PChome Online : Resolution by the BOD of Pi Mobile to carry out an investment plan

Resolution by the BOD of Pi Mobile to carry out an investment plan
03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
Date of announcement
2022/03/31
Time of announcement
21:06:27
Subject
Resolution by the BOD of Pi Mobile to carry out an
investment plan
Date of events
2022/03/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 15
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders'
meeting:2022/03/31
2.Content of the investment plan:Participated in the
Inter-Pay capital increase of 100% of the subsidiaries
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:210 million
4.Projected date of investment:2022/04/19
5.Source of capital funds:own funds
6.Specific purpose:Supplement working capital
to develop fintech
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
