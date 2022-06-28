PChome Online : Announce the cash dividend ex-dividend date of the Company.
06/28/2022 | 06:11am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/28
Time of announcement
17:59:55
Subject
Announce the cash dividend ex-dividend date of
the Company.
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/28
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend in
total amount NTD63,817,473
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/26
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/27
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/28
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/01
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/01
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/07/05
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
start from the date:2022/07/07
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:2022/08/01
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/22
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1). According to the resolution made by BOD on 2022/03/23, it is
authorized the Chairman to determine the ex-dividend date and
the related matters.
(2). The closure period for the conversion of the 1st domestic debt
voucher of the Company is from 2022/07/07 to 2022/08/01, if debt
voucher holder proposed to applying the conversion, shall execute
the conversion procedure with security agent before 2022/07/05.