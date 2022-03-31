PChome Online : Resolution on the date or cause for convening a Extraordinary shareholders' meeting and related topics (Major subsidiary 21st Century Technology Co., Ltd.)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/31 2.Extraordinary shareholders' meeting date:2022/04/12 3.Extraordinary shareholders' meeting location: The company's meeting room No. 105, Sec. 2, Dunhua S. Rd.,Taipei City 4.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:None 5.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: Acquisition of Equity in Subsidiary Restructuring Case and Dispose of Pi mobile and 21st Century Technology Equity Cases. 6.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:None 7.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:2022/03/29 11.Book closure ending date:2022/04/12 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None