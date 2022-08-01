Log in
    4977   KYG6956N1034

PCL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(4977)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
79.90 TWD   -.--%
PCL Technologies : New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of net worth on the latest financial statements,on behalf of major subsidiary PCL TECHNOLOGIES TRADING, INC.

08/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PCL TECHNOLOGIES,INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/01 Time of announcement 17:14:27
Subject 
 New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of
net worth on the latest financial statements,on behalf of
major subsidiary PCL TECHNOLOGIES TRADING, INC.
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/01
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Funding recipient name:PCL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
(2)Relationship with lender:Parent company.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):$591,227
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):$83,832
(5)New loan (thousand NTD):$209,580
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to
allocate:No.
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:$293,412
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Working capital needs.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):
Content:NA.
Value (thousand NTD):NA.
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
Capital (thousand NTD):$686,898
Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):cumulative gains $578,653
5.Method of calculation of interest:Interest free.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
Allow early repayment within 1 year anytime.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):$424,849
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:17.91%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Lender's self owned funds.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
NTD amount is computed by exchange rate 29.94 from USD.

Disclaimer

PCL Technologies Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 841 M 94,5 M 94,5 M
Net income 2022 331 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net cash 2022 1 077 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 5 455 M 182 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart PCL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PCL Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 79,90 TWD
Average target price 96,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Min-Nan Chuang General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Pei Shan Lin Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching-Jen Chen Chairman
Wei Chou Chao Director, Head-Research & Development
Kuang Hsun Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PCL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.69%182
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-28.40%187 876
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.19%39 915
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-18.87%35 953
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.69%29 601
NOKIA OYJ-8.52%29 227