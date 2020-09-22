Log in
PCCW Limited    8   HK0008011667

PCCW LIMITED

(8)
  Report
PCCW : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

09/22/2020

Public Disclosure Form

22 September 2020

Partial offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of PCCW Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description

Nature of dealings

Purchase

Total

Total amount

Highest (H)

Lowest (L)

of relevant

/ Sale

number

paid / received

prices paid

prices paid

securities

of shares

/ received

/ received

involved

Global Markets of

21 September

Ordinary

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Purchase

91,000

$431,419.9890

$4.7800

$4.7200

The Hongkong and

2020

shares

created as a result of wholly

Shanghai Banking

unsolicited client-driven

Corporation Limited

orders

Delta 1

Creation of Delta 1 products

Sale

91,000

$431,419.9890

$4.7409

$4.7409

products

from wholly unsolicited

client-driven orders

End

Note:

Public Disclosure Form

Global Markets of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeree company. Dealings were made for its own account.

Global Markets of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is ultimately owned by HSBC Holdings plc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PCCW Limited published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 08:44:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 38 502 M 4 968 M 4 968 M
Net income 2020 534 M 68,9 M 68,9 M
Net Debt 2020 53 158 M 6 859 M 6 859 M
P/E ratio 2020 83,6x
Yield 2020 7,25%
Capitalization 36 588 M 4 721 M 4 721 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 22 800
Free-Float 52,5%
