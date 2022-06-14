Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  PCCW Limited
  News
  Summary
    HK0008011667

PCCW LIMITED

(8)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-14 am EDT
4.180 HKD   -0.24%
11:44aLenovo Group buys stake in PCCW's digital units for $614 million
RE
05/30PCCW Limited Announces Mai Yanzhou Resigns as Non-Executive Director, with Effect from May 30, 2022
CI
05/17PCCW LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lenovo Group buys stake in PCCW's digital units for $614 million

06/14/2022 | 11:44am EDT
A man descends in an escalator at the PCCW headquarters in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group will buy stakes in two units of investment holding firm PCCW Ltd for a combined $613.6 million in cash and stock, the world's largest maker of personal computers said on Tuesday.

The company will buy an 80% stake in Digital Era Enterprises and a 20% stake in PCCW Network Services, a holding company for a unit that provides technology solutions to government entities in Hong Kong.

"The transaction allows the company to expand its IT services capabilities, its suite of service offerings as well as the geographic and vertical coverage of customers and partners," Lenovo said.

The company, which last month warned of a hit to shipments in the short term due to China's COVID-19 lockdowns exacerbating chip shortages, will pay PCCW $513.6 million in cash and issue 86.4 million shares at HK$9.025 a piece. Lenovo's shares closed at HK$7.57 on Tuesday.

PCCW anticipates a gain of $100 million from the disposal, it said in a separate filing, adding it will use the proceeds to invest in growth areas and to repay debt, among others.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED 0.93% 7.57 Delayed Quote.-16.29%
PCCW LIMITED -0.24% 4.18 Delayed Quote.6.08%
Financials
Sales 2022 40 365 M 5 142 M 5 142 M
Net income 2022 809 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2022 43 061 M 5 485 M 5 485 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,2x
Yield 2022 8,52%
Capitalization 32 329 M 4 118 M 4 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 20 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PCCW LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PCCW Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCCW LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,19 HKD
Average target price 5,02 HKD
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hon Hing Hui Director-Group Finance
Tzar Kai Li Executive Chairman
Aman Som Mehta Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Kwun Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Lars Eric Nils Rodert Independent Non-Executive Director
