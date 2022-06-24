PCL Technologies : Resolution by shareholders' meeting to distribute dividends.
06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: PCL TECHNOLOGIES,INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
17:31:13
Subject
Resolution by shareholders' meeting to distribute
dividends.
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/06/24
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$3.0 per share
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0.2 per share
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):NT$219,807,492
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):None.
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):None.
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):None.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
PCL Technologies Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.