    8044   TW0008044009

PCHOME ONLINE INC.

(8044)
PChome Online : Resolution on the date or cause for convening a shareholders' meeting and related topics (Major subsidiary 21st Century Technology Co., Ltd.)

03/31/2022 | 09:47am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO 10 Date of announcement 2022/03/31 Time of announcement 20:58:07
Subject 
 Resolution on the date or cause for convening
a shareholders' meeting and related topics
(Major subsidiary 21st Century Technology Co., Ltd.)
Date of events 2022/03/31 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/31
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/03
3.General shareholders' meeting location:
 21st Century Technology Co., Ltd. 11F meeting room
4.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
(1). The 2021 Business Report of the Company.
(2). The 2021 Supervisors' auditing reports.
5.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
 (1). The Company's 2021 financial statements and Business Report.
 (2). The Company's 2021 deficit compensation.
6.Cause for convening the meeting III, Matters for Discussion:None
7.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/04
11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/03
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

PChome Online Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:45:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
