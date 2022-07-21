Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. PCBL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    506590   INE602A01031

PCBL LIMITED

(506590)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
119.95 INR   +2.04%
PCBL : Investor Update Q1 FY'23
PU
06/30Crisil Keeps A1+ Rating on PCBL's Commercial Paper
MT
PCBL : Transcript of Q4 FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call
PU
PCBL : Investor Update Q1 FY'23

07/21/2022 | 06:54am EDT
PCBL Ltd

Investor Update Q1 FY23

Overview

  • PCBL reported a strong financial performance in Q1 FY23
  • In Q1 FY23, Revenue increased by 40% YoY to Rs. 1,409 crs while EBIDTA increased by 27% to Rs. 205 crs. PAT increased by 21% to Rs. 126 crs
  • In Q1 FY23, PCBL reported sales volume of 1,09,377 MT. Tyre segment volume stood at 77,650 MT, performance chemical reported sales volume of 21,860 MT and specialty black sales stood at 9,867 MT
  • Domestic sales volume jumped 5.5% during the quarter to 77,097 MT; roughly 70% of total sales volume
  • With growing demand for speciality blacks and increasing global reach and new customer additions, PCBL continues to witness traction in demand for specialty black sales
  • Power Generation increased to 144 MU during the quarter with external sales volume of 86 MU. With rising demand for power in the country and consequent increase in power tariffs, PCBL's average realization from power sale improved from 2.65/kWh to 4.06/kWh YoY
  • Despite steep increase in crude price, EBIDTA/MT has improved to Rs. 18,832/- on back of conducive demand supply scenario and improved performance from power and specialty business.

Quantitative Summary

Particulars

Q1FY23

Q1FY22

%Change

Total Sales Volume (MT)

1,09,377

1,09,424

-

Domestic (MT)

77,097

73,074

5.5%

Export (MT)

32,280

36,350

(11.2%)

Particulars

FY22

FY21

%Change (YoY)

Total Sales Volume (MT)

4,54,188

3,89,261

16.7%

Domestic (MT)

3,08,629

2,82,877

9.1%

Export (MT)

1,45,559

1,06,384

36.8%

3

Financial Summary

In Rs Crs

Particulars

Q1FY23

Q1FY22

%Change

Revenue

1409

1004

40%

EBITDA (before forex)

205

161

27%

PBT

160

130

23%

PAT

126

104

21%

EPS (FV Rs. 1)

3.34

3.03

10%

Particulars

FY22

FY21

%Change (YoY)

Revenue

4446

2660

67%

EBITDA (before forex)

660

524

26%

EBITDA%

15%

20%

-

PBT

532

390

36%

PAT

427

312

37%

EPS

11.84

9.06

30%

4

Outlook

  • In the domestic market, demand is showing healthy growth with improvement in auto sales, easing of supply chain issues and improving rural demand
  • Demand for carbon black in the international market remains strong. With consolidation of industry in China and geopolitical issues in Western Europe, the supply side challenges in the industry are likely to continue in near foreseeable future. We are witnessing reduction in ocean freight rates which may continue as global supply chains are restored.
  • However, the entire geopolitical scenario remains extremely volatile with huge ups and down in the oil price and large currency fluctuations. We remain watchful of the current situation and remain hopeful that normalcy would come back to market soon.
  • The Greenfield project being implemented by PCBL(TN) is progressing satisfactorily and the company expects commissioning by December 2022. The 7 MW power plant in Kochi in under commissioning stage. This would enhance the power generation capacity from 91 MW to 98 MW
  • Work on 1st phase of brownfield expansion of speciality lines at Mundra is underway and is likely to be completed by March 2023
  • The company expects to benefit from the completion of a strong capex cycle undertaken by the domestic tyre industry and remains positive about the growth momentum in automobile demand

Disclaimer

PCBL Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 10:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
