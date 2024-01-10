Valereum PLC - Gibraltar-based company linking mainstream currency products into cryptocurrencies - Nick Cowan officially joins board as chief executive officer. Cowan founded GSX Group and the Gibraltar Stock Exchange, and was previously the CEO of GSX. Valereum announced on December 18 it had agreed to buy GSX through a strategic share purchase agreement in exchange for 5.0 million Valereum shares and 10.0 million warrants, having first purchased an option to buy the exchange in October, 2021.

Valereum also announces that its emergency general meeting, to ratify approval of the GSX acquisition, will take place on January 30. Annual general meeting will be deferred pending conclusion of a full audit, but a shareholder meeting is scheduled for January 31.

Current stock price: 4.45 pence

12-month change: down 57%

