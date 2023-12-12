PCI-PAL PLC - Suffolk, England-based global cloud provider of secure payment solutions for business communications - Provides update on trading ahead of today's annual general meeting. Says growth momentum continues in a year where the company is focused on delivery of another year of strong organic revenue growth whilst also achieving its first full year of adjusted profit. New business sales are ahead of the prior year, with several highlight enterprise customer wins now in deployment phase. Notes partnership with Zoom will be at launch stage in early 2024 and is already contributing to the sales pipeline.

Looks forward to the Form of Order hearing concerning its recent victory in its patent lawsuit with a competitor, Sycurio Ltd. The hearing will be held on December 18. PCI Pal has lodged a number of witness statements with the court detailing the reasons why it should be awarded the maximum cost recovery given the strength of its victory in the UK.

Current stock price: 51.71 pence

12-month change: down 2.4%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.