PChome Online : Resolution by the BOD of Pi Mobile to carry out an investment plan

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting:2022/03/31 2.Content of the investment plan:Participated in the Inter-Pay capital increase of 100% of the subsidiaries 3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:210 million 4.Projected date of investment:2022/04/19 5.Source of capital funds:own funds 6.Specific purpose:Supplement working capital to develop fintech 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None