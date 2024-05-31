PCM Fund, Inc. is a closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs primary investment objective is to achieve high current income. Capital gain from the disposition of investments is a secondary objective of the Fund. The Fund has the ability to invest in agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities, private label (non-agency) mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporate debt securities, high yield corporate debt securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Fund invests in asset-backed securities, non agency mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and notes, short-term instruments, loan participations and assignments, united sates government agencies, common stocks and other. Additionally, the fund may invest in credit derivatives, such as credit default swaps, and other derivative instruments for gaining synthetic exposures. It may invest without limit in securities. Its investment manager is Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.