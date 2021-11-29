PCM Fund : First Quarter Report
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED)
PCM Fund, Inc.
Portfolio Holdings
PCM Fund, Inc.
Notes to Financial Statements
Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc.
September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS*, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES, CONTRACTS, UNITS AND OUNCES, IF ANY)
PRINCIPAL
MARKET
AMOUNT
VALUE
(000s)
(000s)
INVESTMENTS IN SECURITIES 180.5% ¤
LOAN PARTICIPATIONS AND ASSIGNMENTS 31.9%
AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd.
5.500%
(LIBOR03M + 4.750%) due 04/20/2028 ~
$
700
$
725
AP Core Holdings, LLC
6.250%
(LIBOR03M + 5.500%) due 09/01/2027 ~
1,126
1,130
BMC Software
TBD% due 10/02/2025 «
500
499
Caesars Resort Collection LLC
2.834%
(LIBOR03M + 2.750%) due 12/23/2024 ~
2,027
2,017
3.583%
(LIBOR03M + 3.500%) due 07/21/2025 ~
348
349
Cengage Learning, Inc.
5.750%
(LIBOR03M + 4.750%) due 06/29/2026 ~
1,127
1,136
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
3.629%
(LIBOR03M + 3.500%) due 08/21/2026 ~
1,459
1,431
Dei Sales, Inc.
5.584%
- 6.250% (LIBOR03M + 5.500%) due 04/23/2028 «~
1,093
1,085
Emerald TopCo, Inc.
3.584%
- 3.629% (LIBOR03M + 3.500%) due 07/24/2026 ~
6
6
Encina Private Credit LLC
TBD% - 4.572% (LIBOR03M + 3.572%) due 11/30/2025 «~µ
3,000
3,000
Envision Healthcare Corp.
3.834%
(LIBOR03M + 3.750%) due 10/10/2025 ~
3,846
3,433
Forbes Energy Services LLC
TBD% due 12/31/2021 «
630
0
GIP Blue Holding
TBD% due 09/29/2028 «
700
702
IRB Holding Corp.
2.750%
- 3.750% (LIBOR03M + 2.750%) due 02/05/2025 ~
165
165
Lealand Finance Company B.V.
1.084%
(LIBOR03M + 1.000%) due 06/30/2025 ~
191
85
3.084%
(LIBOR03M + 3.000%) due 06/30/2024 «~
27
16
Medline Industries, Inc.
TBD% due 08/04/2022 «
1,200
1,185
TBD% due 09/20/2028
229
228
MH Sub LLC
3.584%
(LIBOR03M + 3.500%) due 09/13/2024 ~
19
19
Parexel International Corp.
TBD% due 08/11/2028
193
194
Petco Health & Wellness Co.
4.000%
(LIBOR03M + 3.250%) due 03/03/2028 ~
1,114
1,115
PUG LLC
3.584%
(LIBOR03M + 3.500%) due 02/12/2027 ~
704
690
Redstone Buyer LLC
5.500%
(LIBOR03M + 4.750%) due 04/27/2028 ~
1,500
1,481
Rising Tide Holdings, Inc.
5.500%
(LIBOR03M + 4.750%) due 06/01/2028 ~
1,100
1,107
Sabre GLBL, Inc.
4.000%
(LIBOR03M + 3.500%) due 12/17/2027 ~
1,026
1,019
Sequa Mezzanine Holdings LLC
11.750% (LIBOR03M + 10.750%) due 04/28/2024 «~
834
830
Shutterfly, Inc.
5.750%
(LIBOR03M + 5.000%) due 09/25/2026 ~
1,700
1,703
SkyMiles IP Ltd.
4.750%
(LIBOR03M + 3.750%) due 10/20/2027 ~
300
319
Sotera Health Holdings LLC
3.250%
(LIBOR03M + 2.750%) due 12/11/2026 «~
24
24
Syniverse Holdings, Inc.
6.000%
(LIBOR03M + 5.000%) due 03/09/2023 ~
2,510
2,513
10.000% (LIBOR03M + 9.000%) due 03/11/2024 ~
41
41
Team Health Holdings, Inc.
3.750%
(LIBOR03M + 2.750%) due 02/06/2024 ~
1,800
1,760
U.S. Renal Care, Inc.
6.500%
(LIBOR03M + 5.500%) due 06/26/2026 ~
1,100
1,101
United Airlines, Inc.
4.500%
(LIBOR03M + 3.750%) due 04/21/2028 ~
698
705
Univision Communications, Inc.
3.750%
(LIBOR03M + 2.750%) due 03/15/2024 ~
2,298
2,299
Veritas Holdings, Inc
6.000%
(LIBOR03M + 5.000%) due 09/01/2025 ~
1,097
1,104
Westmoreland Coal Company (15.000% PIK)
15.000% due 03/15/2029 (d)
783
162
Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)
September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
Windstream Services LLC
7.250% (LIBOR03M + 6.250%) due 09/21/2027 ~
168
169
Total Loan Participations and Assignments (Cost $35,920)
35,547
CORPORATE BONDS & NOTES 46.9%
BANKING & FINANCE 9.5%
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC
5.125% due 06/16/2025 (l)
500
544
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC
6.500% due 10/01/2025 (l)
76
78
Kennedy-Wilson, Inc.
4.750% due 02/01/2030 (l)
1,086
1,104
MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP
3.875% due 02/15/2029 (l)
200
213
4.500% due 09/01/2026 (l)
200
218
4.625% due 06/15/2025 (l)
300
324
5.625% due 05/01/2024 (l)
100
109
5.750% due 02/01/2027 (l)
900
1,036
Navient Corp.
5.625% due 01/25/2025
51
50
6.125% due 03/25/2024 (l)
102
109
7.250% due 09/25/2023 (l)
24
26
Newmark Group, Inc.
6.125% due 11/15/2023 (l)
20
22
OneMain Finance Corp.
6.125% due 03/15/2024 (l)
24
26
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.
5.750% due 09/15/2031 (l)
343
343
Piper Jaffray Cos.
4.740% due 10/15/2021
200
202
5.200% due 10/15/2023
900
906
PRA Group, Inc.
5.000% due 10/01/2029 (l)
900
902
Uniti Group LP
6.000% due 01/15/2030 (c)
1,065
1,058
7.125% due 12/15/2024 (l)
107
109
7.875% due 02/15/2025 (l)
2,420
2,560
Voyager Aviation Holdings LLC
8.500% due 05/09/2026 (l)
665
611
10,550
INDUSTRIALS 33.6%
American Airlines, Inc.
5.500% due 04/20/2026 (l)
300
316
5.750% due 04/20/2029 (l)
1,200
1,294
Associated Materials LLC
9.000% due 09/01/2025 (l)
770
815
Boeing Co.
5.705% due 05/01/2040 (l)
193
246
5.805% due 05/01/2050 (l)
129
172
5.930% due 05/01/2060 (l)
310
424
Broadcom, Inc.
3.419% due 04/15/2033 (l)
500
518
3.469% due 04/15/2034 (l)
300
309
Carnival Corp.
10.500% due 02/01/2026 (l)
100
116
Carvana Co.
4.875% due 09/01/2029 (l)
1,100
1,091
Charter Communications Operating LLC
3.500% due 03/01/2042 (c)
200
196
3.850% due 04/01/2061 (l)
200
191
3.950% due 06/30/2062 (c)
900
870
4.400% due 12/01/2061 (l)
400
417
4.800% due 03/01/2050 (l)
41
46
Community Health Systems, Inc.
6.625% due 02/15/2025 (l)
221
231
8.000% due 03/15/2026 (l)
78
83
Coty, Inc.
5.000% due 04/15/2026 (l)
1,000
1,023
CVS Pass-Through Trust
5.880% due 01/10/2028 (l)
856
991
DAE Funding LLC
5.250% due 11/15/2021 (l)
102
102
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
7.375% due 01/15/2026 (l)
508
599
Deluxe Corp.
8.000% due 06/01/2029 (l)
1,000
1,046
Envision Healthcare Corp.
8.750% due 10/15/2026 (l)
439
357
EQM Midstream Partners LP
4.500% due 01/15/2029 (l)
1,100
1,143
Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)
September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
Exela Intermediate LLC
10.000% due 07/15/2023
23
18
Fresh Market, Inc.
9.750% due 05/01/2023 (l)
350
361
General Electric Co.
6.875% due 01/10/2039
2
3
iHeartCommunications, Inc.
6.375% due 05/01/2026 (l)
233
246
Innophos Holdings, Inc.
9.375% due 02/15/2028
23
25
Mileage Plus Holdings LLC
6.500% due 06/20/2027 (l)
100
109
Mozart Debt Merger Sub, Inc.
3.875% due 04/01/2029 (c)
229
229
5.250% due 10/01/2029 (c)
176
176
NCL Corp. Ltd.
10.250% due 02/01/2026 (l)
988
1,135
Noble Corp. PLC (11.000% Cash or 15.000% PIK)
11.000% due 02/15/2028 (d)
9
10
Oasis Petroleum, Inc.
6.375% due 06/01/2026 (l)
300
315
Oracle Corp.
4.100% due 03/25/2061 (j)(l)
100
107
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.
7.375% due 06/01/2025
4
4
Premier Entertainment Sub LLC
5.625% due 09/01/2029 (l)
1,035
1,047
Prime Healthcare Services, Inc.
7.250% due 11/01/2025 (l)
1,500
1,611
RegionalCare Hospital Partners Holdings, Inc.
9.750% due 12/01/2026 (l)
1,000
1,057
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
9.125% due 06/15/2023 (l)
1,000
1,088
11.500% due 06/01/2025 (l)
59
67
Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.
3.950% due 06/15/2023 (l)
520
530
Sunnova Energy Corp.
5.875% due 09/01/2026 (l)
300
306
Surgery Center Holdings, Inc.
10.000% due 04/15/2027 (l)
1,000
1,081
Topaz Solar Farms LLC
4.875% due 09/30/2039 (l)
296
321
5.750% due 09/30/2039 (l)
2,003
2,410
TransDigm, Inc.
5.500% due 11/15/2027
8
8
Transocean Pontus Ltd.
6.125% due 08/01/2025
19
19
Transocean, Inc.
7.250% due 11/01/2025
51
43
TripAdvisor, Inc.
7.000% due 07/15/2025 (l)
1,000
1,061
Triumph Group, Inc.
6.250% due 09/15/2024
11
11
U.S. Renal Care, Inc.
10.625% due 07/15/2027
12
13
UAL Pass-Through Trust
6.636% due 01/02/2024 (l)
278
288
Uber Technologies, Inc.
4.500% due 08/15/2029 (l)
1,100
1,110
Unifrax Escrow Issuer Corp.
7.500% due 09/30/2029 (l)
300
308
United Airlines, Inc.
4.375% due 04/15/2026 (l)
200
206
4.625% due 04/15/2029 (l)
1,400
1,449
Univision Communications, Inc.
5.125% due 02/15/2025 (l)
438
445
Viking Cruises Ltd.
13.000% due 05/15/2025 (l)
1,000
1,152
Viking Ocean Cruises Ship Ltd.
5.625% due 02/15/2029 (l)
1,100
1,102
VOC Escrow Ltd.
5.000% due 02/15/2028 (l)
100
99
Windstream Escrow LLC
7.750% due 08/15/2028 (l)
1,609
1,683
Wolverine Escrow LLC
8.500% due 11/15/2024 (l)
1,764
1,643
9.000% due 11/15/2026 (l)
916
847
Wynn Las Vegas LLC
5.250% due 05/15/2027 (l)
300
303
5.500% due 03/01/2025 (l)
100
102
Wynn Resorts Finance LLC
5.125% due 10/01/2029 (l)
100
101
Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)
September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
7.750% due 04/15/2025 (l)
500
528
37,373
UTILITIES 3.8%
Genesis Energy LP
8.000% due 01/15/2027 (l)
843
855
Lumen Technologies, Inc.
4.000% due 02/15/2027
14
14
Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
3.000% due 06/15/2028 (l)
300
305
3.750% due 08/15/2042 ^
2
2
4.000% due 12/01/2046 ^
2
2
4.300% due 03/15/2045 ^(l)
24
24
4.450% due 04/15/2042 ^
22
22
4.500% due 07/01/2040 (l)
53
54
4.500% due 12/15/2041 ^(l)
26
25
4.550% due 07/01/2030 (l)
712
770
4.600% due 06/15/2043 ^
9
9
4.750% due 02/15/2044 ^(l)
1,181
1,205
4.950% due 07/01/2050 (l)
826
880
Southern California Edison Co.
4.875% due 03/01/2049 (l)
40
48
Transocean Poseidon Ltd.
6.875% due 02/01/2027
20
20
4,235
Total Corporate Bonds & Notes (Cost $50,553)
52,158
CONVERTIBLE BONDS & NOTES 0.5%
INDUSTRIALS 0.5%
Multiplan Corp. (6.000% Cash or 7.000% PIK)
6.000% due 10/15/2027 (d)
700
597
Total Convertible Bonds & Notes (Cost $685)
597
MUNICIPAL BONDS & NOTES 1.2%
PUERTO RICO 1.2%
Commonwealth of Puerto Rico General Obligation Bonds, Series 2014
8.000% due 07/01/2035 ^(e)
1,600
1,384
Total Municipal Bonds & Notes (Cost $1,308)
1,384
U.S. GOVERNMENT AGENCIES 4.4%
Fannie Mae
4.000% due 06/25/2050 (a)(l)
4,329
694
5.836% due 07/25/2029 •
230
252
Freddie Mac
0.000% due 02/25/2046 (b)(h)
430
361
0.100% due 02/25/2046 (a)
430
0
0.700% due 11/25/2055 ~(a)(l)
6,169
415
2.079% due 11/25/2045 ~(a)(l)
1,027
114
3.500% due 02/25/2041 (a)(l)
2,474
312
4.000% due 07/25/2050 (a)(l)
7,857
1,371
5.000% due 03/15/2040 (a)(l)
1,087
68
5.236% due 10/25/2029 •
250
274
6.064% due 05/25/2050 •(a)(l)
2,254
394
7.636% due 12/25/2027 •
445
482
Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA
2.000% due 11/01/2036
200
206
Total U.S. Government Agencies (Cost $5,268)
4,943
NON-AGENCYMORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES 31.0%
Adjustable Rate Mortgage Trust
2.744% due 01/25/2036 ^~
64
61
Banc of America Alternative Loan Trust
5.826% due 04/25/2037 ^~
100
101
Banc of America Funding Trust
2.119% due 12/20/2034 ~
244
167
2.559% due 03/20/2036 ~
51
47
5.806% due 03/25/2037 ^~
51
57
7.000% due 10/25/2037 ^
382
316
Banc of America Mortgage Trust
2.632% due 06/20/2031 ~
244
251
2.964% due 06/25/2035 ~
40
40
Bancorp Commercial Mortgage Trust
3.834% due 08/15/2032 •(l)
2,300
2,021
BCAP LLC Trust
0.488% due 07/26/2036 ~
87
79
Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust
0.426% due 04/25/2037 •
476
467
