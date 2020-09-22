PCCW : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
21 September 2020
Partial offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of PCCW Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
BlackRock, Inc.
|
18 September
|
Purchase
|
1,366,458
|
$4.7100
|
447,232,417
|
5.7859%
|
End
Note:
BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.
The dealing indicates the receipt of collateral by BlackRock, Inc., and the figure represents the net movement in collateral.
Disclaimer
PCCW Limited published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 08:44:06 UTC