04/21/2022 | 04:15am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: PChome online Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/21
Time of announcement
16:05:30
Subject
PChome Online will be invited to attend
「11th Taiwan CEO Week」
Date of events
2022/04/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Video conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will be invited to attend
「11th Taiwan CEO Week」conferences.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
