  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  PChome Online Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8044   TW0008044009

PCHOME ONLINE INC.

(8044)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-26
70.00 TWD   +2.19%
06:11aPCHOME ONLINE : Announce the cash dividend ex-dividend date of the Company.
PU
06/15PCHOME ONLINE : Important resolutions of 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting.(MajorsubsidiaryPChomestoreInc.)
PU
06/01PCHOME ONLINE : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary- RUTEN GLOBAL INC.(KY) with business closure and application for liquidation.
PU
PChome Online : Announce the cash dividend ex-dividend date of the Company.

06/28/2022 | 06:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/28 Time of announcement 17:59:55
Subject 
 Announce the cash dividend ex-dividend date of
the Company.
Date of events 2022/06/28 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/28
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
 "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend in
total amount NTD63,817,473
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/26
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/27
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/28
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/01
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/01
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/07/05
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
 start from the date:2022/07/07
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:2022/08/01
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/22
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 (1). According to the resolution made by BOD on 2022/03/23, it is
     authorized the Chairman to determine the ex-dividend date and
     the related matters.
 (2). The closure period for the conversion of the 1st domestic debt
     voucher of the Company is from 2022/07/07 to 2022/08/01, if debt
     voucher holder proposed to applying the conversion, shall execute
     the conversion procedure with security agent before 2022/07/05.

Disclaimer

PChome Online Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 10:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
