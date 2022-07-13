PChome Online : Announcement about resignation of the Company's members of audit Committee and remuneration Committee.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/13 2.Name of the functional committees:audit Committee、remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Independent director,of PChome Onlined Margaret Huang 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director, Chairman of Leo Burnett GC CEO of Publicis/S&S/MSL 5.Name of the new position holder:N/A 6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation 8.Reason for the change:health considerations 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/08/02~2024/07/28 10.Effective date of the new member:N/A 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None announcement will be made after the shareholders' meeting by-election