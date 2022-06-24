Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. PCL Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4977   KYG6956N1034

PCL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(4977)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
76.00 TWD   -1.55%
05:46aPCL TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's chairman for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
PU
05:46aPCL TECHNOLOGIES : Resolution by shareholders' meeting to distribute dividends.
PU
06/23PCL TECHNOLOGIES : New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of net worth on the latest financial statements,on behalf of major subsidiary PCL TECHNOLOGIES TRADING, INC.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PCL Technologies : Resolution by shareholders' meeting to distribute dividends.

06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PCL TECHNOLOGIES,INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:31:13
Subject 
 Resolution by shareholders' meeting to distribute
dividends.
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/06/24
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$3.0 per share
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0.2 per share
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):NT$219,807,492
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):None.
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):None.
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):None.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

PCL Technologies Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
