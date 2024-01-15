Valereum PLC - Gibraltar-based company linking mainstream currency products into cryptocurrencies - Resumes 'engagement' with Vinay Gupta, founder and chief executive of Mattereum following the recent acquisition of the GSX Group. Explains Valereum and Mattereum are planning to explore a number of opportunities and synergies between the two companies. In order to formalise the start of these changes, Vinay Gupta steps away from previous external advisory role with Valereum.

Current stock price: EUR0.051

12-month change: up 2.0%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

