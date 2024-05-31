MA R C H 31, 2024 ( U N A U D I T E D )

PCM Fund, Inc.

Portfolio Holdings

PCM Fund, Inc.

Notes to Financial Statements

Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc.

March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS*, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES, CONTRACTS, UNITS AND OUNCES, IF ANY)

PRINCIPAL

MARKET

AMOUNT

VALUE

(000s)

(000s)

INVESTMENTS IN SECURITIES 151.6% ¤

LOAN PARTICIPATIONS AND ASSIGNMENTS 16.2%

Amsurg

10.123% (TSFR03M + 4.750%) due 11/03/2028 «~

$

81

$

81

14.248% due 07/20/2026 «~

1,690

1,690

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

10.327% (TSFR1M + 5.000%) due 03/12/2029 ~

100

100

Cengage Learning, Inc.

TBD% due 03/22/2031

200

200

Diamond Sports Group LLC

TBD% due 05/25/2026

571

550

Element Materials Technology Group U.S. Holdings, Inc.

TBD% due 07/06/2029

997

1,000

Encina Private Credit LLC

TBD% - 9.134% due 11/30/2025 «µ

803

792

Ivanti Software, Inc.

9.839% due 12/01/2027

1,152

1,082

Lealand Finance Co. BV

8.442% (TSFR1M + 3.000%) due 06/28/2024 ~

27

15

Lealand Finance Co. BV (6.441% Cash and 3.000% PIK)

9.441% due 06/30/2025 (c)

206

85

Lifepoint Health, Inc.

11.087% due 11/16/2028

560

562

Rising Tide Holdings, Inc.

14.329% (TSFR1M + 9.000%) due 06/01/2026 «~

86

83

Softbank Vision Fund

6.000% due 12/23/2025 «

564

539

Syniverse Holdings, Inc.

12.302% (TSFR03M + 7.000%) due 05/13/2027 ~

1,993

1,908

U.S. Renal Care, Inc.

10.442% (TSFR1M + 5.000%) due 06/20/2028 ~

2,070

1,804

Veritas U.S., Inc.

10.445% due 09/01/2025

817

758

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.

TBD% due 05/01/2024 «

1,025

1,097

Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC

8.000% due 03/15/2029

351

228

Windstream Services LLC

11.680% due 09/21/2027

164

160

Total Loan Participations and Assignments (Cost $12,293)

12,734

CORPORATE BONDS & NOTES 22.3%

BANKING & FINANCE 4.6%

Armor Holdco, Inc.

8.500% due 11/15/2029

200

189

CBRE Services, Inc.

5.950% due 08/15/2034 (k)

1,100

1,130

Navient Corp.

5.625% due 01/25/2025

51

51

SVB Financial Group

1.800% due 02/02/2031 ^(d)

284

177

4.345% due 04/29/2028 ^(d)

100

63

4.570% due 04/29/2033 ^(d)

200

127

Uniti Group LP

6.000% due 01/15/2030 (k)

1,065

795

10.500% due 02/15/2028 (k)

807

837

Voyager Aviation Holdings LLC

8.500% due 05/09/2026 ^«(d)

1,263

221

3,590

INDUSTRIALS 17.2%

Carvana Co. (12.000% PIK)

12.000% due 12/01/2028 (c)

193

186

Carvana Co. (13.000% PIK)

13.000% due 06/01/2030 (c)

556

534

Carvana Co. (14.000% PIK)

14.000% due 06/01/2031 (c)

487

481

Chobani LLC

7.625% due 07/01/2029

100

101

CVS Pass-Through Trust

5.880% due 01/10/2028 (k)

555

544

Directv Financing LLC

5.875% due 08/15/2027

200

189

DISH DBS Corp.

5.250% due 12/01/2026

660

521

5.750% due 12/01/2028

400

276

DISH Network Corp.

11.750% due 11/15/2027

800

818

Exela Intermediate LLC (11.500% PIK)

11.500% due 04/15/2026 (c)

15

2

GN Bondco LLC

9.500% due 10/15/2031

400

400

LifePoint Health, Inc.

9.875% due 08/15/2030

100

105

11.000% due 10/15/2030 (k)

500

535

Newfold Digital Holdings Group, Inc.

6.000% due 02/15/2029

300

235

Phinia, Inc.

6.750% due 04/15/2029 (b)

100

101

Topaz Solar Farms LLC

4.875% due 09/30/2039 (k)

256

227

5.750% due 09/30/2039

973

972

Transocean Aquila Ltd.

8.000% due 09/30/2028

400

412

U.S. Renal Care, Inc.

10.625% due 06/28/2028 (k)

249

219

Valaris Ltd.

8.375% due 04/30/2030

100

103

Venture Global LNG, Inc.

9.500% due 02/01/2029

200

216

9.875% due 02/01/2032

300

323

Veritas U.S., Inc.

7.500% due 09/01/2025 (k)

650

597

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (7.500% Cash and 3.000% PIK)

10.500% due 11/15/2026 ^(c)(d)

4,180

3,804

Windstream Escrow LLC

7.750% due 08/15/2028 (k)

1,752

1,623

13,524

UTILITIES 0.5%

Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

4.300% due 03/15/2045 (k)

463

367

Total Corporate Bonds & Notes (Cost $19,303)

17,481

CONVERTIBLE BONDS & NOTES 0.6%

INDUSTRIALS 0.6%

Multiplan Corp. (6.000% Cash or 7.000% PIK)

6.000% due 10/15/2027 (c)(k)

700

497

Total Convertible Bonds & Notes (Cost $690)

497

MUNICIPAL BONDS & NOTES 1.8%

PUERTO RICO 1.8%

Commonwealth of Puerto Rico Bonds, Series 2022

0.000% due 11/01/2043

1,328

769

0.000% due 11/01/2051

1,188

622

Total Municipal Bonds & Notes (Cost $1,238)

1,391

U.S. GOVERNMENT AGENCIES 3.5%

Fannie Mae

4.000% due 06/25/2050 (a)

627

123

Freddie Mac

0.700% due 11/25/2055 ~(a)

5,935

348

0.715% due 05/25/2050 •(a)

1,476

178

2.010% due 11/25/2045 ~(a)

1,027

67

3.500% due 02/25/2041 (a)

1,658

203

4.000% due 07/25/2050 (a)

5,351

1,177

5.000% due 03/15/2040 (a)(k)

164

8

10.585% due 10/25/2029 •(k)

250

274

12.985% due 12/25/2027 •

372

393

Total U.S. Government Agencies (Cost $2,909)

2,771

NON-AGENCYMORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES 42.2%

245 Park Avenue Trust

3.657% due 06/05/2037 ~(k)

1,065

875

Adjustable Rate Mortgage Trust

5.570% due 01/25/2036 «~

47

42

Ashford Hospitality Trust

6.898% due 04/15/2035 •(k)

900

883

Banc of America Alternative Loan Trust

5.269% due 04/25/2037 «~

61

51

Banc of America Funding Trust

4.118% due 12/20/2034 ~

181

132

4.323% due 03/20/2036 «~

32

26

5.806% due 03/25/2037 «~

33

35

7.000% due 10/25/2037 «

317

214

Banc of America Mortgage Trust

4.728% due 06/25/2035 «~

37

33

6.568% due 06/20/2031 «~

105

101

Bancorp Commercial Mortgage Trust

9.193% due 08/15/2032 •(k)

190

189

Barclays Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust

3.688% due 02/15/2053 ~(k)

1,000

764

8.447% due 10/15/2037 •(k)

900

868

BCAP LLC Trust

5.834% due 07/26/2036 ~

48

40

Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust

3.874% due 05/25/2036 ~

761

686

4.073% due 05/25/2036 ~

23

16

4.266% due 08/25/2036 ~

183

91

4.533% due 07/25/2035 ~

100

72

4.564% due 01/25/2047 ~

21

10

4.576% due 11/25/2036 ~

458

241

5.784% due 04/25/2037 •

376

324

6.125% due 09/25/2034 «~

59

54

Bear Stearns Asset-Backed Securities Trust

5.500% due 12/25/2035 «

22

14

Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust

5.657% due 10/12/2041 ~

31

29

BHP Trust

8.311% due 08/15/2036 •(k)

588

580

CBA Commercial Small Balance Commercial Mortgage

6.040% due 01/25/2039 þ

92

86

CD Mortgage Trust

5.688% due 10/15/2048

56

51

Chase Mortgage Finance Trust

6.000% due 03/25/2037

156

87

Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust

5.248% due 12/10/2049 ~

206

132

Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust

5.073% due 11/25/2035 ~(k)

1,058

570

5.154% due 10/25/2035 ~

908

732

6.250% due 11/25/2037 ~

649

292

Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, Inc. Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates

4.074% due 09/25/2035 «~

58

40

Commercial Mortgage Loan Trust

6.369% due 12/10/2049 ~

133

5

Connecticut Avenue Securities Trust

8.420% due 10/25/2041 •(k)

800

824

Countrywide Alternative Loan Trust

5.500% due 03/25/2035

372

158

5.994% due 10/25/2037 •(k)

3,387

791

6.000% due 11/25/2035 «

158

24

6.000% due 04/25/2036 (k)

2,129

1,005

6.004% due 02/25/2037 •

115

92

6.024% due 02/25/2036 •

355

308

6.089% due 12/25/2035 •(k)

522

427

Countrywide Home Loan Mortgage Pass-Through Trust

4.172% due 09/20/2036 ~

52

45

4.428% due 09/25/2047 ~

173

150

6.000% due 05/25/2037

179

78

6.084% due 03/25/2035 •

62

54

7.314% due 03/25/2046 •

305

195

7.884% due 02/20/2036 •

2

2

Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.

7.000% due 02/25/2033 «

28

27

Credit Suisse Mortgage Capital Mortgage-Backed Trust

6.000% due 07/25/2036 (k)

845

405

6.396% due 04/25/2036 þ

137

71

6.500% due 05/25/2036 «

144

58

DBGS Mortgage Trust

0.188% due 10/15/2036 ~(a)

147,870

154

Extended Stay America Trust

9.139% due 07/15/2038 •(k)

823

823

First Horizon Alternative Mortgage Securities Trust

6.405% due 08/25/2035 «~

1

0

Freddie Mac

12.820% due 10/25/2041 •(k)

1,100

1,196

13.120% due 11/25/2041 •(k)

1,100

1,202

GS Mortgage Securities Corp. Trust

4.605% due 10/10/2032 ~(k)

800

738

4.605% due 10/10/2032 ~

100

90

GS Mortgage Securities Trust

0.444% due 08/10/2043 ~(a)

1,762

13

GSR Mortgage Loan Trust

4.313% due 03/25/2047 ~

566

353

HarborView Mortgage Loan Trust

5.941% due 01/19/2036 •

385

234

IndyMac INDA Mortgage Loan Trust

3.972% due 06/25/2037 ~

90

67

IndyMac INDX Mortgage Loan Trust

3.392% due 05/25/2036 «~

88

47

6.244% due 11/25/2034 •

212

187

JP Morgan Alternative Loan Trust

6.500% due 03/25/2036 (k)

730

411

JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust

0.388% due 02/15/2046 «~(a)(k)

51,956

3

6.043% due 02/12/2051 ~

25

203

6.812% due 07/05/2033 •(k)

843

746

9.623% due 02/15/2035 •(k)

786

769

11.830% due 11/15/2038 •(k)

900

826

JP Morgan Mortgage Trust

5.670% due 07/25/2035 «~

7

7

Lehman Mortgage Trust

5.783% due 04/25/2036 ~

142

90

6.000% due 05/25/2037 «

3

3

MASTR Adjustable Rate Mortgages Trust

5.409% due 11/25/2035 «~

179

83

MASTR Asset Securitization Trust

6.000% due 06/25/2036 •

146

87

Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust

4.970% due 05/25/2033 «~

7

7

5.516% due 02/25/2034 ~

2

2

5.546% due 11/25/2035 •

35

33

5.864% due 07/25/2030 «•

12

11

6.104% due 11/25/2029 •

33

29

MFA Trust

4.268% due 08/25/2061 ~(k)

1,000

889

4.272% due 12/25/2066 ~(k)

1,000

828

Morgan Stanley Capital Trust

0.612% due 11/12/2049 ~(a)

109

0

9.973% due 11/15/2034 •

400

382

Morgan Stanley Mortgage Loan Trust

5.764% due 01/25/2035 ~

134

109

6.000% due 08/25/2037

136

49

Morgan Stanley Re-REMIC Trust

4.692% due 03/26/2037 ~(k)

1,668

1,384

Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust

4.000% due 07/25/2060

54

49

Natixis Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust

4.058% due 04/10/2037 ~(k)

1,197

646

9.270% due 03/15/2035 •(k)

265

265

10.518% due 03/15/2035 •(k)

530

530

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust

3.874% due 11/25/2059 ~(k)

2,900

1,484

Nomura Asset Acceptance Corp. Alternative Loan Trust

6.514% due 02/25/2035 •(k)

169

164

Regal Trust

1.723% due 09/29/2031 «•

9

9

Residential Accredit Loans, Inc. Trust

5.264% due 01/25/2036 ~

162

117

6.000% due 08/25/2035

107

91

6.000% due 06/25/2036

60

46

6.500% due 09/25/2037

108

86

Residential Asset Securitization Trust

6.000% due 03/25/2037

181

60

Residential Funding Mortgage Securities, Inc. Trust

6.000% due 06/25/2036 «

83

66

Structured Adjustable Rate Mortgage Loan Trust

3.958% due 04/25/2036 ~

146

81

4.766% due 09/25/2036 «

17

15

4.776% due 01/25/2036 ~

169

86

Structured Asset Mortgage Investments Trust

5.864% due 08/25/2036 •(k)

286

230

TBW Mortgage-Backed Trust

6.000% due 07/25/2036 «

102

36

Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust

0.145% due 10/15/2041 ~(a)

6

0

WaMu Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Trust

3.992% due 12/25/2036 ~(k)

149

130

6.344% due 10/25/2045 •(k)

2,417

2,044

6.424% due 06/25/2044 «•

155

140

Washington Mutual Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Trust

6.500% due 08/25/2036 (k)

605

492

Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust

4.928% due 12/15/2039 ~(k)

1,042

943

Worldwide Plaza Trust

3.596% due 11/10/2036 ~

2,400

153

Total Non-AgencyMortgage-Backed Securities (Cost $38,785)

33,097

ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES 52.8%

AIM Aviation Finance Ltd.

6.213% due 02/15/2040 þ(k)

811

545

Apex Credit CLO Ltd.

0.000% due 10/20/2034 ~

500

291

Asset-Backed Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust

6.539% due 02/25/2035 •(k)

1,182

1,213

8.693% due 06/21/2029 «•

58

54

Bear Stearns Asset-Backed Securities Trust

4.920% due 07/25/2036 «~

19

18

5.904% due 04/25/2036 •(k)

1,983

2,787

Bombardier Capital Mortgage Securitization Corp.

7.830% due 06/15/2030 ~

1,185

134

Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust

5.764% due 12/25/2036 •(k)

1,012

555

5.884% due 12/25/2036 •(k)

628

256

6.144% due 11/25/2046 •(k)

1,100

883

Conseco Finance Securitizations Corp.

7.960% due 05/01/2031

324

84

9.163% due 03/01/2033 ~

750

741

Countrywide Asset-Backed Certificates Trust

5.844% due 06/25/2037 •(k)

466

464

5.849% due 09/25/2046 •(k)

4,167

3,289

5.924% due 05/25/2036 •(k)

7,181

5,943

7.319% due 10/25/2035 •(k)

2,225

1,725

Crown City CLO

0.000% due 04/20/2035 ~

600

363

EMC Mortgage Loan Trust

6.494% due 05/25/2040 «•

87

85

6.744% due 02/25/2041 «•

181

175

Flagship Credit Auto Trust

0.000% due 06/15/2026 «(f)

2

76

0.000% due 06/15/2029 «(f)

14

989

GE Capital Mortgage Services, Inc. Trust

6.705% due 04/25/2029 «~

21

18

GSAMP Trust

7.244% due 06/25/2035 •(k)

2,200

2,067

8.069% due 12/25/2034 •(k)

2,156

1,699

Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust

5.684% due 04/25/2037 •(k)

3,145

2,117

6.194% due 10/25/2035 •

97

95

HSI Asset Securitization Corp. Trust

5.554% due 04/25/2037 •(k)

2,737

1,422

5.784% due 12/25/2036 •(k)

4,228

1,112

Lehman XS Trust

6.260% due 11/25/2035 þ

706

310

MAN GLG U.S. CLO Ltd.

0.000% due 07/15/2034 ~

600

407

Marlette Funding Trust

0.000% due 07/16/2029 «(f)

5

52

0.000% due 03/15/2030 «(f)

8

269

MASTR Asset-Backed Securities Trust

5.664% due 08/25/2036 •(k)

2,440

949

Morgan Stanley ABS Capital, Inc. Trust

5.584% due 10/25/2036 •(k)

7,807

3,388

6.224% due 12/25/2034 «•

89

79

Morgan Stanley Home Equity Loan Trust

6.509% due 05/25/2035 •(k)

1,920

1,720

National Collegiate Commutation Trust

0.000% due 03/25/2038 •

3,500

933

People's Financial Realty Mortgage Securities Trust

5.574% due 09/25/2036 •(k)

5,681

1,087

Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust

7.238% due 09/25/2037 þ(k)

3,264

1,366

Securitized Asset-Backed Receivables LLC Trust

6.089% due 01/25/2035 «•

74

72

SMB Private Education Loan Trust

0.000% due 02/16/2055 «(f)

0

224

SoFi Professional Loan Program LLC

0.000% due 09/25/2040 «(f)

339

35

Soundview Home Loan Trust

6.394% due 10/25/2037 •(k)

1,565

1,166

Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust

9.944% due 10/25/2033 «•

68

72

UCFC Manufactured Housing Contract

7.900% due 01/15/2028 ~

43

39

Total Asset-Backed Securities (Cost $52,224)

41,368

SHARES

COMMON STOCKS 10.3%

COMMUNICATION SERVICES 0.3%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (e)

108,013

178

iHeartMedia, Inc. 'A' (e)

25,745

54

iHeartMedia, Inc. 'B' «(e)

20,009

38

270

ENERGY 0.1%

Axis Energy Services 'A' «(i)

3,344

99

HEALTH CARE 5.1%

Amsurg Equity «(e)(i)

81,058

4,009

INDUSTRIALS 3.0%

Mcdermott International Ltd. (e)

7,216

1

Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. LLC «(e)(i)

13,191

1,930

Syniverse Holdings, Inc. «(i)

373,838

345

Voyager Aviation Holdings LLC «(e)

307

0

Westmoreland Mining Holdings «(e)(i)

9,154

28

Westmoreland Mining LLC «(e)(i)

9,234

24

2,328

UTILITIES 1.8%

West Marine New «(e)(i)

2,750

29

Windstream Units «(e)

43,518

1,374

1,403

Total Common Stocks (Cost $6,774)

8,109

WARRANTS 0.0%

UTILITIES 0.0%

West Marine - Exp. 09/11/2028 «

357

0

Total Warrants (Cost $0)

0

PREFERRED SECURITIES 0.0%

BANKING & FINANCE 0.0%

SVB Financial Group

4.700% due 11/15/2031 ^(d)(h)

11,000

0

INDUSTRIALS 0.0%

Voyager Aviation Holdings LLC

9.500% «

1,842

0

Total Preferred Securities (Cost $605)

0

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS 0.8%

REAL ESTATE 0.8%

Uniti Group, Inc.

34,736

205

VICI Properties, Inc.

13,531

403

Total Real Estate Investment Trusts (Cost $256)

608

PRINCIPAL AMOUNT (000s)

SHORT-TERM INSTRUMENTS 1.1%

REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS (j) 0.8%

620

U.S. TREASURY BILLS 0.3%

5.356% due 05/16/2024 (f)(g)(n)

266

264

Total Short-Term Instruments (Cost $884)

884

Total Investments in Securities (Cost $135,961)

118,940

SHARES

INVESTMENTS IN AFFILIATES 14.3%

SHORT-TERM INSTRUMENTS 14.3%

CENTRAL FUNDS USED FOR CASH MANAGEMENT PURPOSES 14.3%

PIMCO Short-Term Floating NAV Portfolio III

1,150,558

11,191

Total Short-Term Instruments (Cost $11,191)

11,191

Total Investments in Affiliates (Cost $11,191)

11,191

Total Investments 165.9% (Cost $147,152)

$

130,131

Financial Derivative Instruments (l)(m) (0.2)%(Cost or Premiums, net $1,096)

(211)

Other Assets and Liabilities, net (65.7)%

(51,501)

Net Assets Applicable to Common Shareholders 100.0%

$

78,419

NOTES TO SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS:

* A zero balance may reflect actual amounts rounding to less than one thousand.

  • The geographical classification of foreign (non-U.S.) securities in this report, if any, are classified by the country of incorporation of a holding. In certain instances, a security's country of incorporation may be different from its country of economic exposure.
  • Security is in default.
  • Security valued using significant unobservable inputs (Level 3).
  • All or a portion of this amount represents unfunded loan commitments. The interest rate for the unfunded portion will be determined at the time of funding.
  • Variable or Floating rate security. Rate shown is the rate in effect as of period end. Certain variable rate securities are not based on a published reference rate and spread, rather are determined by the issuer or agent and are based on current market conditions. Reference rate is as of reset date, which may vary by security. These securities may not indicate a reference rate and/or spread in their description.
  • Rate shown is the rate in effect as of period end. The rate may be based on a fixed rate, a capped rate or a floor rate and may convert to a variable or floating rate in the future. These securities do not indicate a reference rate and spread in their description.
  • Coupon represents a rate which changes periodically based on a predetermined schedule or event. Rate shown is the rate in effect as of period end.
  1. Security is an Interest Only ("IO") or IO Strip.
  2. When-issuedsecurity.
  3. Payment in-kind security.
  4. Security is not accruing income as of the date of this report.
  5. Security did not produce income within the last twelve months.
  6. Zero coupon security.
  7. Coupon represents a yield to maturity.
  8. Perpetual maturity; date shown, if applicable, represents next contractual call date.
  9. RESTRICTED SECURITIES:

Market Value

Acquisition

Market

as Percentage

Issuer Description

Date

Cost

Value

of Net Assets

Amsurg Equity

11/02/2023 - 11/06/2023

$

3,387

$

4,009

5.11%

Axis Energy Services 'A'

07/01/2021

49

99

0.13

Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. LLC

09/25/2020

425

1,930

2.46

Syniverse Holdings, Inc.

05/12/2022 - 11/30/2023

367

345

0.44

West Marine New

09/12/2023

40

29

0.04

Westmoreland Mining Holdings

12/08/2014

267

28

0.03

Westmoreland Mining LLC

06/30/2023

61

24

0.03

..........................................................................................................................

$

4,596

$

6,464

8.24%

BORROWINGS AND OTHER FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

  1. REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS:

Repurchase

Agreement

Repurchase

Proceeds

Lending

Settlement

Maturity

Principal

Collateral

Agreements,

to be

Counterparty

Rate

Date

Date

Amount

Collateralized By

(Received)

at Value

Received(1)

FICC

2.600%

03/28/2024

04/01/2024

$

620

U.S. Treasury Notes 5.000% due 09/30/2025

$

(632)

$

620

$

620

Total Repurchase Agreements

$

(632)

$

620

$

620

REVERSE REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS:

Payable for

Reverse

Amount

Repurchase

Counterparty

Borrowing Rate(2)

Settlement Date

Maturity Date

Borrowed(2)

Agreements

BCY

6.010%

02/27/2024

05/28/2024

$

(593)

$

(597)

BNY

6.634

10/16/2023

04/16/2024

(4,216)

(4,347)

BOS

5.770

01/08/2024

04/08/2024

(309)

(314)

6.580

03/28/2024

07/30/2024

(1,494)

(1,495)

BPS

5.980

01/29/2024

04/29/2024

(809)

(817)

6.580

01/22/2024

07/18/2024

(4,890)

(4,952)

6.580

02/15/2024

08/13/2024

(281)

(283)

6.620

01/22/2024

07/18/2024

(2,593)

(2,626)

6.680

02/15/2024

08/13/2024

(641)

(646)

6.880

01/22/2024

07/18/2024

(1,524)

(1,544)

BRC

5.700

07/28/2023

TBD(3)

(574)

(597)

6.540

02/06/2024

08/05/2024

(1,257)

(1,270)

6.580

03/22/2024

07/22/2024

(1,809)

(1,812)

6.630

03/12/2024

07/10/2024

(1,003)

(1,007)

6.780

03/19/2024

07/17/2024

(1,862)

(1,867)

BYR

6.060

10/10/2023

04/08/2024

(805)

(829)

CIB

5.900

03/15/2024

04/15/2024

(7)

(7)

GLM

6.276

12/28/2023

09/27/2024

(632)

(642)

6.326

12/28/2023

09/27/2024

(548)

(557)

6.426

12/28/2023

09/27/2024

(1,153)

(1,173)

6.620

02/08/2024

10/29/2024

(143)

(145)

JPS

6.510

02/01/2024

05/01/2024

(432)

(437)

6.520

02/07/2024

05/07/2024

(238)

(240)

MZF

6.480

03/20/2024

09/20/2024

(4,155)

(4,164)

RBC

6.370

03/20/2024

07/22/2024

(657)

(658)

RTA

5.870

02/14/2024

04/16/2024

(474)

(478)

6.060

02/27/2024

05/28/2024

(1,967)

(1,978)

6.570

03/28/2024

05/13/2024

(158)

(158)

6.620

01/05/2024

04/05/2024

(1,844)

(1,873)

SOG

5.720

01/11/2024

04/11/2024

(1,096)

(1,110)

5.720

03/04/2024

04/29/2024

(516)

(518)

6.050

02/08/2024

04/10/2024

(456)

(460)

6.414

02/20/2024

05/20/2024

(656)

(661)

6.670

02/08/2024

10/29/2024

(516)

(520)

TDM

5.500

07/28/2023

TBD(3)

(16)

(17)

UBS

5.830

01/05/2024

04/04/2024

(992)

(1,005)

6.360

03/11/2024

09/10/2024

(4,216)

(4,232)

6.620

01/10/2024

04/10/2024

(6,297)

(6,392)

Total Reverse Repurchase Agreements

$

(52,428)

  1. Securities with an aggregate market value of $67,861 and cash of $1,705 have been pledged as collateral under the terms of master agreements as of March 31, 2024.
  1. Includes accrued interest.
  2. The average amount of borrowings outstanding during the period ended March 31, 2024 was $(58,408) at a weighted average interest rate of 6.359%. Average borrowings may include reverse repurchase agreements and sale-buyback transactions, if held during the period.
  3. Open maturity reverse repurchase agreement.
  1. FINANCIAL DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS: EXCHANGE-TRADED OR CENTRALLY CLEARED
    FUTURES CONTRACTS:
    SHORT FUTURES CONTRACTS

Variation Margin

Unrealized

Expiration

# of

Notional

Appreciation/

Description

Month

Contracts

Amount

(Depreciation)

Asset

Liability

3-Month SOFR Active Contract December Futures

03/2025

1

$

(239)

$

6

$

0

$

0

3-Month SOFR Active Contract December Futures

03/2026

1

(241)

4

0

0

3-Month SOFR Active Contract June Futures

09/2024

2

(474)

14

0

0

3-Month SOFR Active Contract June Futures

09/2025

2

(480)

9

1

0

3-Month SOFR Active Contract March Futures

06/2024

4

(947)

28

0

0

3-Month SOFR Active Contract March Futures

06/2025

2

(479)

11

0

0

3-Month SOFR Active Contract March Futures

06/2026

1

(241)

4

0

0

3-Month SOFR Active Contract September Futures

12/2024

2

(476)

13

0

0

3-Month SOFR Active Contract September Futures

12/2025

1

(240)

4

0

0

Total Futures Contracts

$

93

$

1

$

0

SWAP AGREEMENTS:

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

Variation Margin

Pay/

Receive

Premiums

Unrealized

Floating

Payment

Maturity

Notional

Paid/

Appreciation/

Market

Rate

Floating Rate Index

Fixed Rate

Frequency

Date

Amount

(Received)

(Depreciation)

Value

Asset

Liability

1-DayUSD-SOFR

Receive

Compounded-OIS

2.450%

Annual

12/20/2024

$

3,800

$

0

$

106

$

106

$

2

$

0

1-DayUSD-SOFR

Receive

Compounded-OIS

2.350

Annual

01/17/2025

1,900

0

54

54

1

0

1-DayUSD-SOFR

Receive

Compounded-OIS

2.300

Annual

01/17/2026

300

0

14

14

0

0

1-DayUSD-SOFR

Pay

Compounded-OIS

1.250

Semi-Annual

12/15/2026

200

(1)

(16)

(17)

0

(1)

1-DayUSD-SOFR

Pay

Compounded-OIS

1.550

Semi-Annual

01/20/2027

1,900

(4)

(162)

(166)

0

(4)

1-DayUSD-SOFR

Pay

Compounded-OIS

0.500

Semi-Annual

06/16/2028

140

(5)

(16)

(21)

0

0

1-DayUSD-SOFR

Pay

Compounded-OIS

3.750

Annual

12/20/2028

4,900

45

(123)

(78)

0

(8)

1-DayUSD-SOFR

Pay

Compounded-OIS

1.700

Semi-Annual

01/12/2029

2,000

(6)

(234)

(240)

0

(4)

