PChome Online : Announce the cash dividend ex-dividend date of the Company.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/28 2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend in total amount NTD63,817,473 4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/26 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/27 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/28 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/01 8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/01 9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/07/05 10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will start from the date:2022/07/07 11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will end on the date:2022/08/01 12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/22 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1). According to the resolution made by BOD on 2022/03/23, it is authorized the Chairman to determine the ex-dividend date and the related matters. (2). The closure period for the conversion of the 1st domestic debt voucher of the Company is from 2022/07/07 to 2022/08/01, if debt voucher holder proposed to applying the conversion, shall execute the conversion procedure with security agent before 2022/07/05.