: টুইটার হিসেবে ব্যযবহাোর করাো হয়। ৮১ মিনিটে নাোমাোনেদো হয় পেতে মরিয়াো ছিলেন লেবাননে ফুটবলাোররাো। তবে শুরুতে অনিরুদ্ ও সাোহাোল সহজ দুটি জেদোনলর সুয�োগে সুনীলকে। রক্ষণ অবশ্যয জিদোেও বাোড়তি পরীক্ষা সন্দ ও আনেদোয়ারেরর নেতৃতবে রক্ষণর েদোনেদোড়বান্দা নষ্ নাো করলে ভাোরত এনেদোনতপাোরত। বিরতিতে নিরীক্ষার পথে হাোঁটেননি স্টমাকি। লেবাননে জিদোচ মনেদোভাবেবর জন্যযই ভাোরতের বক্স পর্তেজেৌঁছেও বাতিতস্তভের আংশিক নিভলেও খেলাো শুরু করে ইলিচ যে জেতাোর চেষ্টা করেননি, এমন নয়। তাোর বড় জেদোনলর দরজাো খুলতে পদোনরশেলেবাননে প্রথমারন্ধ। দেন রেফারির। কাোরণ র‌্যাঙশ্কিংয় অনেক পিছিয়ে থাকাদোমঙ্গোলিলয়াোর ফলে ভাোরতীয় জেদোলকিপদোর অমরিন্দরকে জিদোেও ভারত:‌অমরিন্র, নিখিল (বেকে)‌, সন্শ, বিরুদধে ড্র-রদো‌ তিনি মন থেকে মানতেত পারেননিে। কঠিন পরিসথিতি সাোমাোল দিতে হয়নি। লেবানেনের আরনায়ার, আকাশ, উদান্তা (সুনীীল)‌, জিকসন, জয়ের অভ্যাসোনে ফিরতে ভাোরতের বিরুদধে ৩ পয়েন্ আক্রমণ সাোমাোল দিয়ে ম্যাদোনচর সেরাো হলেন সন্দ। অনিরুদ্ধ, ছাংতে, সাহাল (‌মহেশ)‌, আশিক (রহিম)‌ বাগাদোনে কাোউনিদোর বিকল্প কুইলেস! মুনাল ট্টপাধ্যয়চ ভুবনেশ্বর, ১৫ জুন ‌পুররনা ফুটবলারদের অধিকাংশকে রেখেই দিয়েছে খমাহনবাগান টিম ম্যানজমেন্ট। যেটকু ফাঁকরফাকর আছে, নতুন মরশুমে সেটকুও মিটিয়ে ফেলার উদ্যাগ নিয়েছে সবুজমেরুন।- স্টপার আরনায়ারের চুকতি আগেই হয়ে গেছে। ইন্টারকন্টিনেন্টাল কাপ ফাইনালের পর সময় দিতে পারলে, নইলে সাফ চ্যাপিয়নশিপ শেষে খমাহনবাগানের চুকতিপতরে সই করবেন অনিরুদ্ধ থাপা। আকাশ মিশ্রর সঙগে কথাবার্ত অনেকদূর এগলেও শেষপরন্ত বিদায় সিন্ধর, জয়ীী শ্রীকান্তরা আজকালের প্রতিবেন: ইন্দোনেশিয়াো ওপেনে মুখ�োোমুখি লড়াোইয়ে দুই ভাোরতীয়। অভিজ্ঞতাোর জ�োরের বাজি�মাোত কিদাম্বি শ্রীকান্তের। জেৌঁছে গেলেন জিদোয়াোর্টার ফাোইনালেল। হাোরালেনে আরেক ভাোরতীয় লক্ষ্যসেনকে। ফল ২১-১৭,‌২২-২০।‌ প্রথম গেমে একসময় ৪-‌০-তে এগিয়ে ছিলেন লক্ষ্য।পরে তাো জিতে নেন শ্রীকান্ত। দবিতীয় গেমেও তুল্যযমূল্যয লড়াোই হয়েছে। শেষ আটে জেৌঁনেদোনলে আরেক ভাোরতীয় এইচ এস প্রণয়। সপ্তম বাছাদোই ‌মাসুদের ৫ প্থম দিনের শেষে রান ছিল ৩৬২/‌৫। সেখান থেকে ৩৮২ রানে গুটিয়ে গেল বাংলাদেশ। আফগান খবালারদের মধ্য নিজাত মাসুদ অভিষেক টেস্টেই নিলেন ৫ উইকেট। আফগানিস্তা গুটিয়ে গেল ১৪৬ রানে। এবাদত খহারেন ভূস্বর্গেক্রিেট খেলার খুচররা ৫ নম্বর জার্সিে আজ ট্রাযল জয়ী মিমশর জম্মও কাশ্মীরে ক্রিকেটের প্রারে আফরিকা কাপ অফ নেশনস ইংল্যান্ডর তারকা মিডিও জুড ইস্টবেঙ্গলর যুব ওরিজার্দলের জন্ এগিয়ে এলেন অজয় জাদেজা। ফাইনালসের মূলপর্বগেল মিশর। বেলিংহ্যম সই করেছেন রিয়েল আজ দুপুরে সল্টলেক স্টেডিয়ামর শ্রীনগরে রাজভবনে হল বিশেষ খোগ্তা অর্ন পর্ববুধবার তারা মাদরিদে। বৃহস্পতবার রিয়েল প্রাকটিস গ্রউন্ডে ট্রাযল শুরু হচছে। বৈঠক। জাদেজার সঙগে ছিলেন ২-১ ব্বধানে হারিয়েছে গিনিকে। জানিয়ে দিল ক্লাবর প্রাকনীী, চলবে ৫-৬ দিন। তারপর শুরু পার্থব প্যাটল, নিখিল খচাপড়া, পিছিয়ে পড়লেও মিশরকে জয় এনে কিংবদন্তি জিনেদিন জিদানের ৫ কলকাতা লিগের প্স্তুতি। রিজার্্র মিঠুন মানহাসও। দেন তরেজেগুয়ে ও খমাস্তাফা মহম্ম। নম্বর জার্সপরবেন বেলিংহ্যম। খকাচ বিনু জর্শহরে এসেছেন।‌ বাস্তবে রূপ পায়নি। প্রীতম খকাটালের কেরালা ব্লাস্টর্্যাওয়া নির্করছে খমাহনবাগানের দাবিমরতা কেরলের দল ট্রন্সফার ফি দেওয়ার ওপর। বিদেশিদের মধ্য বরেন্ডন হামিল, কার্ম্যকহিউ, দিমিত্র খপরোরতারের থাকা নিশচিত। মেডিক্যল পরীীক্ষর পর জেসন কামিন্সের সই করা সময়ের অপেক্ষ। হুরগা বুরমােরক ধরেই এরগারছেন ফেরান্দ, তবে তাঁরদল ছাড়ার কানাঘুরো আছে। আপাতত ১ আগস্ট এএফসি কাপের মূলপর্বওঠার পলে-অফ ম্যাচর কথা ভেবে জনি কাউরকার বিকল্প হিসেবে অ্যটাকিং মিডফিল্ডর কাম উইঙ্গর সপেনের আলবার্তোকুইলেসের সঙগে কথা অনেকটাই এগিয়েছে খমাহনবাগান। প্রণয় ২১-১৮,‌২১-১৬‌-তে হাোরালেনেহংকংয়ের অ্যাদোঙ্গাস কাো লংকে। এদিকে দবিতীয় রাোউনডে বিদাোয় নিলেন পিভি সিন্ধ। ২১-১৮,‌২১-১৬‌-তে তাোঁকে হাোরালেনে চাোইনিজ তাোইপেইয়ের তাোই জুইং। আগের দুই প্রতিয�োগিেতাোয় প্রথম রাোউনডেই বিদাোয় নিয়েছিলেন সিন্ধ। শেষ আটে শ্রীকান্তের সাোমনে চীনের লি সি ফেং, প্রণয়ের সাোমনে জাপাদোনের জিদোডাোই নাোরাোওকাো। ‌ ৪/‌৪৭। দবিতীীয় ইনিংসে, দিনের কর্পোরেট অফিস:‌১০ম তল, অফিস নং ১০১, ১০২ এবং ১০৩, ২ নর্অ্যাভেনিশেউ, মেকাোর ম্যাক্সি্সটি, বান্দ্রাদোকুরলাো কমপ্লেক্স, ান্দ্রাদোব(‌েূর্)‌, মুম্ই-৪০০০৫১ শেষে বাংলাদেশ ১৩৪/‌১। নাজমুলখহারেন শান্ত ও জাকির খহারেন দুজ নেই অপরাজিত ৫৪ রানে। শ্রেণিবদ্ধ বিজ্ঞাপন গ্হণ কেন্দ্র এক্সপার্অ্যা এজেন্সি ১০/১, K.N.C. ROAD, বারাসাত, উত্র ২৪ পঃঃ (‌বারাসাত রেল স্টেশন ১ নং প্ল্টফর্মর পাশে। নিউ গীীতাঞ্জলীী খহারটরলর নীচেচ। বিবেক সংঘের বিপরীতেত)‌ M-9674701788/9231896208‌ (রবিবার বন্) সুপ্রয়া মুখার্জ ১/‌এ,‌টাকশি জরদোড, চাোঁপাোডালিল, বাোরাসেত, (শব�য়াো সিনেমাোর বিপরীতে) বাোরাসেত, ২৪ পরঃ (‌উঃ)‌ M: 7605871512, 9433651016 ''অলটাইম'' 110‌, বিসি খরাি, বড়বাজার, পূর্ বর্মান (‌ধেএমএস স্কুরলর কাছে)‌ (M) 8926434614 ফর্নং এনসিএলটি ৩এ পিটিশনের বিশদ প্রদ ানে করে বিজ্ঞাপনে [‌রুল ৩৫ দেখুন]‌ মহামান্ ন্যশনাল খকাপিাধনল ‌ট্রইবুনাল, কলকাতা বেঞ্চ,কলকাতা সমীপেপ সম্পর্কত:‌ খকাপিাধনপিটিশন (ধেএএ) নং ৬৯/খকধব/২০২৩ সম্পর্কত: জিদোম্পদোশেআবেদন (শেএএ) নং ১/জিশব/২০২৩ সম্পর্কত: দি জিদোম্পদোশেঅ্যাদোক্ট,২০১৩;‌ ‌েম্পর্কত: উক্ অ্যাক্টে্টর স কশন ২৩০ থেকে ২৩২ অধীনে আবেদন সম্পর্কত:‌ ১)‌মাইক্রোাফার্ক্যাপটাল প্রইভেট লিমিটেড ২)‌ম্যগমা কনজিউমার ফিনান্স প্রইভেট লিমিটেড ...আববেনকারীীগণ পিটিশনের খনাটিস দি জিদোম্পদোশে� অ্যাদোক্ট ২০২৩, সেকশন ২৩০ থেকে ২৩২ অনুযাোয়ী মাোইক্রোদোফার্মক্যাপিটারদোল প্রাোইভেট লিমিটেড এবং ম্যাগোেমাো কনজিউমাোর ফিনাোন্স প্রাোইভেট লিমিটেডের সঙ্গ একত্রিরণের জন্যয একটি আবেদন জমাো করেছেন ন্যাশনােদোল জিদোম্পদোশে ল ‌ট্রাইবুনাোল কলকতাো বেঞ্ ওই আবেদনের শুনানিের তারিখ�সথির করেছেন ১০ জুলাোই, ২০২৩ তারিখে�। উক্ পিটিশনে জিদোেও ব্যক্তি সমর্থবাো শবনরদোশ্তাো করতে চাোইলে নিজের নাোম ও ঠিকানাদোর সঙ্গ তাোঁর ইচ্ছাবিবৃতকরে জেদোটিস জমাো করবেে পিটিশনের অ্যাদোডনভদোনিনরর কাছনে এবং এমনভাবেব পাোঠাবেনে, যাতেতসেটি এই শুনানিের নির্ধারিত তারিখে�র কমপক্ষ দু'‌দিন আগে এই পিটিশনাোরগণের অ্যাদোডনভদোনিনরর কাছনে জমাো পড়ে। জিদোেও ব্যক্তি এই পিটিশনের শবনরদোশ্তাো করতে চাোইলে, নিজস্ এফিডেভিট-েহ‌ শবনরদোশ্তাোর কাোরণ উল্লে করে ওই জেদোটিসের সঙ্গ সংলগ্ন করে দেবেন। প্রয�োজ্য্যঅরথাঙ্আদাোয় দিয়ে যে জিদোেও ব্যক্তি নিম্স্বাক্রকাোরীর কাছে থেকে ওই পিটিশনের কপি সংগ্রহ করতে পদোনরে। স্াঃ/- অঙ্কিতা অগ্হারি অ্ািরভারকট প্রযতনে- জচৌধুরি'স ল অফিসেস উক্ নামিমত পিটিশনাোরগণের পনক্ নিক্কো হাোউস, ৪র্ তল, ২ হেয়াোর স্ট্র, কলকাোতাো-‌৭০০০০১ স্থান: কলকাোতাো তারিখ�:‌১৫ জুন, ২০২৩ দাবি বিজ্ঞপতি এডেলওয়েইস‌ অ্যােট রিকনস্ট্কশন খকাপিাধনলিমিটেড CIN: U67100MH2007PLC174759‌ রেজিস্টার্অফিস: এডেলওয়েইস হাোউস, সিএসটি জরদোনডর ওপর, কলিনাো, মুম্ই-৪০০০৯৮ সিকিউরিটি ইন্টারেস্ট এনরফাে্রমন্ট)‌‌( রুলস, ২০০২ এর রুল ৩(‌১)‌সহ পঠনীীয় সিকিউরিটাইজেশন অ্যন্ড রিকনস্ট্কশন অফ ফিনান্সিয়াল অ্যােটস অ্যন্ড এনরফাে্রমন্ট অফ সিকিউরিটি ইন্টারেস্ট অ্যক্ট, ২০০২ ('উক্ অ্যক্ট') এর ১৩(২) ধারাধীনেন সিকিউরিটাোইজেশন অ্যাদোডেরিকনস্ট্রাকশ অফ ফিনান্সিসয়াোল অ্যাদোনেটস অ্যাদোডেএেনফদোে্নমন্অফ সিকিউরিটি ইন্টারেস্ অ্যাদোক্ট,২০০২ অধীনে নিম্নস্বাক্রকাোরী হলেন এডেলওয়েইস অ্যােট রিকনস্ট্কশন খকাপিাধনলিমিটেড ('ইএআরসি') এর অনুনমদোশদত আধিকারিকি। সিকিউরিটি ইন্টারেস্(‌এেনফদোে্নমন্)‌রুলস, ২০০২ এর রুল ৩ সহ পঠনীয় উক্ অ্যাদোনক্টর ১৩(‌১২)‌ধাোরাধ্ীনে অর্্ত ক্মতাোবলে অনুনমদোশদত আধিকারিকিনিম্নলিখিত ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ)‌এর প্রতি উক্ অ্যাদোনক্টর ১৩(‌২)‌ধাোরাধ্ীনে দাবিববিজ্ঞপ্তি জারিরকরেছিলেন যাোর মাধ্যমেনম তাোঁদের প্রতি জারিকিৃত উক্ দাবিববিজ্ঞপ্তিতেএখাোনে নীচে উললিখিত অরথাঙ্আদাোয় দেওয়াোর জন্যয সংশলিষ্ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ)‌এর প্রতি আহ্বান জানাদোেদো হয়েছিল। উেনরদোতিকাোরণের প্রেক্ষিত, এতদ্দ্বরাো উক্ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ)‌এর প্রতি পুনরাোয় আহ্বান জানাদোেদো হচছে যাতেততাোঁরাো এই বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশেির তারিখ�থেকে ৬০ দিনের মধ্যেয অপর নথি/‌শলশ�ত চুকতি সহ ঋণচুকতির প্রেক্ষিতনিম্নোক্তিঅরথাঙ্ এবং প্রদানে ও/‌বাো েশরনিদোন্র তারিখ�পর্যনউদ্ভূত সুদসমেত যাোবতীয় বকেয়াো অরথাঙ্ইএআরসি-কে আদাোয় দেন। যথাসেময়ে উক্ ঋণ েশরনিদোন্র জামিনেহিসেবে নিম্নলিখিত ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ)‌নিম্নলিখিত সম্পততিগুলি ইএআরসি-র কাছনে বন্ধ রেখেছিলেন। ক্রম ঋণগ্হীীতা(গণ)/ দাবি বিজ্ঞপতির তারিখ ট্রস্ট এবং নং সহ-ঋণগ্হীীতা(গণ) এর নাম/ খলান এবং দাবিকৃত অর্থঙ্ক অর্ণকারীীর অ্যকাউন্ট নম্বর বিশদ তথ্ ১ ১. অচিন্ত্যট্যাটার্জি('�ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ০১.০৬.২০২৩ তারিখ ইএআরসি ট্রাস্ ২. অচিন্ত্যআচার্য('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') সংবলিত খনাটিসে উললেখমরতা এসসি ৪১০ ৩. বৈশাখ�ী চ্যাটার্জি('েহ�্-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ২৪.০৫.২০২৩ তারিখে�র ভিততিতে - এইচডিবি ১৪৯৫৩৫৩ ₹২৯,৯৩,৮৪২.৯২ (উনতরিশ লক্ ফিনান্সিসয়াোল তিরানেব্বই হাজাদোর আরনিদো বিয়াল্লিশ সার্ভিসেস টাকাদোএবং বিরানেব্বই পয়সাো মাত্র)‌‌ লিমিটেড সম্পতির বর্না:‌ সাোমান্য্যকমবেশি ২ কাোঠাো ১২ ছটাকি মাপনের জমির প্লটের ওপর নির্্ত বিল্ডিংয়র তৃতীয় তলে (‌দক্ষণ-পূর্পদোনশ্ব)‌প্রাোয় ৪৯৬ বর্ফুট (‌েুপদোর বিল্ট আপ এরিয়াো)‌মাপনের ফ্ল্যদোরনং নং ২ডি এর অপশরহার্্সমগ্র পশরমাোণ যাোর অবস্থান- সি এস দাগে নং ৫৬১ (‌অংশ)‌, সি এস খতিয়ানে নং ২২৫৯, জমৌজাো- বরানগের, জে এল নং ৫, আর এস নং ৬, জতৌজি নং ১০৬৮/‌২৮৩৩, থানাদো- বরানগের, জেলাো- উত্র ২৪ পরগনাো, বর্মাোনে এরূপে পশরশচত ও নম্রযুক্- মিউনিসিপ্যাদোল জহদোশ্ডি নং ১১১/‌২/‌এ, সূর্সেন জরদোড, কলকাোতাো- ৭০০০৩৫, বরানগের পুরসভাোর এলাকাধো্ীন। ২ ১. মেসার্সজি ডি বডি বিল্ডারস ০১.০৬.২০২৩ তারিখ ইএআরসি ট্রাস্ ('ঋণগ্রহীতাো') সংবলিত খনাটিসে উললেখমরতা এসসি ৪১৫ ২. দিলীপ শর্মা ('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ২৪.০৫.২০২৩ তারিখে�র ভিততিতে - এইচডিবি ৩. বিনীতাো শর্মা ('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ₹৩৬,০৭,৯২১.৯৮ (ছতরিশ লক্ ফিনান্সিসয়াোল ১৫০৩৫৫৮ সাোত হাজাদোর েনিদো একুশ টাকাদো সার্ভিসেস এবং আটানেব্বই পয়সাো মাত্র)‌‌ লিমিটেড সম্পতির বর্না: সাোমান্য্যকমবেশি ৫ কাোঠাো ৪ ছটাকি মাপনের জমির প্লটের ওপর নির্মত বিল্ডিংয়র চতুর্তলে প্রাোয় ৭০৮ বর্ফুট (‌েুপাোর বিল্ট আপ এরিয়াো)‌মাপনের ফ্ল্যাটরনং ৮ এর অপরিহার্যসমগ্র পরিমাোণ যাোর অবস্থান- আর এস দাগে নং ১০১ (‌অংশ)‌, আর এস খতিয়ানে নং ১৬৩, জমৌজাো- রাোমচন্দ্রবাোটি, জে এল নং ৭, আর এস নং ৪৩, জতৌজি নং ২২৬ ও ১৮৩, থানাদো- খড়দহ, জেলাো- উত্র ২৪ পরগনাো, বর্মাোনে এরূপে পরিচিত ও নম্রযুক্- মিউনিসিপ্যাদোল জহদোশ্ডি নং ১৫৩, আর এন অ্যাভিনিশেউ, কলকাোতাো- ৭০০১১২, পানিেহাোটি পুরসভাোর এলাকাধো্ীন। ৩ ১. মেসার্সপ্রতিমাো জচৌধুরি ('ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ০১.০৬.২০২৩ তারিখ ইএআরসি ট্রাস্ ২. সুচিত্রাজচৌধুরি ('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ৩. সংবলিত খনাটিসে উললেখমরতা এসসি ৪১৫ প্রতিমাো জচৌধুরি ('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ২৪.০৫.২০২৩ তারিখে�র ভিততিতে - এইচডিবি ৪. মিঠুন জচৌধুরি ('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ₹৪৮,৫৭,৮৭৩.২০ (আটচললিশ লক্ ফিনান্সিসয়াোল ৫. মিন্টজচৌধুরি ('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') সাোতাোন্ন হাজাদোর আরনিদো তিয়াত্তর সার্ভিসেস ১০৭২২৭০ টাকাদোএবং কুড়ি পয়সাো মাত্র)‌‌ লিমিটেড সম্পতির বর্না:‌উপরিসথিত কাোঠদোনমদোসমেত প্রাোয় ৮.৪৮‌ শতক জমির অপরিহার্যসমগ্র পরিমাোণ যাোর অবস্থান- দাগে নং ২৪৬ (‌অংশ)‌, দাগে নং ৫৬৮, খতিয়ানে নং ১০৫, খতিয়ানে নং ২২১৩, জমৌজাো- রহড়াো, থানাদো- খড়দহ, জেলাো- উত্র ২৪ পরগনাো, খড়দহ পুরসভাোর এলাকাধো্ীন। ৪ ১. মাোইতি এন্টারপ্রাোইজ ('ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ০১.০৬.২০২৩ তারিখ ইএআরসি ট্রাস্ ২. সন্ধ্যাোমাোইতি ('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') সংবলিত খনাটিসে উললেখমরতা এসসি ৪১৫ ৩. জেৌমিত্ মাোইতি ('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ২৪.০৫.২০২৩ তারিখে�র ভিততিতে - এইচডিবি ৬০৯৩৩১৬ ₹৩২,৬৯,৮৩৫.৮০ (বতরিশ লক্ ফিনান্সিসয়াোল উনসত্র হাজাদোর আরনিদো পঁয়তরিশ সার্ভিসেস টাকাদোএবং আশি পয়সাো মাত্র)‌‌ লিমিটেড সম্পতির বর্না:‌জমদোর প্রাোয় ১০০০ বর্ফুট মাপনের জি+‌১ তলবিশিষ্ বিল্ডি (‌প্রতি তলের পরিমাপে ৫০০ বর্ফুট)‌ সমেত প্রাোয় ১ কাোঠাো ৮ ছটাকি জমির অপরিহার্যসমগ্র পরিমাোণ যাোর অবস্থান- আর এস দাগে নং ১৪০৬ (‌অংশ)‌, খতিয়ানে নং ৫০৭, জে এল নং ৪৫, জমৌজাো- জদদোহারিরয়াো, থানাদো- মধ্যযমগ্রাোম, জেলাো- উত্র ২৪ পরগনাো, বর্মাোনে এরূপে পশরশচত ও নম্রযুক্- মিউনিসিপ্যাদোল জহদোশ্ডি নং ৮১/‌এ, জমনঠদোেদোড়াো (‌েথ্)‌, মধ্যযমগ্রাোম পুরসভাোর ৯ নং পুর-ওয়ার্ডেএলাকাধো্ীন। ৫ ১.‌মেসার্সস্পন্ ডাোয়াগনস্টিকসেন্টার ০১.০৬.২০২৩ তারিখ ইএআরসি ট্রাস্ ('ঋণগ্রহীতাো') সংবলিত খনাটিসে উললেখমরতা এসসি ৪১৫ ২. অর্পতাো মিশ্ ('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ২৪.০৫.২০২৩ তারিখে�র ভিততিতে - এইচডিবি ৩. অরুণ মিশ্ ('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ₹২১,১৫,১৫৯.২৩ (একুশ লক্ ফিনান্সিসয়াোল ৪. বরুণ কুমাোর মিশ্ ('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') পনেনরদো হাজাদোর এিনিদো উনষাটর সার্ভিসেস ১৬৬৩৮৬৮ টাকাদোএবং তেইশ পয়সাো মাত্র)‌‌ লিমিটেড সম্পতির বর্না:‌নিম্নোক্তিসাোমান্য্যকমবেশি ২ কাোঠাো ১৫ ছটাকি মাপনের জমির প্লটের ওপর নির্মত বিল্ডিংয়র দবিতীয় তলে (‌দক্ষণ-পশচিম জিদোনণ)‌প্রাোয় ৪৪০ বর্ফুট (‌েুপাোর বিল্ট আপ এরিয়াো)‌মাপনের ফ্ল্যাটের অপরিহার্যসমগ্র পরিমাোণ যাোর অবস্থান- দাগে নং ৫৫৩৮ (‌অংশ)‌, খতিয়ানে নং ১৫২৩, জমৌজাো ও থানাদো- বরানগের, জেলাো- ২৪ পরগনাো, বর্মাোনে এরূপে পরিচিত ও নম্রযুক্- মিউনিসিপ্যাদোল প্রেমিসেস নং ১৭, কাোলীদাসে লাহিহড়ী লেন, কলকাোতাো- ৭০০০৩৬, বরানগের পুরসভাোর ৩২ নং পুর-ওয়ার্ডেএলাকাধো্ ীন। ৬ ১. নাসনের আহমেদ মির্দ('ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ০১.০৬.২০২৩ তারিখ ইএআরসি ট্রাস্ ২.‌জমদোহাম্মদ মহসিন মিদদে সংবলিত খনাটিসে উললেখমরতা এসসি ৪৮২ ('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ০১.০৬.২০২৩ তারিখে�র ভিততিতে - এইচডিবি ৩. নুরুল আয়েন মিদদে ('েহ-ঋণগ্রহীতাো') ₹২৭,৩৭,০৮৭.১২ (সাোতাশি লক্ ফিনান্সিসয়াোল ৩৩৭৪০১৫ এবং ৩৫১৬৭৮৬ সাোঁইতরিশ হাজাদোর সাোতাোশি টাকাদোএবং সার্ভিসেস বদোনরদোপয়সাো মাত্র)‌‌ লিমিটেড সম্পতির বর্না: উপরিসথিত কাোঠদোনমদোসমেত প্রাোয় ০৩%‌শতক জমির অপরিহার্যসমগ্র পরিমাোণ যাোর অবস্থান- দাগে নং ১৯৫৪ (‌অংশ)‌, খতিয়ানে নং ২৪৬, জমৌজী- ধুনকি, থানাদো- পাোঁচলাো, জেলাো- হাোওড়াো, বর্মাোনে এরূপে পরিচিত ও নম্রযুক্- মিউনিসিপ্যাদোল জহদোশ্ডি নং ৩০২, রাোমগড় ধুনকি, জলাবিশ্বনাোথপুরগ্রাোম পঞ্চায়েতের এলাকাধো্ ীন। যদি উক্ ঋণগ্রহীতাগেণ উেনরদোতিমনতদো ইএআরসি-কে নির্ধারিত অরথাঙ্প্রদাোনে ব্যরথ্হন, সেক্ষেত্প্রয�োজ্য্যরুলসমূহ সহ উক্ অ্যাদোনক্টর ১৩(‌৪)‌ধাোরাধ্ীনে ইএআরসি উপশরশলশ�ত সুরক্ষত পরিসম্পদগুলির বিরুদধে ব্যযবস্থাগ্রহণের পথে অগ্রসর হবে যদোর ঝুকিঁ ও মাসেুলসংশলিষ্ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ)‌এর ওপরেই বর্তাবে। ইএআরসি-র আগাোম লিখিত অনুনমদোদন ছাোড়াো উপশরশলশ�ত সুরক্ষত পরিসম্পদগুলি বিক্রি, ইজাোরাো বাো অন্যয জিদোেও উপায়েয়হস্তান্তর করাো থেকে বিরত থাকাদোর জন্যয সংশলিষ্ ঋণগ্রহীতাদেদর প্রতি নির্দেদেওয়াো হচছে। জিদোেও ব্যক্তি উক্ অ্যাদোক্ট বাো এর অধীনে রচিত রুলসমূহ উল্ঙ্ঘন করলে বাো এগুলির পশরেন্থ কাজ� করলে উক্ অ্যাদোনক্টর সংস্থানাধ্ীনে তাোঁর/‌তাোঁদের জেল এবং/‌বাো জরিমানাদোহতে পারের। তারিখ: ১৫.‌০৬.‌২০২৩ স্াঃ- অনুরমাধেত আধিকারিক স্থন:‌কলকাতা এডেলওয়েইস অ্যােট রিকনস্ট্কশন খকাপিাধনলিমিটেড-এর পক্ষে পিসিবিএল লিমিটেড (‌আগে যাো ফিলিপস কার্বনব্ল্যাকিলিমিটেড নামেমপরিচিত ছিল)‌ CIN: L23109WB1960PLC024602‌ রেজিস্টার্অফিস:‌৩১, নেতাজি�সুভাোষ জরদোড, কলকাোতাো-৭০০০০১ জফদোে:‌+‌৯১ ৩৩ ৬৬২৫ ১৪৪৩;‌ফ্যাদোক্স:‌+‌৯১ ৩৩ ২২৪৮ ০১৪০/‌২২৪৩ ৬৬৮১ কর্পোরেটরঅফিস:‌আরপিএসজি হাোউস, ২/‌৪, জাজেসেজিদোর্জরদোড, ফ্লোোর নং ৪, কলকাোতাো-৭০০০২৭;‌জফদোে:‌+‌৯১ ৩৩ ৪০৮৭ ০৫০০/ ০৬০০ ই-মেল:‌pcbl@rpsg.in ; ওয়েবসাোইট:‌‌www.pcblltd.com‌ ৬২তম বার্ষক সাধারণ সভার খনাটিস ১.‌ এতদ্দ্বরাো এই জেদোটিস জারিরকরাো হচছে যে, মিনিস্ট্ অফ কর্পোরেটরঅ্যাফেনফয়ার্সদ্বারাো জারিকিৃত যথাোক্রমে ৫ মে ২০২০ এবং ২৮ ডিসেম্র, ২০২২ তারিখে�র জেনারেরল সার্কুলাোর নং ২০/‌২০২০ এবং ১০.২০২২‌ (‌'‌এমসিএ সার্কুলাোরসমূহ'‌)‌এবং সেবি (‌শলশটেংঅবলিনেশনস অ্যান্ডেডিসক্লোজাদোর শরনিদোয়্যাদোরমেন্ট)‌রেগুলেশনস, ২০১৫ (‌জেবি লিস্টিরেগুলেশনস)‌সহ পঠনীয় জিদোম্পদোশে� অ্যাদোক্ট,২০১৩ এর প্রয�োজ্য্য সংস্থানসমূহও এর অধীনে রচিত রুলসমূহের সংস্থানাধ্ীনে এবং সিকিউরিটিজ অ্যান্ডেএক্সচেঞ্জ জবদোড্অফ ইন্ডয়াো (‌জেবি সার্কুলাোর হিসাবেব রেফাোর)‌ এর জারির করাো সেবি সার্কুলাোর নং SEBI/HO/CFD/pOd-2/P/CIR/2023/4 ‌তারিখ�৫ জানেুয়ারির, ২০২৩ অনুসারেরএই জিদোম্পদোশের সদস্যদেদর বাোষট্টিতম বার্ষিকসাধাদোরণ সভাো (৬২তম এজিএম)‌মঙ্লবাোর, ১১ জুলাোই, ২০২৩ তারিখে�সকাোল ১০:‌৩০টাোয় এজিএম স্থলসদস্যদেদর শাোরীরিক উপসথিতি ছাোড়াোই ভিডিও কনফারেরন্স (‌'‌শভশে'‌)‌/‌ অন্যয অডিও ভিস্যুযয়াোল পদ্ধত (‌'‌ওএভিএম'‌)‌-এর মাধ্যমেনম আনয়দোশ�ত হবে। জিদোম্পদোশে� অ্যাদোক্ট, ২০১৩-এর ৯১ নং ধাোরাধ্ীনে এই জিদোম্পদোশের সদস্যদেদর রেজিস্টাএবং শেয়াোর হস্তান্তর বইগুলি ৫ জুলাোই, ২০২৩ থেকে ১১ জুলাোই, ২০২৩ (‌উভয় তারিখ�অন্তু্তিকরে)‌তারিখে�র মধ্যেয বন্ রাখাদোহবে। ২.‌ এমসিএ সার্কুলাোরসমূহ এবংসেবি সার্কুলাোরসমূহ অনুসারেরযে সকল সদস্যেযর ই- মেল ঠিকানাদোএই জিদোম্পদোশেবাো এই জিদোম্পদোশের রেজিস্ট্রর ও শেয়াোর ট্রান্সফ াোর এজেন্, যাোর নাোম লিঙ্ ইনটাোইম ইন্ডয়াো প্রাোইভেট লিমিটেড (‌'‌আরটিএ'‌)‌ বাো তাোঁদের নিজ নিজ শডনেদোশ�রশর পার্টিসিপ্যান্টগণেণ(‌'শডনেদোশ�রশর'‌)‌ কাছনে নিবন্ধীৃত রয়েছে, কেবলমাত্রই-মেলের মাধ্যমেনম তাোঁদের প্রতি ৩১ মার্চ২০২৩ তারিখে�সমাোপ্ত অর্বর্ষএই জিদোম্পদোশের আর্থিবিবৃতিসমূহসংবলিত বার্ষিক আর্থিখতিয়ানে সমেত ৬২তম বার্ষিকসাধাদোরণ সভাোর জেদোটিস পাোঠাোনেদো হয়েছে। ভিসি/‌ওএভিএম সুবিধাোর মাধ্যমেনম জিদোম্পদোশের ৬২তম বার্ষিকসাধাদোরণ সভাোয় অংশগ্রহণ এবং য�োগেদানে করতে পাোরবেন। ৬২তম বার্ষিকসাধাদোরণ সভাোয় য�োগেদাোনের নির্দশিকাো এবং শরনমদোর ইলেকট্রনিজভদোটিং পদ্ধতিতয�োগেদাোনের পদ্ধতএবং ৬২তম বার্ষ্িসাধাদোরণ সভাো চলাকাদোলীন ই-জভদোটিং পদ্ধতর মাধ্যমেনম জভদোরদানে ৬২তম বার্ষিকসাধাদোরণ সভাোর জেদোটিসে দেওয়াো আছে। ভিসি/‌ওএভিএম এর সুবিধাোর মাধ্যমেনম য�োগেদাোনের সদস্যগেণ জিদোম্পদোশে� অ্যাদোক্ট,২০১৩ ধাোরাো ১০৩ এর অধীনে গুণতে পাোরবেন। ৬২তম বার্ষিকসাধাদোরণ সভাোর জেদোটিস এবং ৩১ মার্চ, ২০২৩ শেষ হওয়াো আর্থিবছরে বার্ষিকশরনেদোর্জিদোম্পদোশের ওয়েবসাোইট www.pcblltd.com এবং স্ট এক্সচেঞ্জসমূহ,ন্যাশনােদোল স্ট এক্সচেঞ্জ অফ ইন্ডয়াো লিমিটেড (‌এনএসই)‌ওয়েবসাোইট www.nseindia.com‌এবং বিএসই লিমিটেড (শবএসই) ওয়েবসাোইট www.bseindia.com‌ ছাোড়াোও ন্যাশনােদোল সিকিউরিটিজ শডনেদোশ�রশর লিমিটেড (‌এনএসডিএল)‌, শরনমদোর ইলেকট্রনি জভদোটিং সুবিধাোর এজেন্সির ওয়েবসাোইট www.evoting.nsdl.com তে উপলব্ধ। ৩.‌ শফশ�িষ্যদোল ফর্মশেয়াোর ধরে রাখাদোযে সকল সদস্যয এই জিদোম্পদোশেবাো এই জিদোম্পদোশের আরটিএ/‌ শডনেদোশ�রশর কাছনে নিজেনদর ই-মেল আইডি এখনও রেজিস্টাকরাননিে, তাোঁরাো এই জিদোম্পদোশের আরটিএ-র ই-মেল আইডি অর্থাৎ, kolkata@linkintime.co.in অথবাো এই জিদোম্পদোশের ই-মেল আইডি অর্থাৎ, pcbl.investor@rpsg.in‌-তে নিম্নলিখিত নথিগুলির স্ক্যানেরাোনেদো কপি ই- মেলের মাধ্যমেনম পাোঠিয়ে নিজেদের ই-মেল আইডি রেজিস্টাকরিয়ে নিতে পারেনে যাতেত তাোঁরাো ৩১ মার্চ২০২৩ তারিখে�সমাোপ্ত অর্বর্ষএই জিদোম্পদোশের বার্ষিক শরনেদোর্সহ ৬২তম এজিএমের জেদোটিস এবং/‌বাো ভিসি/‌ওএভিএম সুবিধাোর মাধ্যমেনম ই-জভদোটিং সমেত জিদোম্পদোশের ৬২তম এজিএমে য�োগে দেওয়াোর লগ ইন সম্পর্কত বিশদ তথ্যয পেতে পারেনে:‌ ি)‌ শেন�র নাোম, জফদোশলও নম্র ও সম্পূর্ঠিকানাদো, জমদোবাোইল নম্র ও যে ই- জমল আইডি রেজিস্টাকরতে হবে, সেই তথ্যয সংবলিত ও আপনাোর স্বাক্ষর ত একটি অনুনরদো্েরি;‌ �)‌ েষ্যদোেকার্ডেস্স্বাক্ষর ত স্ক্যানেরাোনেদো প্রতিলিপি;‌ ে)‌ জিদোম্পদোশেনতরেজিস্টাকরাোনেদো সদস্যেযর ঠিকানাদোর সমর্নে যে জিদোেও েশথর (‌জ�মন- আধাোর কার্ড, ড্রাোইভিং লাোইসেন্স,জভদোরদোআইডেন্টটি কার্ড, েদোেনেদোর্)‌স্স্বাক্ষরত স্ক্যানেকরাোনেদো প্রতিলিপি। ৪.‌ ডিম্যাটেরিশরলাোইজড ফর্মধরে রাখাদোসদস্যগেণ তঁাদেদর ই মেল আইডি আপডেট করাোর জন্যয শডনেদোশ�রশরপার্টিসিপ্যান্টে্কাছনে অনুনরদো্ জানাতেনত পারেনে। উপরি বর্ণত তথ্যাদোবলি সেবি সার্কুলাোর এবং এমসিএ সার্কুলাোর অনুসারের জিদোম্পদোশের সদস্যগণেণর সুবিধাো এবং তথ্যেযর জন্যয জারিরকরাো হয়েছে। ধপধেধবএল-এর পক্ষ স্থন:‌কলকাতা খকৌশিক মুখার্জ তারিখ: ১৫.০৬.২০২৩ খকাপিাধনসেক্রেটারি দাবি বিজ্ঞপতি সিকিউরিটি ইন্টারেস্ট (‌এনরফাে্রমন্ট)‌রুলস, ২০০২ (‌'‌উক্ রুলসমূহ'‌)‌এবং সিকিউরিটাইজেশন অ্যন্ড রিকনস্ট্কশন অফ ফিনান্সিয়াল অ্যােটস অ্যন্ড এনরফাে্রমন্ট অফ সিকিউরিটি ইন্টারেস্ট অ্যক্ট, ২০০২ ‌('‌উক্ অ্যক্ট'‌)‌-এর সংস্থনসমূহের অধীনেন নিম্নস্বাক্রকাোরী এসএমএফজি ইন্ডিয়া ক্রেডিট খকাপিাধনলিমিটেড (‌পূর্তন ফ‌ ুলারটন ইন্ডিয়া ক্রেডিট খকাপিাধনলিমিটেড)‌(‌এসএমএফজিআইসিসিএল)‌- এর অনুনমদোশদত আধিকারিকিহিসেবে উক্ রুলসমূহের রুল ৩ সহ পঠনীয় উক্ অ্যাক্টে্টর ১৩(১‌২)‌ধাোরাধ্ীনে তাোঁর ওপর অর্পত ক্মতাোবলে নিম্নলিখিত ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ)‌-এর‌প্রতি উক্ অ্যাক্টে্টর ১৩(‌২)‌ধাোরাধ্ীনে দাবিববিজ্ঞপ্তি(‌গুলি)‌জারিরকরেছিলেন যাোর মাধ্যমেনম উক্ বিজ্ঞপ্তি‌নত দাবিকিৃত অরথাঙ্উক্ বিজ্ঞপ্তি‌ প্রাপ্তিত তারিখ�থেকে ৬০ দিনের মধ্যেয আদাোয় দেওয়াোর জন্যয তাোঁদের প্রতি আহ্বান জানাদোেদো হয়েছিল। নিম্নস্বাক্রকাোরীর এমন বিশ্বাস হওয়াোর যথেষ্ কাোরণ আছে যে, সংশলিষ্ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌গণ)‌উক্ দাবিববিজ্ঞপ্তি(‌গুলি)‌র পরিষেবাো এড়িয়ে যাচ্ছেন এবং সেই কাোরণে উক্ রুলসমূহঅনুযাোয়ী যথাস্থাোনে সাোঁটিয়ে দেওয়াো এবং প্রকাশিনের মাধ্যমেনম উক্ বিজ্ঞপ্তির পরিষেবাো কার্যক করাো হচছে। উক্ দাবিববিজ্ঞপ্তি(‌গুলি)‌-র বিষয়বস্তুর সংক্ষপ্তসাোর এখাোনে নীচে উল্লে করাো হল:‌ ঋণগ্হীীতা(গণ) এর নাম দাবি বিজ্ঞপতির তারিখ স্থবর সম্পতি/‌বন্ধকসম্পতিগুলির বিবরণ এবং দাবিকৃত অর্থঙ্ক ১) বম্বে স্টাইলস ০৫.০৬.২০২৩ প্রয় ০৬ ডেসিমেল বাস্তুজ মির সকল অপরিহার্অংশ-সহ তদুপরি নির্মণ যার আংশিক ২) ফড়িয়াহানা ₹ ৫০,১৮,৭১৩/- আরএস ও এলআর দাগ নং ১৮৬ অধীীনস্ আরএস খতিয়ান নং ৪৬৯ এবং ১৭৫ সম্পর্ত খাতুন বিবি (‌পঞ্চাশ লক্ আঠাররা এলআর খতিয়ান নং ৬৯৫, জেএল নং ০৬, আরএস নং ১৪৩, খতৌজি নং ২১৩৬, খমৌজা-‌ ৩)‌আলিবুদদিন মণ্ডল হাজার সাতরশা তেররা শ্রীকৃষ্ণপুর গ্রম, থানা-‌অরশাকনগর,জেলা-‌২৪ পরগনা (‌উত্র)‌, পিন খকাি-৭৪৩৭১১ খলান অ্যকাউন্ট নং টাকা মাত্)‌ অধীীনস্ শ্রীকৃষ্ণপুর গ্রমপঞ্চায়েত ১৮৬৩২১৩১০৬৪১০৪০ ১)‌গাজি লেদার এন্টারপ্রইজ ০৫.০৬.২০২৩ প্রয় ০২.৬৬৬‌ শতক (‌েথা ০১.৬৬৬‌ + ০১)‌‌ জমি-সহ তদুপরি নির্মাণর সকল অপরিহার্ ২)‌লুৎফর গাজি ₹ ২৩,৬৫,১১৬/- অংশ, যার আংশিক আরএস ও এলআর দাগ নং ৫৭৪ অধীীনস্ এলআর খতিয়ান নং ২৪৯ ৩)‌রাকিয়া গাজি (‌খতইশ লক্ পঁয়ষট্টি এবং ২৩৫১, খমৌজা-‌ পদমেরহাট, থানা-‌ জয়নগর, জেলা-‌ দক্ষণ ২৪ পরগনা, দক্ষণ ৪)‌রফিকুল হাসান গাজি হাজার একরশা খোরলা বারাসত গ্রমপঞ্চায়েত অধীনেন। খলান অ্যকাউন্ট নং টাকা মাত্)‌ ১৮৬৩২০৯১০৬০৫৮৭৯ এবং ২১৪৮২০৯১১১২৬৮৫৫ ১)‌মেসার্লস্কর ট্রোর্ ০৫.০৬.২০২৩ বিল্ডিংয়র ২য় তলে (‌পশচিম-দক্ষণ অংশে)‌ ৫৩৬ বর্ফুট (‌েুপারবিল্ট পরিমাপ)‌ ২)‌ইশাক লস্কর ₹ ৫৪,৩৩,২২২/- পরিমাপের ফ্ল্যার সকল অপরিহার্অংশ, যা নির্মত প্রয় ৫ কাঠা ২ ছটাক ৩২ বর্ফুট ৩)‌ছাকিলা লস্কর (‌চুয়ান্ন লক্ তেত্রশ জমির ওপর, যার পুরসভা প্রেমিেস নং ৫৭, তিলজলা খরাি, কলকাতা-‌৭০০ ০৩৯, খলান অ্যকাউন্ট নং হাজার দু'খশা বাইশ থানা-‌তিলজলা,জেলা-‌দক্ষণ ২৪ পরগনা, কলকাতা পুরসভার ওয়ার্নং ৬৫ ১৮৬৩২১৩১০৫১৭৯০৫ টাকা মাত্)‌ ১)‌মহাপ্ভুএমব্য়ডারি ০৫.০৬.২০২৩ জামিনযুক্ সম্প ১)‌প্রয় ০১ কাঠা ১২ ছটাক ২৮ বর্ফুট জমি-সহ তদুপরি নির্মাণর ওয়ার্ক ₹ ১,৬৮,২৪,৯৮০/- সকল অপরিহার্অংশ, যার আংশিক আরএস ও এলআর দাগ নং ২০ অধীীনস্ আরএস ২)‌অরিনম দে (‌এক খকাটি আটষট্টি খতিয়ান নং ৬১ এবং ২৮১, এলআর খতিয়ান নং ৪২, খমৌজা-‌গান্তি,থানা-‌এয়াররপাট্, ৩)‌পম্পদে দত্ লক্ চববিশ হাজার নয়রশা জেলা-‌উত্র ২৪ পরগনা বর্মান পরিচিতি ও নম্বর পুরসভা খহাধল্ংনং ৩৭১ (‌আর জি ৪)‌শিপ্র দে আশি টাকা মাত্)‌ এম ৩৭১/‌১)‌, ব্ক বি, সারদাপল্লী, গান্তি, কলকাতা-‌৭০০ ১৩২। বিধাননগর পুরসভার খলান অ্যকাউন্ট নং ওয়ার্নং ১। ১৮৬৩০১৩১০২০১৬৬৮ জামিনযুক্ সম্প ২)‌প্রয় ০৪ কাঠা জমি-সহ তদুপরি নির্মাণর সকল অপরিহার্অংশ, এবং যার আংশিক আরএস ও এলআর দাগ নং ২০ অধীীনস্ আরএস খতিয়ান নং ৬১ এবং ১৮৬৩০১৩১০৯৩৩২৯৮ ২৮১ এলআর খতিয়ান নং ৪২, খমৌজা-‌ গান্তি, থানা-‌ এয়াররপাট্, জেলা-‌ উত্র ২৪ পরগনা বর্মান পরিচিতি ও নম্বর পুরসভা খহাধল্ংনং ৪২৪ (‌আর জি এম ১/‌৪২৪)‌ব্ক সি, সারদাপল্লী, গান্তি, কলকাতা-‌৭০০ ১৩২, বিধাননগর পুরসভার ওয়ার্নং ১ ১)‌মেসার্কম্পুটক্স ০৫.০৬.২০২৩ ১ কাঠা ৮ ছটাক জমি-সহ তদুপরি নির্মাণর সকল অপরিহার্অংশ, যার দাগ নং ৩৩৫১, ২)‌অনিন্ মণ্ডল ₹ ৪৬,৫০,৩০৬/- অধীীনস্ খতিয়ান নং ১০৮২, জেএল নং ১৩, বর্মান ঠিকানা প্রেমিেস নং ১০/‌১ নিউপার্ ৩)‌ননদুলাল মণ্ডল (‌খেচল্লশ লক্ পঞ্চাশ পি মজুমদার খরাি, ব্ক এ, থানা-‌গড়ফা,খপাাঃ-‌হালতু,খমৌজা-‌কসবা, জেএল নং ১৩, খলান অ্যকাউন্ট নং হাজার তিনরশা ছয় দাগ নং ৩৩৫১, কলকাতা-৭০০‌ ০৭৮, থানা-‌কসবা,খপাাঃ-‌হালতু,কলকাতা পুরসভার ১৮৬৩০১৩১০৪০৩৬০৯ টাকা মাত্)‌ ওয়ার্নং ১০৬, জেলা-‌দক্ষণ ২৪ পরগনা। ১)‌মেসার্এল রহমান ০০.০০.২০২৩ জামিনযুক্ সম্প ১)‌ প্রয় ৪১৭ বর্ফুট জমি-সহ তদুপরি নির্মাণর সকল অপরিহার্ ২)‌লুৎফর গাজি ₹ ২৪,৬৫,১৪৪/- অংশ, যার আংশিক দাগ নং ১০৬৮ অধীীনস্ আরএস খতিয়ান নং ৩৯০ সম্পর্ত এলআর ৩)‌ফিররাজা গাজি (‌চববিশ লক্ পঁয়ষট্টি খতিয়ান নং ১৮২৭, জেএল নং ৮১, খতৌজি নং ০১০৪, খমৌজা-‌খধাো,থানা-‌জয়নগর, খলান অ্যকাউন্ট নং হাজার একরশা চুয়াল্লশ জেলা-‌দক্ষণ ২৪ পরগনা, পিন খকাি ৭৪৩৩৩৭, খধাো-‌চন্দশ্বর গ্রমপঞ্চায়েত অধীনেন ১৮৬৩২০৯১০৫৩২৯৮০ টাকা মাত্)‌ জামিনযুক্ সম্প ২)‌ প্রয় ৬৪০ বর্ফুট জমি-সহ তদুপরি নির্মাণর সকল অপরিহার্ অংশ, যার আংশিক দাগ নং ১০৬৮ অধীীনস্ আর এস খতিয়ান নং ৩৯০ সম্পর্ত এলআর খতিয়ান নং ১৮২৭, জেএল নং ৮১, খতৌজি নং ৩১০৪, খমৌজা-‌খধাো,থানা-‌জয়নগর, জেলা-‌দক্ষণ ২৪ পরগনা, পিন খকাি ৭৪৩৩৩৭, খধাো-‌চন্দশ্বর গ্রমপঞ্চায়েত অধীনেন ১)‌মেসার্শেখ সাজামল ০৫.০৬.২০২৩ বিল্ডিংয়র প্থম তলে কক্ নং ১, ২, ৬, ৮, ৯ এবং ১৩-এর সকল অপরিহার্অংশ, ২)‌শেখ সাজামল ₹ ৪১,৫৪,৪৪৪/- যা নির্মত প্রয় ০৮ ডেসিমেল জমির ওপর এবং কক্ষর পরিমাপ প্রয় ৫৮৫ বর্ফুট ৩)‌হাসানুরশেখ (‌একচল্লশ লক্ চুয়ান্ন জমির আংশিক আরএস দাগ নং ৫৩০ সম্পর্ত এলআর দাগ নং ৫৭৩ অধীীনস্ আরএস খলান অ্যকাউন্ট নং হাজার চাররশা চুয়াল্লশ খতিয়ান নং ১৪১৪ সম্পর্ত হাল খতিয়ান নং ৮৬৮/‌১, জেএল নং ০২, খমৌজা-‌ ১৮৬৩২১৩১০৫৫৩১২৮ টাকা মাত্)‌ বুড়িখালি, থানা-‌বাউড়িয়া,জেলা-‌হাওড়া, বর্মান পরিচিতি ও নম্বর পুরসভা খহাধল্ং নং ৩০এ/‌১৩৬৮এ/‌১১৮এ, পশচিম বুড়িখালি স্টেশন খরাি, খিামজুড় খরাি (‌কর অনুযায়ীী)‌ হাওড়া-৭১১৩১০, উলুবেড়িয়া পুরসভার ওয়ার্নং ০৯ (‌২২)‌(‌কর অনুযায়ীী)‌ এতদ্দ্বরাো সংশলিষ্ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ)‌-কে উক্ দাবিববিজ্ঞপ্তি(‌গুলি)‌মেনে চলাোর পরাোমর্দেওয়াো হচছে এবং উক্ বিজ্ঞপ্তি(‌গুলি)‌র পাশাপােদোশি এখাোনে ওপরে উল্লে করাো অরথাঙ্বকেয়াো েশরনিদোন্র তারিখ�পর্যনপ্রয�োজ্য্যসুদ,অতিরিক্ সুদ,বাোউন্স চার্জ, মাসেুলও খরচাপাতিশত সমেত এই প্রকাশনাদোর তারিখ�থেকে ৬০ দিনের মধ্যেয আদাোয় দেওয়াোর জন্যয আহ্বান জানাদোেদো হচছে। সংশলিষ্ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ)‌ অনুগ্রহকরে খেয়াোল রাখবেনে যে, এসএমএফজিআইসিসিএল হল সুরক্ষত ঋণদাোতাো এবং সংশলিষ্ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ)‌দ্বারাো গৃহীত ঋণের সুবিধাো হল সংশলিষ্ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ)‌দ্বারাো সুরক্ষত পরিসম্পদ(‌েমূহ)‌রূপে বন্ধ রাখাদোউপরিলিখিত স্থাবর সম্পততি(‌গুলি)‌র বিনিময়ে মঞ্জুরকৃত সুরক্ষত ঋণ। ওপরে নির্ধারিত মেয়াদেদর মধ্যেয সংশলিষ্ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ) তাোঁদের বকেয়াো অরথাঙ্পুনরদোেুরি েশরনিদো্ করতে ব্যর্থহলে এসএমএফজিআইসিসিএল উক্ সুরক্ষত পরিসম্পদ(‌গুলি)-র দখল নেওয়াোর জন্যয উক্ অ্যাক্টে্টর ১৩(‌৪)‌ধাোরাধ্ীনে তাোর প্রতি উপলব্ধ যাোবতীয় অধিকাোর প্রনয়দোে করতে বাধ্য্যহবে যাোর মধ্যেয উক্ সুরক্ষত পরিসম্পদ(‌গুলি) বিক্রির মাধ্যমেনমহস্তান্তর অন্ত‌ ু্তি(‌তবে, এতেই সীমাোবদ্ নয়)‌অথবাো উক্ অ্যাদোক্ট ও উক্ রুলসমূহের অধীনে উপলব্ধ অন্যয যে জিদোেও প্রতিকারেরর উপাোয় প্রত্যাদোহাোর করবে এবং বকেয়াো পুনরুদ্ধার করবে। বিক্রি বাো হস্তান্তরে অধিকাোর প্রনয়দোনের আগে উক্ সুরক্ষত পরিসম্পদ(‌গুলি) ক্রোকোিরাো এবং/‌বাো সিল করে দেওয়াোর ক্মতাোও এসএমএফজিআইসিসিএল-এর রয়েছে। উক্ সুরক্ষত পরিসম্পদ(‌গুলি) বিক্রির পরবরতীতে বন্ধি সম্পততিগুলির বিক্রয়লব্ধঅরথাঙ্যদি এসএমএফজিআইসিসিএল‌-কে প্রদেয় অরথাঙ্অপেক্ষা কম হয়, তাোহলে তাো আদায়েয় আলাোদাোভাবেব আইনি পদক্ষে নেওয়াোর অধিকাোরও এসএমএফজিআইসিসিএল‌-এর রয়েছে। এই প্রতিকারেরর উপাোয়টি যে জিদোেও আইনের অধীনে এসএমএফজিআইসিসিএল-এর প্রতি উপলব্ধ অপর সকল প্রতিকারেরর অতিরিক্ এবং এগুলি থেকে পৃথক। উক্ অ্যাক্টে্টর ১৩(‌৮)‌ নং ধাোরাোর সংস্থানঅনুযাোয়ী উপলব্ধ মেয়াদেদর মধ্যেয উক্ সুরক্ষত পরিসম্পদ(‌গুলি) ছাোড়াোনেদোর ব্যযবস্থাগ্রহণের জন্যয সংশলিষ্ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ)‌-এর মনেদোন�োগে আকর্ণ করাো হচছে। পাশাপােদোশি উক্ অ্যাক্টে্টর ১৩(‌১৩)‌ধাোরাধ্ীনে উক্‌ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ)‌-কেএসএমএফজিআইসিসিএল‌-এর আগাোম লিখিত সম্মতব্যতিরেকনি উক্ সুরক্ষত পরিসম্পদ(‌গুলি) বিক্রয়, লিজ বাো অন্যয জিদোেওভাবেবহস্তান্তরেবিরত থাকতেত বলাো হচছে/‌শেনষ্ করাো হচছে (‌স্বাভাবিকিব্যযবসায়িকিপদ্ধতবাদেদ)‌এবং উক্ অ্যাক্টে্টর ২৯ নং ধাোরাধ্ীনে উপরিলিখিত নিষেধাজ্ঞাদো পরিপন্থ জিদোেও কাজ� দণ্ডনীয় অপরাধ্। নিম্নস্বাক্রকাোরীর কাছনে দাবিববিজ্ঞপ্তির কপি উপলব্ধ রয়েছে এবং সংশলিষ্ ঋণগ্রহীতাো(‌েণ)‌দরকাোর মনে করলে যে জিদোেও কাজে�র দিনে অফিস চলাোর মেয়াদেদনিম্নস্বাক্রকাোরীর কাছে থেকে তাো সংগ্রহ করে নিতে পারেনে। তারিখ:‌১৬.০৬‌.‌২০২৩ স্থন:‌কলকাতা Attachments Original Link

