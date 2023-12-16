PCBL Limited at its Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 16 December 2023 approved authorization to the Company for the proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of listed, secured/unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating upto INR 60,000 million on private placement basis, or any other securities, or any other methods or combination thereof, for an amount as may be decided by the Board and delegate power to do all such acts, deeds and things as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary or desirable in connection with the proposed issuance and matters incidental thereto, to the Fund Raising Committee, constituted for the purpose of completing the proposed issue on private placement basis, subject to the borrowing limits of the Company and any other approvals from the shareholders, stock exchanges and other regulatory/governmental authorities, as may be required.