11th July, 2023
Dear Sir,
Sub: Proceedings of the 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PCBL Limited and Submission of the Voting Results along with the Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report in respect of the 62nd AGM of the Company held on Tuesday, 11th July, 2023
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions if any (hereinafter referred to as the "SEBI Listing Regulations"), we are submitting herewith the summary of proceedings of the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company held today, i.e. Tuesday, the 11th day of July, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. (IST) and which concluded at 10:55 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), marked as "Annexure - I". The Meeting was held in compliance with the General Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Circulars issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.
Further pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we are submitting herewith the declaration of the Voting Results of Remote e-Voting and Electronic Voting of the Resolutions put to vote and passed at the AGM of the Company along with the Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report, marked as "Annexure - II". All the Items of business for consideration at the 62nd AGM, as set out in the AGM Notice, have been passed by the Members by requisite majority. The above are also being uploaded on the Company's website at www.pcblltd.com. You are requested to take the same on record and oblige.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For PCBL LIMITED
K. Mukherjee
Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer
Encl: As above
'Annexure - I'
Summary of the Proceedings of the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on Tuesday, 11th
July, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. (IST) through VC/OAVM facility
A.Date, time and venue of the Annual General Meeting (AGM):
The 62nd AGM of the Company was held on Tuesday, the 11th day of July, 2023 through VC/OAVM facility. The Meeting commenced at 10:30 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 10:55 A.M. (IST). A total of 132 Members attended the Meeting out of which 126 Members attended the Meeting through VC/OAVM facility and 6 Members were represented by their authorized representatives at the Meeting through the afore-mentioned VC/OAVM facility.
B.Proceedings of the Meeting in brief:
i.) Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, chaired the Meeting.
ii.) The Chairman informed that the Meeting was held through Video Conferencing. The Company had also provided live webcast of the proceedings of the Meeting.
iii.) The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman declared the Meeting open and welcomed the Members. All Directors were present at the Meeting.
iv.) The Company Secretary informed that the Company had provided the Members the facility to cast their votes electronically, on all the 4 Items of business set forth in the Notice through Remote e-voting prior to the AGM and through e-voting system during the AGM using the platform provided by National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL"). The said facility of Remote e-voting commenced at 9:00 A.M. (IST) on Saturday, 8th July, 2023 and concluded at 5:00 P.M. (IST) on Monday, 10th July, 2023. Further, on 11th July, 2023, the day of the 62nd AGM, the facility of e-voting was also provided by the Company to its Members present through VC/OAVM facility, who did not cast their votes through Remote e-voting. Mr. Anjan Kumar Roy, Practicing Company Secretary, (Membership No. - FCS 5684) has been appointed as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the Remote e-voting process prior to the AGM and through e-voting system during the AGM in a fair and transparent manner. It was further informed that there would be no voting by show of hands. No result was declared at the Meeting.
v.) The Notice convening the 62nd AGM was taken as read with the consent of the Members present.
vi.) The Chairman addressed the Members.
vii.) The registers and documents, as statutorily required, were available for inspection during the Meeting.
viii.) The Chairman then placed before the Meeting, all the 4 Items of business, as mentioned herein below, one by one, as mentioned in the AGM Notice. These following items of business, as set out in the Notice convening the 62nd AGM were taken up by the Chairman:
Ordinary Business:-
a.) Adoption of Audited Financial Statements including Consolidated Audited Financial Statements and Reports of Board of Directors and Auditors of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023.
b.) To take on record the payment of the Interim Dividend
c.) Re - appointment of Dr. Sanjiv Goenka as a Non - Executive Director of the Company, who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.
Special Business:-
d.) Ratification of remuneration of M/S. Shome & Banerjee, Cost Auditors of the Company.
ix.) The Chairman gave an opportunity to the Pre-registered Members to raise their queries or seek clarifications on the Items of business. Thereafter, the Chairman responded to the queries and clarifications sought by the Members.
x.) The Chairman then said that the Voting results along with the Scrutinizer's Report will be made available to the stock exchanges within 2 working days from the conclusion of the AGM and will be posted on the Company's website at www.pcblltd.comand on the website of NSDL, the authorized agency for providing the e-voting facility.
xi.) He, thereafter, thanked the Members for attending the Meeting and declared the 62nd AGM closed.
Note:-
i.) This letter does not constitute minutes of the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company.
All the Items of business for consideration at the 62nd AGM, as set out in the Notice dated 15th May, 2023 have been passed by the Members by the requisite majority through remote e-voting and electronic voting during the AGM. Kindly take the afore-mentioned information in your record and oblige.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For PCBL LIMITED
K. Mukherjee
Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer
Enclo: As above
