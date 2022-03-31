PChome Online : Resolution on the date or cause for convening a Extraordinary shareholders' meeting and related topics (Major subsidiary 21st Century Technology Co., Ltd.)
03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO
14
Date of announcement
2022/03/31
Time of announcement
21:05:02
Subject
Resolution on the date or cause for convening
a Extraordinary shareholders' meeting and related topics
(Major subsidiary 21st Century Technology Co., Ltd.)
Date of events
2022/03/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/31
2.Extraordinary shareholders' meeting date:2022/04/12
3.Extraordinary shareholders' meeting location:
The company's meeting room
No. 105, Sec. 2, Dunhua S. Rd.,Taipei City
4.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:None
5.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
Acquisition of Equity in Subsidiary Restructuring Case and
Dispose of Pi mobile and 21st Century Technology Equity Cases.
6.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:None
7.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/03/29
11.Book closure ending date:2022/04/12
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
PChome Online Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:05 UTC.