Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. PChome Online Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8044   TW0008044009

PCHOME ONLINE INC.

(8044)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-30
67.40 TWD   -2.18%
09:13aPCHOME ONLINE : Announcement for material subsidiary, 21st Financial Technology Co., Ltd director resigned
PU
09:13aPCHOME ONLINE : Announcement for material subsidiary,PChome InterPay Inc. director resigns resigned
PU
09:13aPCHOME ONLINE : Announcement for material subsidiary,PC store Inc., director resigns resigned
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PChome Online : Announcement for material subsidiary,PC store Inc., director resigns resigned

07/04/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/07/04 Time of announcement 21:00:00
Subject 
 Announcement for material subsidiary,PC store Inc.,
director resigns resigned
Date of events 2022/07/04 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/04
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
institutional director of PChome Online Kevin Tsai
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director,
CEO & General Manager of PChome Online
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:personal career planning
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/12~2023/06/11
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/7
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:None
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

PChome Online Inc. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 13:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PCHOME ONLINE INC.
09:13aPCHOME ONLINE : Announcement for material subsidiary, 21st Financial Technology Co., Ltd d..
PU
09:13aPCHOME ONLINE : Announcement for material subsidiary,PChome InterPay Inc. director resigns..
PU
09:13aPCHOME ONLINE : Announcement for material subsidiary,PC store Inc., director resigns resig..
PU
09:13aPCHOME ONLINE : Announcement for material subsidiary,Pi mobile Inc., the chairman resigned
PU
06:23aPCHOME ONLINE : a director of the company resigned
PU
06:23aPCHOME ONLINE : Announcement of the changes of the CEO and general manager of the company
PU
06/30PCHOME ONLINE : Announce May.self-assessed consolidated financial ratio of the Company
PU
06/28PCHOME ONLINE : Announce the cash dividend ex-dividend date of the Company.
PU
06/28PChome Online Inc. Approves Cash Dividend, Payable on August 22, 2022
CI
06/15PCHOME ONLINE : Important resolutions of 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting.(Majorsubsidia..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 51 176 M 1 717 M 1 717 M
Net income 2022 128 M 4,29 M 4,29 M
Net cash 2022 1 965 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 60,7x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 8 603 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 314
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart PCHOME ONLINE INC.
Duration : Period :
PChome Online Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCHOME ONLINE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 67,40 TWD
Average target price 96,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kai Wen Tsai General Manager & Director
Tung Hsiang Lu Spokesperson & Deputy General Manager
Hung Chih Chan Chairman
Shao Hua Huang Independent Director
Chang Sung Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PCHOME ONLINE INC.-47.34%289
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-2.35%310 300
MEITUAN INC.-13.84%153 057
PINDUODUO INC.11.18%81 957
SHOPIFY INC.-77.20%39 621
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-51.06%33 247