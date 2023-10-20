"PCBL Limited Q2 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call" October 17, 2023 ANALYST: MR. SANJESH JAIN - ICICI SECURITIES MANAGEMENT: MR. KAUSHIK ROY - MANAGING DIRECTOR - PCBL LIMITED MR. RAJ GUPTA - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - PCBL LIMITED MR. SAKET SAH - HEAD - INVESTOR RELATIONS - PCBL LIMITED MR. PANKAJ KEDIA - VICE PRESIDENT - INVESTOR RELATIONS - PCBL LIMITED Page 1 of 19

PCBL Limited October 17, 2023 Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Q2 FY2024 results conference call of PCBL Limited hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanjesh Jain. Thank you and over to you Mr. Jain! Sanjesh Jain:Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining on the PCBL Limited's Q2 FY2024 Results Conference Call. We have PCBL management on the call represented by Mr Kaushik Roy -Managing Director, Mr. Raj Gupta, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Saket Sah, Head Investor Relations; Mr. Pankaj Kedia, Vice President, Investor Relations. I would like to invite Mr. Kaushik Roy to initiate the call with his opening remarks, post which we will have a Q&A session. Over to you Sir! Kaushik Roy: Thank you so much and good afternoon, everyone and a very, very warm welcome to each one of you to this call. First of all, I would like to wish a happy festive season ahead and additionally I would like to say that some of the points, some of the statements made in this call maybe forward looking and a disclaimer to this has been included in the investor update shared with you. Now coming to the performance of the organization. PCBL reported a strong quarter with the highest ever volumes and best ever quarterly financial performance despite the worsening geopolitical scenario and economic issues. During the quarter, our consolidated sales volume was 1,30,111 metric tonnes, which is up by around 14% on year-on-year basis. While consolidated revenue from operation was Rs.1487 Crores, the drop in revenue is primarily on account of drop in crude price from an average of $112 a barrel to $88 a barrel year-on-year basis. EBITDA grew by around 25% year-on-year to Rs.240 Crores translating to an EBITDA margin of 16%. PBT stood at Rs,172 Crores while PAT increased to 123 Crores. Consolidated EBITDA/MT stood at Rs.18,427. We have already shared with you that we have commenced our commercial production of the final phase of Chennai plant which is 84,000 metric tonne per annum. With this our total installed capacity of the company now stands at 7,70,000 MTPA gross. We have also commissioned the cogeneration captive power plant at Tamil Nadu site having a capacity of 12 megawatt. With this the total cogeneration power capacity stands at 110 megawatt. During this quarter PCBL Tamil Nadu achieved production volume of 9410 metric tonne and a sales volume of 9008 metric tonne which is roughly 50% of capacity available during the quarter. We expect further ramp up of Tamil Nadu facility with approvals from major customers Page 2 of 19

PCBL Limited October 17, 2023 expected over a period of next few weeks. Of the total sales volume domestic sales volume stood at 82,276 metric tonnes while international sales volume stood at 47,835 metric tonnes. Moving on to our segmental performance, tyre accounted for 79,793 metric tonnes. Performance chemicals reported sales volume of 34,744 metric tonnes. We also achieved specialty sales volume of 15,574 metric tonnes, which is the highest ever in our history. We continue to expand our product portfolio and customer base. The volume with our recently launched Energia brand is gradually picking up. Samples have also been sent to one of the major EV battery manufacturers for bulk trial purposes. We also achieved the highest ever power generation and sales volume during the quarter. Power generation increased from 156 MU in Q2 FY2023 to 167 MU during the quarter with external sales volume of 103 MU as against 95 MU in Q2 FY2023. PCBL's average realization stood at Rs.4.06/kWh. With commissioning of 12 megawatt CPP at Tamil Nadu, power generation and sales volume would increase further going forward. PCBL also secured two patents in relation to oxidized and surface-modified grades, which further strengthens the specialty portfolio of the company. Oxidized grades have applications in ink and coating applications while the surface-modified grades improve fuel efficiency and tyre life. Long-term prospects of specialty segment look very positive and we believe that there would be adequate business potential to sustain the growth momentum. Considering the changes in global supply chain and consumption pattern, demand and margins in this segment should continue to remain strong. Structurally we are increasing resource allocation to this segment. Let me now talk about current market scenario and outlook. Domestic tyre segment demand continues to remain robust on the back of healthy performance of both OEM and replacement segment. We expect the upcoming festive season to provide further boost to auto sales. Industry's long-term demand supply scenario continued to look favorable. The industry is going to remain in a tight supply situation for years to come. Only one major concern that remains in the worsening geopolitical scenario while we do not have much trade with conflicting countries there may be indirect impact due to trade route disruptions, high oil prices and inflation. We remain watchful of the developing situation and continue to work on strengthening our supply chain, improvement in our product mix, and cost optimization initiatives within the company. With this I conclude and open the floor for your queries. Thank you so much. Moderator:Thank you very much. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. The first question is from the line of Aditya Khetan from SMIFS Institutional. Please go ahead. Page 3 of 19

PCBL Limited October 17, 2023 Aditya Khetan: Yes, thank you for the opportunity. Sir first question is onto the specialty black volume on quarter-on-quarter basis there is almost a 30% jump into specialty black volume but despite this our gross spread has been almost flattish like I believe this is commanding almost two times the gross margins as compared to the conventional grade so this jump in volumes has not been translated into your gross spreads? Raj Gupta:The gross spread has gone up. What you are looking at is the consolidated numbers and Tamil Nadu still is not fully operational. Though we commissioned the line towards the end of September we still do not have approvals from major customers. It is more of spot market sales and realization is a tad less than what normally we get in PCBL so that is also kind of having a pulling down effect on the gross margin. But having said that overall gross margin has gone up on a standalone basis, and which will be more reflective of the change in product mix. Our gross margin per tonne has gone up from roughly Rs.33,700 to Rs.34,700, so there is around Rs.1000 improvement in the gross margin. Aditya Khetan: On quarter-on-quarter basis also the domestic sales volume has been flattish so what is the reason for that? Raj Gupta:Domestic market continues to remain a little oversupplied, lot of capacities came up in last two years and therefore we are pushing more material in overseas market. Aditya Khetan: Any recent competitors which have expanded the capacity recently? Raj Gupta:In last two years most of the manufacturers added capacity, Epsilon capacity came up, Continental added capacity, Himadri added some capacity, BKT added capacity and we also added capacity.. if you look at our performance from overall capacity utilization perspective, we are almost operating, if you leave aside the Tamil Nadu plant which has got recently commissioned) most of our facilities at almost full capacity. Aditya Khetan: On to the gross spread guidance like you had said earlier that that would improve by Rs.1 per kilo for the next 2 to 3 years so does that hold right now because currently only we are standing at a very high spread number so that will remain constant or how you see that going ahead? Raj Gupta:Long-term guidance remains as is. There is no change in long-term guidance and we believe that we should be able to deliver that. Aditya Khetan: Last question from my side. On to the export market I believe we are selling almost 15% to 20% to Europe and some of the quantities also into the United States so we are facing some issues like demand issues or any sort of short-term hiccups which is like holding back your Page 4 of 19

PCBL Limited October 17, 2023 volumes over there and that could improve over the short term like how is the trend and demand into this international market? Raj Gupta: This should be looked at from two different point of view. One is long-term strategy of the company - so in Europe we did not have much of the market and structurally we are trying to become big in Europe. So going forward if you are talking about next four to five years perspective, Europe certainly has lot of potential and going to become big market for us. In short term, because of all the volatilities which are there in the market, our objective is to ensure high capacity utilization. So whichever geographies offers scope and potential we will move our materials there. Aditya Khetan: So currently the markets are weak or.. Raj Gupta: Geography wise … in the interim I think, but structurally we are focusing big way on Europe and therefore we have also opened up our own offices in a number of countries there. Aditya Khetan: Thank you. That is it from mine. Moderator: Thank you. The next question is from the line of Riya from Aequitas Investments. Please go ahead. Riya: Thank you for giving me the opportunity and congratulation on good volumes and specialty after a long time. My first question is in regards with demand coming from the international market, we are seeing volume growth here so which geography are we seeing this particularly I suppose you just mentioned about Europe so could you elaborate more? Raj Gupta: We are present in more than 50 countries now. Like I said all geographies are important for us but we are trying to focus more on markets which holds bigger potential and where our market share is still not as high as we would have wanted. In the interim, till the time these global trade disruptions or slowdown is continuing we will have to ensure higher capacity utilization by looking at opportunities wherever it is available and structurally in some of the geographies we see big potential where we are investing in our own supply chain capability which will create foundation for larger volume in these geography for us. Riya: Right so this particular quarter no one geography contributed majorly for the growth? Raj Gupta: No, it is a mix of all the countries and Asia Pacific still remains big for us. Riya: Asia Pacific was the major? Page 5 of 19

PCBL Limited October 17, 2023 Raj Gupta: Yes it is major. It is accounts almost 70% of market of overseas market. Riya: In terms of specialty black, newer capacity and additional 20,000 phase two when do we expect that to come? Raj Gupta: It will take I guess about a year's time. Riya: So maybe around October 2024? Raj Gupta: Yes around four quarters' time. Riya: Do we see this kind of 16,000 tonnes quarterly run rate for specialty to sustain? Raj Gupta: We will hold on to our yearly guidance. I think we should be able to deliver that. Riya: Because I think for Q4 we had guided for 16,000 so we have already achieved that so just wanted to have a true sense for it. Raj Gupta: As I said we hold on to our guidance. Riya: In terms of margins like specialty since we have got two new patents could you elaborate more on that, what kind of process patents are there, any quantitative numbers if you could give across that what kind of cost saving or something like that value added would give us? Raj Gupta: These are kind of newer grades in the market and the potential for volumes in these grades would increase gradually. As of now based on our capability, we see may be volume of 6,000 tonnes annually. In terms of market potential, I am talking about us specifically, so initially it will be about 2000-3000 tonnes and in two to three years time we expect to reach 6-7,000 tonnes. Riya: Thank you. That is it from mine. Moderator: Thank you. The next question is from the line of Jatin Damania from Svan Investment Managers. Please go ahead. Jatin Damania: Thank you for the opportunity and congrats on good set of numbers. Sir carrying on to the previous participant's questions in terms of the patented products , now since you indicated that the volume will be6000 per tonne but can you help us in understanding what would be the margin or the EBITDA per tonne as compared to the current product mix on the patented product? Page 6 of 19

PCBL Limited October 17, 2023 Raj Gupta: I can give you an indication because it is a recently launched grade. We have just patented it and just introduced it in the market. Our expectation is that it will be around maybe $1200 to $1300 kind of contribution per tonne. Jatin Damania: So that will be about 4-5x at the current base rate you can assume it right? Raj Gupta: Yes roughly. Jatin Damania: Second question now with the ramp up of Tamil Nadu and the Chennai facility that will be starting in October 2024 so if one were to look at the longer term horizon of 4 years to 5 years down the line what are the volume growth drivers one should assume, are we planning to look at some acquisitions or looking at some another round of expansion of Tamil Nadu or Chennai for the base grade and the specialty grade? Raj Gupta: With the kind of potential, which is there in the market, we believe that we will have to keep adding capacity every year. Sometimes it can be through Brownfield, sometime it could be Greenfield. And in terms of inorganic opportunity if something comes up, there is nothing available in the market as such, but if something comes up at a valuation which is acceptable to us and if the portfolio is right, we may also consider that. Jatin Damania: With the current land bank what we have, what is the incremental expansion we can carry on in the base grade and the specialty grade? Kaushik Roy: I will tell you both rubber black as well as specialty. Down south in Tamil Nadu we can add another 90,000 tonnes of Brownfield capacity. It will be mostly rubber grade for tyre application and industrial application. As far as specialty is concerned, we are already working on this additional capacity in Mundra which should be ready within a year's time and in parallel we have started to look at the possibility to add something more over there. We have still not decided on the exact capacity or the reactor design so cannot make any comment beyond that at this point of time on specialty. Jatin Damania: So as of now you can probably go with 20,000 tonnes of specialty until October 2024 and rubber black of incremental 90,000 whenever we decide in the future, right? Kaushik Roy: 90,000 additional rubber black facility over a period of say next year or two years' time maximum. Jatin Damania: Sure Sir. Thank you. That is all from my side. I will come back in the queue. Page 7 of 19

PCBL Limited October 17, 2023 Moderator: Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sanjesh Jain from ICICI Securities. Please go ahead. Sanjesh Jain: Good afternoon, Sir. Thanks for taking my question. Starting with our energized brand which is a battery chemical earlier I think a quarter or two back you said that we are very close and now we have supplied the sample can you can you elaborate more particularly in battery chemical what is the component we are looking at it, what is the present opportunity, how critical that element is and what does our internal assessment talks about our ability and what are the other opportunity within the battery if at all we are looking beyond this product? Raj Gupta: So Sanjesh in market currently there are three types of battery technology. One is the old technology, which is dry cell, the second one is lead acid battery which is second generation battery technology and the latest one is lithium-ion technology which is the ion batteries with high power storage and all. We already have done great work catering to the first- generation battery dry cell. What we have developed now is going to cater to the second generation and the third-generation battery. See there are different kind of grades which can be manufactured and we are targeting grades with more capacity so the grade that we have launched is kind of interim capacity or little less than where we would have wanted the conductivity in these particles. While this will cater to lithium-ion batteries also but this will be like low end of lithium batteries not the really high end Tesla kind of batteries. Those grades are still at the lab level in our R&D lab and this Energia grade that we have launched, we have already given the samples to one of a very large EV manufacturers who also is into battery cell manufacturing. Lab level testing was successful at their end and now they are testing it at industrial scale. Sanjesh Jain: Fair enough, fair enough that is quite useful. The second one is on the specialty there has been a sharp acceleration in the volume what is driving it more of a coating or pigment which is rubber what within the specialty is driving this growth and what are in the catalyst because it has been a very smooth and steady growth but it looks like there is a step of jump this quarter can you elaborate more on that? Raj Gupta: One is we got additional capacities Sanjesh during the quarter. This Mundra specialty line getting commissioned, that gave us this capacity cushion. Second, generally demand for high end things have gone up, be it fabric, be it automotive and all so that is where specialty gets consumed. Moreover our market penetration has also increased. We have added a number of customers. The foundation was already laid when we gave the annual guidance Page 8 of 19

PCBL Limited October 17, 2023 about the volumes, etc. Most of the work was already done so now that we have capacity, we are able to sell more volume. Sanjesh Jain: The guidance was that we will sell 10,000 metric tonne more versus previous quarter and in one quarter we have sold 5000 more it appears that we are way ahead of our guidance. Raj Gupta: Our annual guidance Sanjesh for 50,000 to 55,000 tonnes of specialty and we remain on track so the first 6 months volume is about close to that 27,500 tonnes. Sanjesh Jain: The number is 10,000 additional but got the point and number three on the operating cost particularly now that the Tamil Nadu has come in but our total operating cost sequentially has come down. Can you explain that Raj how is that? Raj Gupta: Our operating cost structure remains very lean and cost structures if we were to discuss not only operating but overall cost structure, we expect about Rs.45 Crores of depreciation on a full year basis roughly about Rs.35 Crores of interest cost and another 40 odd crore of plant maintenance cost, manpower etc. Sanjesh Jain: If you look at other expenses last quarter was Rs.149 Crores this quarter is Rs.144 Crores while we have operated the first phase of Chennai plant for the full whole quarter this quarter this was not here for the last quarter and yet our other expenses has declined by 5 Crores. Raj Gupta: You are talking about the other expenses right so last quarter there were some fees, etc., also which was paid during the quarter and which appeared here which was more of a one- off. Sanjesh Jain: Got it so this Rs.144 Crores is a steady state from here on or because of phase two there will be a little bit more increase? Raj Gupta: So, the current quarter is reflective of the annual run rate. Sanjesh Jain: This will be for the full operational plant, right? Raj Gupta: Yes. Sanjesh Jain: We were supposed to commission 24 megawatt of power we have started with 12, the other 12 should commission soon? Page 9 of 19