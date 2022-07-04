PChome Online : Announcement for material subsidiary,Pi mobile Inc., the chairman resigned
07/04/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/07/04
Time of announcement
20:59:39
Subject
Announcement for material subsidiary,Pi mobile Inc.,
the chairman resigned
Date of events
2022/07/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/07/04
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Kevin Tsai
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Pi mobile general manager
5.Name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:personal career planning
9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:To be elected
by the Board of Directors