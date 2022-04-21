Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. PChome Online Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8044   TW0008044009

PCHOME ONLINE INC.

(8044)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-19
88.10 TWD   +0.34%
04:15aPCHOME ONLINE : will be invited to attend 「11th Taiwan CEO Week」
PU
04/12PCHOME ONLINE : on behalf of its subsidiary,21st Financial Technology Co., Ltd ,to announce the appointment of the Chief Finance Officer
PU
04/12PCHOME ONLINE : Resolution on the date or cause for convening a Extraordinary shareholders' meeting and related topics (Major subsidiary 21st Century Technology Co., Ltd.)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PChome Online : will be invited to attend 「11th Taiwan CEO Week」

04/21/2022 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/21 Time of announcement 16:05:30
Subject 
 PChome Online will be invited to attend
「11th Taiwan CEO Week」
Date of events 2022/04/21 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Video conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will be invited to attend
「11th Taiwan CEO Week」conferences.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

PChome Online Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PCHOME ONLINE INC.
04:15aPCHOME ONLINE : will be invited to attend 「11th Taiwan CEO Week」
PU
04/12PCHOME ONLINE : on behalf of its subsidiary,21st Financial Technology Co., Ltd ,to announc..
PU
04/12PCHOME ONLINE : Resolution on the date or cause for convening a Extraordinary shareholders..
PU
04/12PCHOME ONLINE : on behalf of its subsidiary,21st Financial Technology Co.,Ltd,to announcet..
PU
04/12PCHOME ONLINE : on behalf of its subsidiary, 21stFinancial Technologyto announce thatthe B..
PU
04/06PCHOME ONLINE : Announcement of the New position of Public relations officer
PU
04/06PChome Online Appoints Kris Ou as Vice President and Public Relations Officer, Head of ..
CI
03/31PCHOME ONLINE : Announcement for material subsidiary,Pi mobile Inc., the board of director..
PU
03/31PCHOME ONLINE : Resolution by the BOD of Pi Mobile to carry out an investment plan
PU
03/31PCHOME ONLINE : Resolution on the date or cause for convening a Extraordinary shareholders..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 53 279 M 1 822 M 1 822 M
Net income 2022 388 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net cash 2022 2 181 M 74,6 M 74,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 11 537 M 394 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 314
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart PCHOME ONLINE INC.
Duration : Period :
PChome Online Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCHOME ONLINE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 88,10 TWD
Average target price 121,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kai Wen Tsai General Manager & Director
Tung Hsiang Lu Spokesperson & Deputy General Manager
Hung Chih Chan Chairman
Shao Hua Huang Independent Director
Chang Sung Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PCHOME ONLINE INC.-31.17%394
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-24.73%251 281
MEITUAN INC.-35.23%115 098
SHOPIFY INC.-61.88%76 392
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-16.17%56 991
PINDUODUO INC.-36.00%49 881