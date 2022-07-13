Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. PChome Online Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8044   TW0008044009

PCHOME ONLINE INC.

(8044)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-11
63.50 TWD   -9.54%
06:04aPCHOME ONLINE : Announcement about resignation of the Company's members of audit Committee and remuneration Committee.
PU
07/11PCHOME ONLINE : Announcment for the completion of repurchase common shares
PU
07/07PChome Online Announces Directorate Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PChome Online : Announcement about resignation of the Company's members of audit Committee and remuneration Committee.

07/13/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/13 Time of announcement 17:59:57
Subject 
 Announcement about resignation of the Company's
members of audit Committee and remuneration Committee.
Date of events 2022/07/13 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/13
2.Name of the functional committees:audit Committee、remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent director,of PChome Onlined Margaret Huang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director,
Chairman of Leo Burnett GC CEO of Publicis/S&S/MSL
5.Name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:health considerations
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/08/02~2024/07/28
10.Effective date of the new member:N/A
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
announcement will be made after the shareholders' meeting by-election

Disclaimer

PChome Online Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 10:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
