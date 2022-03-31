Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. PChome Online Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8044   TW0008044009

PCHOME ONLINE INC.

(8044)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PChome Online : On behalf of 21st Financial Technology Co., Ltd to announce its Board's resolution of organization restructure

03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO 12 Date of announcement 2022/03/31 Time of announcement 21:12:22
Subject 
 On behalf of 21st Financial Technology Co., Ltd
to announce its Board's resolution of
organization restructure
Date of events 2022/03/31 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off , acquisition,
or share transfer):Share Swap, Share Exchange
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31
3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition
(e.g., name of the other company participating in
the merger, newly established company in a spin-off,
acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred):
21st Century Digital Technology Co., Ltd ("21CD")
Pi Mobile Technology Inc.("Pi")
4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company
participating in the merger, company spinning off, or trading
 counterparty to the acquisition or share transfer):
21st Financial Technology Co., Ltd ("21st Financial (KY)")
5.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the
 Company (investee company in which the Company has
re-invested and has shareholding of XX%), explanation
of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or
transfer shares to an affiliated enterprise or related
party, and whether it will affect shareholders' equity:
21st Financial holds more than 90% of 21CD's, Pi's,
and 21st Financial (KY)'s shares, which suggests
 that the share swap and share exchange announced
today should be regarded as the organization
restructure and hence there is no material impact
 on the shareholder's equity of our company.
6.Purpose of the merger and acquisition :
To integrate the resources of the company by
organization restructure.
7.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition :
With the organization restructure after the share swap
and share exchange, the group is expected to achieve cost
efficiency and to see a positive impact
 on the operating performance.
8.Effect of the merger and acquisition  on net worth per share and
earnings per share:
With the organization restructure after the share swap
 and share exchange, the group is expected to achieve
cost efficiency and to see a positive impact on the
operating performance. Neither the book value per share
nor EPS will be affected by this transaction.
9.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions:
Share Swap: 21st Financial (KY) will issue 44,237,605
 common shares and 1,111,111 preferred shares to acquire 100%
of 21CD's shares. In other words, 21CD's 1 common share will
 be exchanged for 21st Financial (KY)'s 0.36864671 common shares
 and 0.00925926 preferred shares.
Share Exchange: 21st Financial (KY) will issue 5,818,690 common
 shares to acquire 99.46% of PI's shares. In other words, PI's
1 common share will be exchanged for 21st Financial (KY)'s 0.13278549
 common shares.
The calculation is based on the net equity value of the target firm,
considering that this share swap and exchange is regarded as the
 organization restructure rather than a transaction with economic
substance. The valuation is based on Asset-Based Approach, and the
 opinion on the reasonability from Crowe (TW) CPAs is prepared.
10.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued
an opinion on the unreasonableness regarding the transaction:No
11.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:
 Crowe (TW) CPAs is a member of Crowe Global, a Swiss verein.
12.Name of CPA or lawyer:Lin Chih-Lung, CPA
13.Number of CPA or lawyer license: NO.10200032833
14.Estimated date of completion:2022/07/29
15.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights and
 obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off) by the
 existing or newly-established company:N/A
16.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:
(1) 21st Financial (KY) is 21st Financial's 100% owned subsidiary.
(2) 21CD is the leading service provider in digital consumer fintech
 field. It focuses on providing BNPL services, including installment
 payments and mortgage loans through their own online platform,
 offline channel and E-commerce website.
(3)  Pi owns Pi App, which provides services including online and
 offline mobile payments. Its subsidiary PChomePay also provides
foreign exchange, value storage and other e-payment services.
17.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value
 of the business and assets planned to be transferred to
the existing company or new company.The total no.of shares
 to be acquired by the spun-off company or its shareholders,
 and their respective types and no.Matters related to the
 reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)
(note: not applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):
With the organization restructure after the share swap and
share exchange, the Group is expected to achieve cost efficiency
 and to see a positive impact on the operating performance.
18.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares
resulting from the merger and acquisition :N/A
19.Other important terms and conditions:None
20.Any objections from directors to the transaction:No
21.Is it related to new business model?:No
22.Explanation of new business model:N/A
23.Transactions with the counterparty for the past one year and
the next year:N/A
24.Source of funds:N/A
25.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

PChome Online Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 53 279 M 1 864 M 1 864 M
Net income 2022 388 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net cash 2022 2 181 M 76,3 M 76,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,7x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 11 720 M 410 M 410 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 314
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart PCHOME ONLINE INC.
Duration : Period :
PChome Online Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCHOME ONLINE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 91,00 TWD
Average target price 121,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kai Wen Tsai General Manager & Director
Tung Hsiang Lu Spokesperson & Deputy General Manager
Hung Chih Chan Chairman
Shao Hua Huang Independent Director
Chang Sung Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PCHOME ONLINE INC.-28.91%409
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-1.86%313 309
MEITUAN INC.-28.97%126 448
SHOPIFY INC.-48.77%88 872
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-10.28%60 999
PINDUODUO INC.-24.94%54 844