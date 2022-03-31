PChome Online : Resolution on the date or cause for convening a shareholders' meeting and related topics (Major subsidiary 21st Century Technology Co., Ltd.)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/31 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/03 3.General shareholders' meeting location: 21st Century Technology Co., Ltd. 11F meeting room 4.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (1). The 2021 Business Report of the Company. (2). The 2021 Supervisors' auditing reports. 5.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (1). The Company's 2021 financial statements and Business Report. (2). The Company's 2021 deficit compensation. 6.Cause for convening the meeting III, Matters for Discussion:None 7.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/04 11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/03 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None