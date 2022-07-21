PCBL : Investor Update Q1 FY'23

Outlook

In the domestic market, demand is showing healthy growth with improvement in auto sales, easing of supply chain issues and improving rural demand

Demand for carbon black in the international market remains strong. With consolidation of industry in China and geopolitical issues in Western Europe, the supply side challenges in the industry are likely to continue in near foreseeable future. We are witnessing reduction in ocean freight rates which may continue as global supply chains are restored.

However, the entire geopolitical scenario remains extremely volatile with huge ups and down in the oil price and large currency fluctuations. We remain watchful of the current situation and remain hopeful that normalcy would come back to market soon.

The Greenfield project being implemented by PCBL(TN) is progressing satisfactorily and the company expects commissioning by December 2022. The 7 MW power plant in Kochi in under commissioning stage. This would enhance the power generation capacity from 91 MW to 98 MW

Work on 1 st phase of brownfield expansion of speciality lines at Mundra is underway and is likely to be completed by March 2023