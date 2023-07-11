'Annexure - I'

Summary of the Proceedings of the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on Tuesday, 11th

July, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. (IST) through VC/OAVM facility

A.Date, time and venue of the Annual General Meeting (AGM):

The 62nd AGM of the Company was held on Tuesday, the 11th day of July, 2023 through VC/OAVM facility. The Meeting commenced at 10:30 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 10:55 A.M. (IST). A total of 132 Members attended the Meeting out of which 126 Members attended the Meeting through VC/OAVM facility and 6 Members were represented by their authorized representatives at the Meeting through the afore-mentioned VC/OAVM facility.

B.Proceedings of the Meeting in brief:

i.) Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, chaired the Meeting.

ii.) The Chairman informed that the Meeting was held through Video Conferencing. The Company had also provided live webcast of the proceedings of the Meeting.

iii.) The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman declared the Meeting open and welcomed the Members. All Directors were present at the Meeting.

iv.) The Company Secretary informed that the Company had provided the Members the facility to cast their votes electronically, on all the 4 Items of business set forth in the Notice through Remote e-voting prior to the AGM and through e-voting system during the AGM using the platform provided by National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL"). The said facility of Remote e-voting commenced at 9:00 A.M. (IST) on Saturday, 8th July, 2023 and concluded at 5:00 P.M. (IST) on Monday, 10th July, 2023. Further, on 11th July, 2023, the day of the 62nd AGM, the facility of e-voting was also provided by the Company to its Members present through VC/OAVM facility, who did not cast their votes through Remote e-voting. Mr. Anjan Kumar Roy, Practicing Company Secretary, (Membership No. - FCS 5684) has been appointed as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the Remote e-voting process prior to the AGM and through e-voting system during the AGM in a fair and transparent manner. It was further informed that there would be no voting by show of hands. No result was declared at the Meeting.

v.) The Notice convening the 62nd AGM was taken as read with the consent of the Members present.

vi.) The Chairman addressed the Members.

vii.) The registers and documents, as statutorily required, were available for inspection during the Meeting.

viii.) The Chairman then placed before the Meeting, all the 4 Items of business, as mentioned herein below, one by one, as mentioned in the AGM Notice. These following items of business, as set out in the Notice convening the 62nd AGM were taken up by the Chairman: