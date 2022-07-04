PChome Online : Announcement for material subsidiary,Pi mobile Inc., the chairman resigned

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/04 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder:Kevin Tsai 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Pi mobile general manager 5.Name of the new position holder:N/A 6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation 8.Reason for the change:personal career planning 9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:To be elected by the Board of Directors