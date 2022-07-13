PChome Online : Announcement about resignation of the Company's members of audit Committee and remuneration Committee.
07/13/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Provided by: PChome online Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/07/13
Time of announcement
17:59:57
Subject
Announcement about resignation of the Company's
members of audit Committee and remuneration Committee.
Date of events
2022/07/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/13
2.Name of the functional committees:audit Committee、remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent director,of PChome Onlined Margaret Huang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director,
Chairman of Leo Burnett GC CEO of Publicis/S&S/MSL
5.Name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:health considerations
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/08/02~2024/07/28
10.Effective date of the new member:N/A
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
announcement will be made after the shareholders' meeting by-election