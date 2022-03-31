PChome Online : Resolution on the date or cause for convening a shareholders' meeting and related topics (Major subsidiary 21st Century Technology Co., Ltd.)
03/31/2022 | 09:47am EDT
Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO
10
Date of announcement
2022/03/31
Time of announcement
20:58:07
Subject
Resolution on the date or cause for convening
a shareholders' meeting and related topics
(Major subsidiary 21st Century Technology Co., Ltd.)
Date of events
2022/03/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/31
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/03
3.General shareholders' meeting location:
21st Century Technology Co., Ltd. 11F meeting room
4.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
(1). The 2021 Business Report of the Company.
(2). The 2021 Supervisors' auditing reports.
5.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
(1). The Company's 2021 financial statements and Business Report.
(2). The Company's 2021 deficit compensation.
6.Cause for convening the meeting III, Matters for Discussion:None
7.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/04
11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/03
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
