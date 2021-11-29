Log in
    PCM   US69323T1016

PCM FUND INC.

(PCM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/29 03:58:30 pm
11.21 USD   +0.27%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

PCM Fund : First Quarter Report

11/29/2021 | 03:51pm EST
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED)

PCM Fund, Inc.

Portfolio Holdings

PCM Fund, Inc.

Notes to Financial Statements

Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc.

September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS*, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES, CONTRACTS, UNITS AND OUNCES, IF ANY)

PRINCIPAL

MARKET

AMOUNT

VALUE

(000s)

(000s)

INVESTMENTS IN SECURITIES 180.5% ¤

LOAN PARTICIPATIONS AND ASSIGNMENTS 31.9%

AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd.

5.500%

(LIBOR03M + 4.750%) due 04/20/2028 ~

$

700

$

725

AP Core Holdings, LLC

6.250%

(LIBOR03M + 5.500%) due 09/01/2027 ~

1,126

1,130

BMC Software

TBD% due 10/02/2025 «

500

499

Caesars Resort Collection LLC

2.834%

(LIBOR03M + 2.750%) due 12/23/2024 ~

2,027

2,017

3.583%

(LIBOR03M + 3.500%) due 07/21/2025 ~

348

349

Cengage Learning, Inc.

5.750%

(LIBOR03M + 4.750%) due 06/29/2026 ~

1,127

1,136

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

3.629%

(LIBOR03M + 3.500%) due 08/21/2026 ~

1,459

1,431

Dei Sales, Inc.

5.584%

- 6.250% (LIBOR03M + 5.500%) due 04/23/2028 «~

1,093

1,085

Emerald TopCo, Inc.

3.584%

- 3.629% (LIBOR03M + 3.500%) due 07/24/2026 ~

6

6

Encina Private Credit LLC

TBD% - 4.572% (LIBOR03M + 3.572%) due 11/30/2025 «~µ

3,000

3,000

Envision Healthcare Corp.

3.834%

(LIBOR03M + 3.750%) due 10/10/2025 ~

3,846

3,433

Forbes Energy Services LLC

TBD% due 12/31/2021 «

630

0

GIP Blue Holding

TBD% due 09/29/2028 «

700

702

IRB Holding Corp.

2.750%

- 3.750% (LIBOR03M + 2.750%) due 02/05/2025 ~

165

165

Lealand Finance Company B.V.

1.084%

(LIBOR03M + 1.000%) due 06/30/2025 ~

191

85

3.084%

(LIBOR03M + 3.000%) due 06/30/2024 «~

27

16

Medline Industries, Inc.

TBD% due 08/04/2022 «

1,200

1,185

TBD% due 09/20/2028

229

228

MH Sub LLC

3.584%

(LIBOR03M + 3.500%) due 09/13/2024 ~

19

19

Parexel International Corp.

TBD% due 08/11/2028

193

194

Petco Health & Wellness Co.

4.000%

(LIBOR03M + 3.250%) due 03/03/2028 ~

1,114

1,115

PUG LLC

3.584%

(LIBOR03M + 3.500%) due 02/12/2027 ~

704

690

Redstone Buyer LLC

5.500%

(LIBOR03M + 4.750%) due 04/27/2028 ~

1,500

1,481

Rising Tide Holdings, Inc.

5.500%

(LIBOR03M + 4.750%) due 06/01/2028 ~

1,100

1,107

Sabre GLBL, Inc.

4.000%

(LIBOR03M + 3.500%) due 12/17/2027 ~

1,026

1,019

Sequa Mezzanine Holdings LLC

11.750% (LIBOR03M + 10.750%) due 04/28/2024 «~

834

830

Shutterfly, Inc.

5.750%

(LIBOR03M + 5.000%) due 09/25/2026 ~

1,700

1,703

SkyMiles IP Ltd.

4.750%

(LIBOR03M + 3.750%) due 10/20/2027 ~

300

319

Sotera Health Holdings LLC

3.250%

(LIBOR03M + 2.750%) due 12/11/2026 «~

24

24

Syniverse Holdings, Inc.

6.000%

(LIBOR03M + 5.000%) due 03/09/2023 ~

2,510

2,513

10.000% (LIBOR03M + 9.000%) due 03/11/2024 ~

41

41

Team Health Holdings, Inc.

3.750%

(LIBOR03M + 2.750%) due 02/06/2024 ~

1,800

1,760

U.S. Renal Care, Inc.

6.500%

(LIBOR03M + 5.500%) due 06/26/2026 ~

1,100

1,101

United Airlines, Inc.

4.500%

(LIBOR03M + 3.750%) due 04/21/2028 ~

698

705

Univision Communications, Inc.

3.750%

(LIBOR03M + 2.750%) due 03/15/2024 ~

2,298

2,299

Veritas Holdings, Inc

6.000%

(LIBOR03M + 5.000%) due 09/01/2025 ~

1,097

1,104

Westmoreland Coal Company (15.000% PIK)

15.000% due 03/15/2029 (d)

783

162

Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)

September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Windstream Services LLC

7.250% (LIBOR03M + 6.250%) due 09/21/2027 ~

168

169

Total Loan Participations and Assignments (Cost $35,920)

35,547

CORPORATE BONDS & NOTES 46.9%

BANKING & FINANCE 9.5%

Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC

5.125% due 06/16/2025 (l)

500

544

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC

6.500% due 10/01/2025 (l)

76

78

Kennedy-Wilson, Inc.

4.750% due 02/01/2030 (l)

1,086

1,104

MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP

3.875% due 02/15/2029 (l)

200

213

4.500% due 09/01/2026 (l)

200

218

4.625% due 06/15/2025 (l)

300

324

5.625% due 05/01/2024 (l)

100

109

5.750% due 02/01/2027 (l)

900

1,036

Navient Corp.

5.625% due 01/25/2025

51

50

6.125% due 03/25/2024 (l)

102

109

7.250% due 09/25/2023 (l)

24

26

Newmark Group, Inc.

6.125% due 11/15/2023 (l)

20

22

OneMain Finance Corp.

6.125% due 03/15/2024 (l)

24

26

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

5.750% due 09/15/2031 (l)

343

343

Piper Jaffray Cos.

4.740% due 10/15/2021

200

202

5.200% due 10/15/2023

900

906

PRA Group, Inc.

5.000% due 10/01/2029 (l)

900

902

Uniti Group LP

6.000% due 01/15/2030 (c)

1,065

1,058

7.125% due 12/15/2024 (l)

107

109

7.875% due 02/15/2025 (l)

2,420

2,560

Voyager Aviation Holdings LLC

8.500% due 05/09/2026 (l)

665

611

10,550

INDUSTRIALS 33.6%

American Airlines, Inc.

5.500% due 04/20/2026 (l)

300

316

5.750% due 04/20/2029 (l)

1,200

1,294

Associated Materials LLC

9.000% due 09/01/2025 (l)

770

815

Boeing Co.

5.705% due 05/01/2040 (l)

193

246

5.805% due 05/01/2050 (l)

129

172

5.930% due 05/01/2060 (l)

310

424

Broadcom, Inc.

3.419% due 04/15/2033 (l)

500

518

3.469% due 04/15/2034 (l)

300

309

Carnival Corp.

10.500% due 02/01/2026 (l)

100

116

Carvana Co.

4.875% due 09/01/2029 (l)

1,100

1,091

Charter Communications Operating LLC

3.500% due 03/01/2042 (c)

200

196

3.850% due 04/01/2061 (l)

200

191

3.950% due 06/30/2062 (c)

900

870

4.400% due 12/01/2061 (l)

400

417

4.800% due 03/01/2050 (l)

41

46

Community Health Systems, Inc.

6.625% due 02/15/2025 (l)

221

231

8.000% due 03/15/2026 (l)

78

83

Coty, Inc.

5.000% due 04/15/2026 (l)

1,000

1,023

CVS Pass-Through Trust

5.880% due 01/10/2028 (l)

856

991

DAE Funding LLC

5.250% due 11/15/2021 (l)

102

102

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

7.375% due 01/15/2026 (l)

508

599

Deluxe Corp.

8.000% due 06/01/2029 (l)

1,000

1,046

Envision Healthcare Corp.

8.750% due 10/15/2026 (l)

439

357

EQM Midstream Partners LP

4.500% due 01/15/2029 (l)

1,100

1,143

Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)

September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Exela Intermediate LLC

10.000% due 07/15/2023

23

18

Fresh Market, Inc.

9.750% due 05/01/2023 (l)

350

361

General Electric Co.

6.875% due 01/10/2039

2

3

iHeartCommunications, Inc.

6.375% due 05/01/2026 (l)

233

246

Innophos Holdings, Inc.

9.375% due 02/15/2028

23

25

Mileage Plus Holdings LLC

6.500% due 06/20/2027 (l)

100

109

Mozart Debt Merger Sub, Inc.

3.875% due 04/01/2029 (c)

229

229

5.250% due 10/01/2029 (c)

176

176

NCL Corp. Ltd.

10.250% due 02/01/2026 (l)

988

1,135

Noble Corp. PLC (11.000% Cash or 15.000% PIK)

11.000% due 02/15/2028 (d)

9

10

Oasis Petroleum, Inc.

6.375% due 06/01/2026 (l)

300

315

Oracle Corp.

4.100% due 03/25/2061 (j)(l)

100

107

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

7.375% due 06/01/2025

4

4

Premier Entertainment Sub LLC

5.625% due 09/01/2029 (l)

1,035

1,047

Prime Healthcare Services, Inc.

7.250% due 11/01/2025 (l)

1,500

1,611

RegionalCare Hospital Partners Holdings, Inc.

9.750% due 12/01/2026 (l)

1,000

1,057

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

9.125% due 06/15/2023 (l)

1,000

1,088

11.500% due 06/01/2025 (l)

59

67

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

3.950% due 06/15/2023 (l)

520

530

Sunnova Energy Corp.

5.875% due 09/01/2026 (l)

300

306

Surgery Center Holdings, Inc.

10.000% due 04/15/2027 (l)

1,000

1,081

Topaz Solar Farms LLC

4.875% due 09/30/2039 (l)

296

321

5.750% due 09/30/2039 (l)

2,003

2,410

TransDigm, Inc.

5.500% due 11/15/2027

8

8

Transocean Pontus Ltd.

6.125% due 08/01/2025

19

19

Transocean, Inc.

7.250% due 11/01/2025

51

43

TripAdvisor, Inc.

7.000% due 07/15/2025 (l)

1,000

1,061

Triumph Group, Inc.

6.250% due 09/15/2024

11

11

U.S. Renal Care, Inc.

10.625% due 07/15/2027

12

13

UAL Pass-Through Trust

6.636% due 01/02/2024 (l)

278

288

Uber Technologies, Inc.

4.500% due 08/15/2029 (l)

1,100

1,110

Unifrax Escrow Issuer Corp.

7.500% due 09/30/2029 (l)

300

308

United Airlines, Inc.

4.375% due 04/15/2026 (l)

200

206

4.625% due 04/15/2029 (l)

1,400

1,449

Univision Communications, Inc.

5.125% due 02/15/2025 (l)

438

445

Viking Cruises Ltd.

13.000% due 05/15/2025 (l)

1,000

1,152

Viking Ocean Cruises Ship Ltd.

5.625% due 02/15/2029 (l)

1,100

1,102

VOC Escrow Ltd.

5.000% due 02/15/2028 (l)

100

99

Windstream Escrow LLC

7.750% due 08/15/2028 (l)

1,609

1,683

Wolverine Escrow LLC

8.500% due 11/15/2024 (l)

1,764

1,643

9.000% due 11/15/2026 (l)

916

847

Wynn Las Vegas LLC

5.250% due 05/15/2027 (l)

300

303

5.500% due 03/01/2025 (l)

100

102

Wynn Resorts Finance LLC

5.125% due 10/01/2029 (l)

100

101

Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)

September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

7.750% due 04/15/2025 (l)

500

528

37,373

UTILITIES 3.8%

Genesis Energy LP

8.000% due 01/15/2027 (l)

843

855

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

4.000% due 02/15/2027

14

14

Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

3.000% due 06/15/2028 (l)

300

305

3.750% due 08/15/2042 ^

2

2

4.000% due 12/01/2046 ^

2

2

4.300% due 03/15/2045 ^(l)

24

24

4.450% due 04/15/2042 ^

22

22

4.500% due 07/01/2040 (l)

53

54

4.500% due 12/15/2041 ^(l)

26

25

4.550% due 07/01/2030 (l)

712

770

4.600% due 06/15/2043 ^

9

9

4.750% due 02/15/2044 ^(l)

1,181

1,205

4.950% due 07/01/2050 (l)

826

880

Southern California Edison Co.

4.875% due 03/01/2049 (l)

40

48

Transocean Poseidon Ltd.

6.875% due 02/01/2027

20

20

4,235

Total Corporate Bonds & Notes (Cost $50,553)

52,158

CONVERTIBLE BONDS & NOTES 0.5%

INDUSTRIALS 0.5%

Multiplan Corp. (6.000% Cash or 7.000% PIK)

6.000% due 10/15/2027 (d)

700

597

Total Convertible Bonds & Notes (Cost $685)

597

MUNICIPAL BONDS & NOTES 1.2%

PUERTO RICO 1.2%

Commonwealth of Puerto Rico General Obligation Bonds, Series 2014

8.000% due 07/01/2035 ^(e)

1,600

1,384

Total Municipal Bonds & Notes (Cost $1,308)

1,384

U.S. GOVERNMENT AGENCIES 4.4%

Fannie Mae

4.000% due 06/25/2050 (a)(l)

4,329

694

5.836% due 07/25/2029 •

230

252

Freddie Mac

0.000% due 02/25/2046 (b)(h)

430

361

0.100% due 02/25/2046 (a)

430

0

0.700% due 11/25/2055 ~(a)(l)

6,169

415

2.079% due 11/25/2045 ~(a)(l)

1,027

114

3.500% due 02/25/2041 (a)(l)

2,474

312

4.000% due 07/25/2050 (a)(l)

7,857

1,371

5.000% due 03/15/2040 (a)(l)

1,087

68

5.236% due 10/25/2029 •

250

274

6.064% due 05/25/2050 •(a)(l)

2,254

394

7.636% due 12/25/2027 •

445

482

Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA

2.000% due 11/01/2036

200

206

Total U.S. Government Agencies (Cost $5,268)

4,943

NON-AGENCYMORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES 31.0%

Adjustable Rate Mortgage Trust

2.744% due 01/25/2036 ^~

64

61

Banc of America Alternative Loan Trust

5.826% due 04/25/2037 ^~

100

101

Banc of America Funding Trust

2.119% due 12/20/2034 ~

244

167

2.559% due 03/20/2036 ~

51

47

5.806% due 03/25/2037 ^~

51

57

7.000% due 10/25/2037 ^

382

316

Banc of America Mortgage Trust

2.632% due 06/20/2031 ~

244

251

2.964% due 06/25/2035 ~

40

40

Bancorp Commercial Mortgage Trust

3.834% due 08/15/2032 •(l)

2,300

2,021

BCAP LLC Trust

0.488% due 07/26/2036 ~

87

79

Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust

0.426% due 04/25/2037 •

476

467

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PCM Fund Inc. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 20:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14,0 M - -
Net income 2021 23,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 83,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,96x
Yield 2021 8,09%
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PCM FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
PCM Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCM FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric D. Johnson President
Deborah A. DeCotis Chairman-Trustees Board
Keisha Audain-Pressley Chief Compliance Officer
Hans W. Kertess Independent Trustee
William B. Ogden Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PCM FUND INC.4.19%131
BLACKROCK, INC.24.96%136 975
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.39.85%90 249
UBS GROUP AG25.22%58 292
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)33.72%46 865
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.33.85%45 544