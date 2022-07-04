PChome Online : Announcement for material subsidiary,PC store Inc., director resigns resigned
07/04/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/07/04
Time of announcement
21:00:00
Subject
Announcement for material subsidiary,PC store Inc.,
director resigns resigned
Date of events
2022/07/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/04
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
institutional director of PChome Online Kevin Tsai
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director,
CEO & General Manager of PChome Online
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:personal career planning
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/12~2023/06/11
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/7
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:None
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None