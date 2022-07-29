PChome Online : Announce June.self-assessed consolidated financial ratio of the Company
07/29/2022 | 09:20am EDT
Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/29
Time of announcement
21:01:46
Subject
Announce June.self-assessed consolidated
financial ratio of the Company
Date of events
2022/07/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/29
2.Cause of occurrence:As Taipei Exchange requested
3.Financial information date:2022/06/30
4.Unaudited Current ratio:123.22%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:104.78%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:67.91%
7.Countermeasures: Monthly announcement
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:the above ratio is based on
self-assessed consolidated financial statement.