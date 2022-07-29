PChome Online : Announce June.self-assessed consolidated financial ratio of the Company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/29 2.Cause of occurrence:As Taipei Exchange requested 3.Financial information date:2022/06/30 4.Unaudited Current ratio:123.22% 5.Unaudited quick ratio:104.78% 6.Unaudited debt ratio:67.91% 7.Countermeasures: Monthly announcement 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:the above ratio is based on self-assessed consolidated financial statement.