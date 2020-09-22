PCCW : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of PCCW Limited

Public Disclosure Form

Global Markets of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeree company. Dealings were made for its own account.

Global Markets of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is ultimately owned by HSBC Holdings plc.