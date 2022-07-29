Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. PChome Online Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8044   TW0008044009

PCHOME ONLINE INC.

(8044)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-27
63.10 TWD   -1.10%
09:20aPCHOME ONLINE : The company's C.T.O. resigns
PU
07/26PCHOME ONLINE : Announcement for material subsidiary,Pi mobile Inc., the chairman new appointment
PU
07/26PCHOME ONLINE : Announcement for material subsidiary,Pi mobile Inc., the legal person changed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PChome Online : Announce June.self-assessed consolidated financial ratio of the Company

07/29/2022 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 21:01:46
Subject 
 Announce June.self-assessed consolidated
financial ratio of the Company
Date of events 2022/07/29 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/29
2.Cause of occurrence:As Taipei Exchange requested
3.Financial information date:2022/06/30
4.Unaudited Current ratio:123.22%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:104.78%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:67.91%
7.Countermeasures: Monthly announcement
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:the above ratio is based on
 self-assessed consolidated financial statement.

Disclaimer

PChome Online Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:19:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PCHOME ONLINE INC.
09:20aPCHOME ONLINE : The company's C.T.O. resigns
PU
07/26PCHOME ONLINE : Announcement for material subsidiary,Pi mobile Inc., the chairman new appo..
PU
07/26PCHOME ONLINE : Announcement for material subsidiary,Pi mobile Inc., the legal person chan..
PU
07/14PCHOME ONLINE : Supplementary Announcment for the completion of repurchase common shares
PU
07/13PCHOME ONLINE : Announcement about resignation of the Company's members of audit Committee..
PU
07/13PChome Online Inc. Announces Resignation of Margaret Huang as Member of Audit Committee..
CI
07/11PCHOME ONLINE : Announcment for the completion of repurchase common shares
PU
07/11Tranche Update on PChome Online Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 11, 2022.
CI
07/07PChome Online Announces Directorate Changes
CI
07/07PCHOME ONLINE : Supplementary Announce the cash dividend ex-dividend date and adjustment o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 51 176 M 1 708 M 1 708 M
Net income 2022 128 M 4,27 M 4,27 M
Net cash 2022 1 965 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,8x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 7 934 M 265 M 265 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 314
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart PCHOME ONLINE INC.
Duration : Period :
PChome Online Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCHOME ONLINE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 63,10 TWD
Average target price 96,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kai Wen Tsai General Manager & Director
Tung Hsiang Lu Spokesperson & Deputy General Manager
Hung Chih Chan Chairman
Shao Hua Huang Independent Director
Chang Sung Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PCHOME ONLINE INC.-50.70%265
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-15.35%266 270
MEITUAN INC.-16.59%148 187
PINDUODUO INC.-12.68%64 370
SHOPIFY INC.-73.93%45 548
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-40.39%40 491