PCL Technologies : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's chairman for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: PCL TECHNOLOGIES,INC.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
17:33:03
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the
Company's chairman for the ex-dividend record
date of cash dividends.
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/24
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
NT$3.0 per share and cash distributed from capital surplus to
shareholders NT$0.2 per share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/17
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/18
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/22
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/22
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None.
PCL Technologies Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.