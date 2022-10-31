TRADING UPDATES: Goldplat sells shares; Chill Brands starts campaigns

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Valereum Blockchain PLC - Gibraltar-based blockchain technology - Receives consent from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to complete the acquisition of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange."We have ambitious plans for the GSX and for Valereum linking the fiat and digital worlds. All our expansion plans will be fully regulated in the environments in which we plan to operate. The GSX will harness proven exchange technology from established providers and will be updated with full front to back trading and clearing functionality on a significant scale and expandability," Chair Richard Poulden comments.

Landore Resources Ltd - Mining exploration and development company in Canada - Completes the acquisition of Ardiden Ltd's 20% interest in the Root Lake property. Earlier this month, it finalised and executed an extinguishment agreement with Green Technology Metals Ltd for CAD3 million, or USD2.2 million. Green Technology Metals will extinguish half of Landore's 3% net smelter royalty over the Root Lake property in Ontario, Canada. In return, Green Technology has agreed to pay Landore CAD2 million in cash.

Shield Therapeutics PLC - commercial stage pharmaceutical company - Korean Food & Drug Administration says that a single pharmacokinetic study is the last study required to support a new drug application submission for Accrufer. The drug is an iron-containing medication for the treatment of adults with low iron stores. Expects regulatory approval in Korea in late 2023.

Goldplat PLC - South Africa and Ghana-focused gold miner - Sells a portion of its shares in Caracal Gold PLC. Says it has sold 23.3 million shares in Caracal for 0.65 pence per share. Following the disposal, it retains a 4.3% interest in Caracal.

Infrastructure India PLC - invests in infrastructure assets in India's energy and transport sectors - Notes that the purchaser of Indian Energy Ltd, AVSR Constructions, is continuing to experience administrative delays in finalising the transaction. Says that it has expressed concern to AVSR over the continued delays and stressed that progress must soon be made. Remains in discussions with third parties regarding the sale of assets.

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLC - London-based investment firm - Renews its GBP10 million revolving credit facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Ltd for a further two years. The facility bears interest at 1.35% over Sterling Overnight Index Average and may be used for the acquisition of investments, it says.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd - Greenland-focused gold mining company - Raises CAD29.0 million, or GBP18.6 million, in Iceland through a placing of 53.7 million common shares, which have been issued and admitted in the TSX Venture Exchange today.

DeepVerge PLC - Dublin-based environmental and life science group - Says it extended its broker offer to 1630 GMT on Monday October 31.

Chill Brands Group PLC - Grand Junction, Colorado-based cannabidiol products - Says the Chill.com website generated sales in excess of USD10,000 in the seven days following its relaunch on October 18. Starts "a number" of marketing campaigns that are intended to drive additional traffic to Chill.com. "Our focus has now turned to an array of marketing initiatives that will drive new consumers towards our growing digital sales channel. We still have a long way to go to achieve our ambitions for the Chill.com platform, but this has been a very encouraging start," Chief Executive Callum Sommerton says.

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd - New York-based music copyright investment company - Anticipates that a number of recent industry updates in streaming will be beneficial to its revenue. "The company's exposure to positive revenue trends in streaming services is significant, with approximately 50% of RHM's revenues derived from digital service providers such as Spotify and Apple Music across master, mechanical and performance royalties," it explains.

Psych Capital PLC - London-based psychedelic medicines media and investor - Posts a maiden pretax loss of GBP543,933 in the year which ended April 30. Records revenue of GBP62,228. Expects the publication of potentially transformative clinical trial results expected in late 2022 or early 2023, with MDMA and psilocybin-assisted therapy expected to be regulated by the FDA.

