PCBL Limited

July 12, 2023

quarters you might see some jump in the margin over the previous quarter. In other quarters you

might see some softening. But structurally if youlook at year on year performance, I think there

is still a significant scope for us to go up.

Aditya Khetan: Okay. Sir, on to the specialty volume size, for the last 4-5 quarters the numbers have been almost

constant at around 11,000 to 12,000 tons. And we are not been able to ramp it up, plus we are

adding another 40,000 tons capacity. So what is going wrong here? Like is there a demand issue

or the weaker exports market is not helping you to ramp up the volumes for the last 4-5 quarters?

Raj Gupta: No, I would say 4-5 quarters numbers have gone up. You may not have noticed, but till last year,

I mean except for the last quarter, our numbers were in 4 digits. So we were doing about 9,000

tons, 8,000 tons, those were the numbers. And last two quarters we have been doing around

11,000 tons. So volumes are on an increase. In fact, between the same quarter last year and this

year, the volumes have gone up by 16%, 17%. Now, why we are adding capacity? Our existing

capacity can only support production up to maybe 47,000- 48,000 tons annually.

And we see specialty segment as a large opportunity. Our aspiration is to take our annual

volumes to six digits over a period of time, next few years. And that would require us to keep

on adding capacity. So as per our existing plan, every year we'll have to keep at least, adding

one line, one new line in this space. And it is not only capacity addition, but there is also a very

strong R&D team. Currently we have more than 50 persons working in that. We are launching

new grades every year. Similarly, marketing team is working hard to create larger market of our

specialty customers across geographies. So there's a lot of effort, a lot of work which is going

on in this area.

Aditya Khetan: Got it. Sir, from the newly expanded line of Chennai, that line was started in April. So

considering a two to three months full period for the quarter, the volume number still looks to

be very low of around 6,900 tons.

Raj Gupta: Aditya, that line, if we were to utilize that line for the full quarter, it would give us roughly

around 13,000 tons quarterly. I am talking about the quarterly volume. And because it was

commissioned during middle of April, so proportionate volume we could have got at 100%

utilization level, it would have been around 11,000 tons. That was the total utilization if we were

to do. Now, against that 11,000 tons, we have produced more than 6,000 tons already in that

quarter, which is more than 50% of production.

Now, initially when we produce on a new line, it takes a little time to stabilize the qualities in

the grade. And therefore, the approval from major customers takes time to come. So in the first

quarter, even that 5,000 tons of sales volume and 6,000 tons of production itself is a big feat to

achieve. But we are confident that as we step into the current quarter and going forward, the

capacity utilization would only increase.

Aditya Khetan: Got it sir. Sir, just one last question from my side. Sir, we are witnessing increase of imports

from China and so sir, into the carbon black space also, for the last two months we have

witnessed increase in imports?