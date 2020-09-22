PCCW : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
22 September 2020
Partial offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of PCCW Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Nature of dealings
|
Purchase
|
Total
|
Total amount
|
Highest (H)
|
Lowest (L)
|
|
|
of relevant
|
|
/ Sale
|
number
|
paid / received
|
prices paid
|
prices paid
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
of shares
|
|
/ received
|
/ received
|
|
|
|
|
|
involved
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global Markets of
|
21 September
|
Ordinary
|
Hedging of Delta 1 products
|
Purchase
|
91,000
|
$431,419.9890
|
$4.7800
|
$4.7200
|
The Hongkong and
|
2020
|
shares
|
created as a result of wholly
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shanghai Banking
|
|
|
unsolicited client-driven
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation Limited
|
|
|
orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delta 1
|
Creation of Delta 1 products
|
Sale
|
91,000
|
$431,419.9890
|
$4.7409
|
$4.7409
|
|
|
products
|
from wholly unsolicited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
client-driven orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global Markets of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeree company. Dealings were made for its own account.
Global Markets of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is ultimately owned by HSBC Holdings plc.
