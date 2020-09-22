PCCW : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
22 September 2020
Partial offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of PCCW Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Description
|
Nature of
|
Number of
|
Maturity date
|
Reference
|
Total amount
|
Resultant
|
|
|
of relevant
|
of products
|
dealings
|
reference
|
/ closing out
|
price
|
paid / received
|
balance
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
securities to
|
date
|
|
|
(including
|
|
|
|
|
|
which the
|
|
|
|
those of any
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivatives
|
|
|
|
person with
|
|
|
|
|
|
relate
|
|
|
|
whom there is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock,
|
21 September
|
Other types of
|
Other types of
|
Closing out of a
|
1,000
|
21 September
|
$4.7300
|
$4,736.0800
|
2,043,000
|
Inc.
|
2020
|
securities
|
products
|
derivative contract
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other types of
|
Other types of
|
Closing out of a
|
44,000
|
21 September
|
$4.7416
|
$208,897.1900
|
1,999,000
|
|
|
securities
|
products
|
derivative contract
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other types of
|
Other types of
|
Closing out of a
|
91,000
|
21 September
|
$4.7409
|
$431,951.8300
|
1,908,000
|
|
|
securities
|
products
|
derivative contract
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.
The dealings are in contract for differences.
