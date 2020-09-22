PCCW : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of PCCW Limited

Public Disclosure Form

BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.

Items 1 to 3 reported in the Resultant balance and Percentage of class columns represents long positions in the shares of the Offeree company. Item 4 indicates a transfer upon in-specie redemptions by authorized participants.

Item 5 reported in the Resultant balance and Percentage of class columns represents short positions in the shares of the Offeree company.