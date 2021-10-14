PCI PAL : 2021 Annual Report

Commenting on results and prospects, James Barham, Chief Executive said:

"We have taken another sizeable step forward in FY21. Our advanced cloud capabilities have allowed us to continue to grow our customer reach through our expanding partner eco-system, serving customers not only in our primary geographic focus areas, but across the world.

"With our key sales metric of TACV having grown by a further 41% year-on-year, I have been particularly pleased to see a real cohesion in the business this year, as despite a near doubling in new contracts won, we have maintained a strong deployment performance of customers going live in the year.

"I am delighted by the continued growth being shown by the business as we deliver against our strategy. We have therefore continued to make positive, progressive changes internally as we further refine our operations to best support our pace of growth. As well as the further geographic expansion planned in FY22, we are hugely excited by the additional foundational strength we are putting in place across Customer Success, Engineering, and Product Management.

"I am looking forward with confidence as we look to deliver another strong year of performance from the Group in FY22 as we further cement our relationships with our current and future partners, and drive customer go-lives of our class-leading cloud solutions with organisations across the world."