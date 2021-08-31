PCI Biotech : Q2 2021

PCI Biotech's lead programme is fimaCHEM with the photosensitiser fimaporfin (Amphinex®), which entered the pivotal RELEASE study in May 2019, following the completion of a Phase I study with encouraging tumour response and survival data. The second programme fimaVACC is a vaccination technology that enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic vaccines. Successful clinical proof of concept was achieved in a Phase I study in healthy volunteers in 2019. The third programme fimaNAC is a technology for intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, which is currently being evaluated in collaboration with several players in the field.

PCI Biotech is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The company develops novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its proprietary photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology originating from the world-leading research at the Oslo University Hospital - the Norwegian Radium Hospital. The PCI technology works by inducing light-triggered endosomal release which may unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities, such as small molecules, vaccines and nucleic acids.

Significantly strengthening the organisation with three highly skilled individuals; an experienced operational leader for RELEASE, and two key employees within clinical science and business development focusing on fima

Recruitment in Q3 started stronger with four patients included in July and the company continues to focus on enrolment of patients into the RELEASE study, with the emphasis on regular trial management, including overall performance evaluation and site replacement

The implementation of the amended protocol and the opening of Asian sites provided increased screening and enrolment to RELEASE in Q1, but the activity declined significantly in Q2 with only three patients included. The expected timeline for the interim analysis for potential accelerated approval is revised to 2H 2023

Screening of patients into the RELEASE study was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The situation is still fluid in 2021, but expected to improve as the vaccination rates increase. The company continues to closely monitor progress in relation to recruitment, timelines and costs. The company has not experienced any major shortage in supplies of investigational products and devices for the trial in 2021.

Enabling intracellular delivery

fimaCHEM

The fimaCHEM programme for local enhancement of cancer treatments is the most advanced of PCI Biotech's development programmes. The main focus is now to bring the lead candidate to the market through successful completion of the pivotal RELEASE trial for treatment of inoperable bile duct cancer.

RELEASE is a single randomised pivotal study with registration intent, building on encouraging results from the Phase I study. The first patient of a total of 186 patients was enrolled in May 2019 after final confirmation of the safety of up to two fimaCHEM treatments in the Phase I extension study in April the same year.

RELEASE will evaluate PCI Biotech's Amphinex® product -an intravenous formulation of fimaporfin- in combination with the standard of care chemotherapy with gemcitabine and cisplatin.

Bile duct cancer is a rare disease with high unmet medical need and the combination of Amphinex and chemotherapy will be evaluated as a first line treatment, with orphan drug designation granted in EU, US and South Korea.

RELEASE progress and initiatives for increased patient enrolment

The RELEASE study has enthused investigators, which is very important for clinical studies in rare patient groups such as bile duct cancer. By mid-August 2021, 47 sites across 14 countries were open for recruitment and Ukraine is the last country added to the country mix.

The expansion of the RELEASE trial into Asia and the modification of patient eligibility criteria (expanding the eligible patient population) made in 2H 2020 had clear positive effects on patient screening and enrolment, which increased in Q1 2021 in both Europe and Asia. The situation has been difficult in the US but is slowly easing, with increased screening activity and the first US patient enrolled in April. Close to 60% of screened patients are randomised into the trial (similar rates across regions).

The positive trend in Q1 did unfortunately not continue in Q2, which showed a significant decline in screening activity with only three patients enrolled during the quarter. Other companies have reported similar effects, possibly as a result of the spread of the Covid-19 delta virus variant. However, we have seen a better start of Q3, with four patients recruited in July. August is usually a low recruitment month, due to the holiday season. The focus is now primarily on regular trial management, which includes performance evaluation and replacement of underperforming sites, as well as monitoring study specific risks, such as retention of randomised patients and adherence to study procedures and eligibility criteria. Early signs suggest a somewhat lower retention in the RELEASE control arm and the company is proactively pursuing strategies to address this during second half 2021.

The timeline for RELEASE interim readout was originally estimated to 1H 2022. At the start of the Covid- 19 pandemic this was adjusted to a time range (2H'22 - 1H'23) depending on the further development of the pandemic and the effect of the planned measures to enhance recruitment. This communicated time range for interim readout was based on a recruitment plan that required an average quarterly inclusion of 14-18 patients going forward, which is above our best quarter to date (n = 10). This recruitment target was ambitious, but considered achievable based on previous experience, data from literature and expected effects of all measures implemented. It also assumed no further recruitment impact by Covid-19, which is now considered unlikely. On this basis, the company is now revising the expected timing for interim readout to 2H 2023 (data available approximately 3 months after recruitment of 120 patients; data cleaning and analysis expected to take 5-8 weeks). The current cash position provides a financial runway for the company's ongoing operations into 2H 2022 and is therefore not sufficient to reach the data readout inflection point.

The company is fully focused on RELEASE and continues to evaluate all identified opportunities to optimise the overall performance of the study. To further strengthen the operational team for RELEASE an additional Clinical Project Director commenced 1st July. Maria Norling has worked in both biotech,

