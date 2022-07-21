PCBL : Investor Update Q1 FY'23

PCBL reported a strong financial performance in Q1 FY23
In Q1 FY23, Revenue increased by 40% YoY to Rs. 1,409 crs while EBIDTA increased by 27% to Rs. 205 crs. PAT increased by 21% to Rs. 126 crs
In Q1 FY23, PCBL reported sales volume of 1,09,377 MT. Tyre segment volume stood at 77,650 MT, performance chemical reported sales volume of 21,860 MT and specialty black sales stood at 9,867 MT
Domestic sales volume jumped 5.5% during the quarter to 77,097 MT; roughly 70% of total sales volume
With growing demand for speciality blacks and increasing global reach and new customer additions, PCBL continues to witness traction in demand for specialty black sales
Power Generation increased to 144 MU during the quarter with external sales volume of 86 MU. With rising demand for power in the country and consequent increase in power tariffs, PCBL's average realization from power sale improved from 2.65/kWh to 4.06/kWh YoY
Despite steep increase in crude price, EBIDTA/MT has improved to Rs. 18,832/- on back of conducive demand supply scenario and improved performance from power and specialty business.
Quantitative Summary
Particulars
Q1FY23
Q1FY22
%Change
Total Sales Volume (MT)
1,09,377
1,09,424
-
Domestic (MT)
77,097
73,074
5.5%
Export (MT)
32,280
36,350
(11.2%)
Particulars
FY22
FY21
%Change (YoY)
Total Sales Volume (MT)
4,54,188
3,89,261
16.7%
Domestic (MT)
3,08,629
2,82,877
9.1%
Export (MT)
1,45,559
1,06,384
36.8%
Financial Summary
In Rs Crs
Particulars
Q1FY23
Q1FY22
%Change
Revenue
1409
1004
40%
EBITDA (before forex)
205
161
27%
PBT
160
130
23%
PAT
126
104
21%
EPS (FV Rs. 1)
3.34
3.03
10%
Particulars
FY22
FY21
%Change (YoY)
Revenue
4446
2660
67%
EBITDA (before forex)
660
524
26%
EBITDA%
15%
20%
-
PBT
532
390
36%
PAT
427
312
37%
EPS
11.84
9.06
30%
Outlook
In the domestic market, demand is showing healthy growth with improvement in auto sales, easing of supply chain issues and improving rural demand
Demand for carbon black in the international market remains strong. With consolidation of industry in China and geopolitical issues in Western Europe, the supply side challenges in the industry are likely to continue in near foreseeable future. We are witnessing reduction in ocean freight rates which may continue as global supply chains are restored.
However, the entire geopolitical scenario remains extremely volatile with huge ups and down in the oil price and large currency fluctuations. We remain watchful of the current situation and remain hopeful that normalcy would come back to market soon.
The Greenfield project being implemented by PCBL(TN) is progressing satisfactorily and the company expects commissioning by December 2022. The 7 MW power plant in Kochi in under commissioning stage. This would enhance the power generation capacity from 91 MW to 98 MW
Work on 1st phase of brownfield expansion of speciality lines at Mundra is underway and is likely to be completed by March 2023
The company expects to benefit from the completion of a strong capex cycle undertaken by the domestic tyre industry and remains positive about the growth momentum in automobile demand
