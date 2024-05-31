MA R C H 31, 2024 ( U N A U D I T E D )
PCM Fund, Inc.
Portfolio Holdings
PCM Fund, Inc.
Notes to Financial Statements
Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc.
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS*, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES, CONTRACTS, UNITS AND OUNCES, IF ANY)
PRINCIPAL
MARKET
AMOUNT
VALUE
(000s)
(000s)
INVESTMENTS IN SECURITIES 151.6% ¤
LOAN PARTICIPATIONS AND ASSIGNMENTS 16.2%
Amsurg
10.123% (TSFR03M + 4.750%) due 11/03/2028 «~
$
81
$
81
14.248% due 07/20/2026 «~
1,690
1,690
Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.
10.327% (TSFR1M + 5.000%) due 03/12/2029 ~
100
100
Cengage Learning, Inc.
TBD% due 03/22/2031
200
200
Diamond Sports Group LLC
TBD% due 05/25/2026
571
550
Element Materials Technology Group U.S. Holdings, Inc.
TBD% due 07/06/2029
997
1,000
Encina Private Credit LLC
TBD% - 9.134% due 11/30/2025 «µ
803
792
Ivanti Software, Inc.
9.839% due 12/01/2027
1,152
1,082
Lealand Finance Co. BV
8.442% (TSFR1M + 3.000%) due 06/28/2024 ~
27
15
Lealand Finance Co. BV (6.441% Cash and 3.000% PIK)
9.441% due 06/30/2025 (c)
206
85
Lifepoint Health, Inc.
11.087% due 11/16/2028
560
562
Rising Tide Holdings, Inc.
14.329% (TSFR1M + 9.000%) due 06/01/2026 «~
86
83
Softbank Vision Fund
6.000% due 12/23/2025 «
564
539
Syniverse Holdings, Inc.
12.302% (TSFR03M + 7.000%) due 05/13/2027 ~
1,993
1,908
U.S. Renal Care, Inc.
10.442% (TSFR1M + 5.000%) due 06/20/2028 ~
2,070
1,804
Veritas U.S., Inc.
10.445% due 09/01/2025
817
758
Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.
TBD% due 05/01/2024 «
1,025
1,097
Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC
8.000% due 03/15/2029
351
228
Windstream Services LLC
11.680% due 09/21/2027
164
160
Total Loan Participations and Assignments (Cost $12,293)
12,734
CORPORATE BONDS & NOTES 22.3%
BANKING & FINANCE 4.6%
Armor Holdco, Inc.
8.500% due 11/15/2029
200
189
CBRE Services, Inc.
5.950% due 08/15/2034 (k)
1,100
1,130
Navient Corp.
5.625% due 01/25/2025
51
51
SVB Financial Group
1.800% due 02/02/2031 ^(d)
284
177
4.345% due 04/29/2028 ^(d)
100
63
4.570% due 04/29/2033 ^(d)
200
127
Uniti Group LP
6.000% due 01/15/2030 (k)
1,065
795
10.500% due 02/15/2028 (k)
807
837
Voyager Aviation Holdings LLC
8.500% due 05/09/2026 ^«(d)
1,263
221
3,590
INDUSTRIALS 17.2%
Carvana Co. (12.000% PIK)
12.000% due 12/01/2028 (c)
193
186
Carvana Co. (13.000% PIK)
13.000% due 06/01/2030 (c)
556
534
Carvana Co. (14.000% PIK)
14.000% due 06/01/2031 (c)
487
481
Chobani LLC
7.625% due 07/01/2029
100
101
CVS Pass-Through Trust
5.880% due 01/10/2028 (k)
555
544
Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Directv Financing LLC
5.875% due 08/15/2027
200
189
DISH DBS Corp.
5.250% due 12/01/2026
660
521
5.750% due 12/01/2028
400
276
DISH Network Corp.
11.750% due 11/15/2027
800
818
Exela Intermediate LLC (11.500% PIK)
11.500% due 04/15/2026 (c)
15
2
GN Bondco LLC
9.500% due 10/15/2031
400
400
LifePoint Health, Inc.
9.875% due 08/15/2030
100
105
11.000% due 10/15/2030 (k)
500
535
Newfold Digital Holdings Group, Inc.
6.000% due 02/15/2029
300
235
Phinia, Inc.
6.750% due 04/15/2029 (b)
100
101
Topaz Solar Farms LLC
4.875% due 09/30/2039 (k)
256
227
5.750% due 09/30/2039
973
972
Transocean Aquila Ltd.
8.000% due 09/30/2028
400
412
U.S. Renal Care, Inc.
10.625% due 06/28/2028 (k)
249
219
Valaris Ltd.
8.375% due 04/30/2030
100
103
Venture Global LNG, Inc.
9.500% due 02/01/2029
200
216
9.875% due 02/01/2032
300
323
Veritas U.S., Inc.
7.500% due 09/01/2025 (k)
650
597
Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (7.500% Cash and 3.000% PIK)
10.500% due 11/15/2026 ^(c)(d)
4,180
3,804
Windstream Escrow LLC
7.750% due 08/15/2028 (k)
1,752
1,623
13,524
UTILITIES 0.5%
Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
4.300% due 03/15/2045 (k)
463
367
Total Corporate Bonds & Notes (Cost $19,303)
17,481
CONVERTIBLE BONDS & NOTES 0.6%
INDUSTRIALS 0.6%
Multiplan Corp. (6.000% Cash or 7.000% PIK)
6.000% due 10/15/2027 (c)(k)
700
497
Total Convertible Bonds & Notes (Cost $690)
497
MUNICIPAL BONDS & NOTES 1.8%
PUERTO RICO 1.8%
Commonwealth of Puerto Rico Bonds, Series 2022
0.000% due 11/01/2043
1,328
769
0.000% due 11/01/2051
1,188
622
Total Municipal Bonds & Notes (Cost $1,238)
1,391
U.S. GOVERNMENT AGENCIES 3.5%
Fannie Mae
4.000% due 06/25/2050 (a)
627
123
Freddie Mac
0.700% due 11/25/2055 ~(a)
5,935
348
0.715% due 05/25/2050 •(a)
1,476
178
2.010% due 11/25/2045 ~(a)
1,027
67
3.500% due 02/25/2041 (a)
1,658
203
4.000% due 07/25/2050 (a)
5,351
1,177
5.000% due 03/15/2040 (a)(k)
164
8
10.585% due 10/25/2029 •(k)
250
274
12.985% due 12/25/2027 •
372
393
Total U.S. Government Agencies (Cost $2,909)
2,771
NON-AGENCYMORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES 42.2%
245 Park Avenue Trust
3.657% due 06/05/2037 ~(k)
1,065
875
Adjustable Rate Mortgage Trust
5.570% due 01/25/2036 «~
47
42
Ashford Hospitality Trust
6.898% due 04/15/2035 •(k)
900
883
Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Banc of America Alternative Loan Trust
5.269% due 04/25/2037 «~
61
51
Banc of America Funding Trust
4.118% due 12/20/2034 ~
181
132
4.323% due 03/20/2036 «~
32
26
5.806% due 03/25/2037 «~
33
35
7.000% due 10/25/2037 «
317
214
Banc of America Mortgage Trust
4.728% due 06/25/2035 «~
37
33
6.568% due 06/20/2031 «~
105
101
Bancorp Commercial Mortgage Trust
9.193% due 08/15/2032 •(k)
190
189
Barclays Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust
3.688% due 02/15/2053 ~(k)
1,000
764
8.447% due 10/15/2037 •(k)
900
868
BCAP LLC Trust
5.834% due 07/26/2036 ~
48
40
Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust
3.874% due 05/25/2036 ~
761
686
4.073% due 05/25/2036 ~
23
16
4.266% due 08/25/2036 ~
183
91
4.533% due 07/25/2035 ~
100
72
4.564% due 01/25/2047 ~
21
10
4.576% due 11/25/2036 ~
458
241
5.784% due 04/25/2037 •
376
324
6.125% due 09/25/2034 «~
59
54
Bear Stearns Asset-Backed Securities Trust
5.500% due 12/25/2035 «
22
14
Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust
5.657% due 10/12/2041 ~
31
29
BHP Trust
8.311% due 08/15/2036 •(k)
588
580
CBA Commercial Small Balance Commercial Mortgage
6.040% due 01/25/2039 þ
92
86
CD Mortgage Trust
5.688% due 10/15/2048
56
51
Chase Mortgage Finance Trust
6.000% due 03/25/2037
156
87
Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust
5.248% due 12/10/2049 ~
206
132
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust
5.073% due 11/25/2035 ~(k)
1,058
570
5.154% due 10/25/2035 ~
908
732
6.250% due 11/25/2037 ~
649
292
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, Inc. Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates
4.074% due 09/25/2035 «~
58
40
Commercial Mortgage Loan Trust
6.369% due 12/10/2049 ~
133
5
Connecticut Avenue Securities Trust
8.420% due 10/25/2041 •(k)
800
824
Countrywide Alternative Loan Trust
5.500% due 03/25/2035
372
158
5.994% due 10/25/2037 •(k)
3,387
791
6.000% due 11/25/2035 «
158
24
6.000% due 04/25/2036 (k)
2,129
1,005
6.004% due 02/25/2037 •
115
92
6.024% due 02/25/2036 •
355
308
6.089% due 12/25/2035 •(k)
522
427
Countrywide Home Loan Mortgage Pass-Through Trust
4.172% due 09/20/2036 ~
52
45
4.428% due 09/25/2047 ~
173
150
6.000% due 05/25/2037
179
78
6.084% due 03/25/2035 •
62
54
7.314% due 03/25/2046 •
305
195
7.884% due 02/20/2036 •
2
2
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.
7.000% due 02/25/2033 «
28
27
Credit Suisse Mortgage Capital Mortgage-Backed Trust
6.000% due 07/25/2036 (k)
845
405
6.396% due 04/25/2036 þ
137
71
6.500% due 05/25/2036 «
144
58
DBGS Mortgage Trust
0.188% due 10/15/2036 ~(a)
147,870
154
Extended Stay America Trust
9.139% due 07/15/2038 •(k)
823
823
First Horizon Alternative Mortgage Securities Trust
6.405% due 08/25/2035 «~
1
0
Freddie Mac
12.820% due 10/25/2041 •(k)
1,100
1,196
13.120% due 11/25/2041 •(k)
1,100
1,202
GS Mortgage Securities Corp. Trust
4.605% due 10/10/2032 ~(k)
800
738
4.605% due 10/10/2032 ~
100
90
GS Mortgage Securities Trust
0.444% due 08/10/2043 ~(a)
1,762
13
Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
GSR Mortgage Loan Trust
4.313% due 03/25/2047 ~
566
353
HarborView Mortgage Loan Trust
5.941% due 01/19/2036 •
385
234
IndyMac INDA Mortgage Loan Trust
3.972% due 06/25/2037 ~
90
67
IndyMac INDX Mortgage Loan Trust
3.392% due 05/25/2036 «~
88
47
6.244% due 11/25/2034 •
212
187
JP Morgan Alternative Loan Trust
6.500% due 03/25/2036 (k)
730
411
JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust
0.388% due 02/15/2046 «~(a)(k)
51,956
3
6.043% due 02/12/2051 ~
25
203
6.812% due 07/05/2033 •(k)
843
746
9.623% due 02/15/2035 •(k)
786
769
11.830% due 11/15/2038 •(k)
900
826
JP Morgan Mortgage Trust
5.670% due 07/25/2035 «~
7
7
Lehman Mortgage Trust
5.783% due 04/25/2036 ~
142
90
6.000% due 05/25/2037 «
3
3
MASTR Adjustable Rate Mortgages Trust
5.409% due 11/25/2035 «~
179
83
MASTR Asset Securitization Trust
6.000% due 06/25/2036 •
146
87
Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust
4.970% due 05/25/2033 «~
7
7
5.516% due 02/25/2034 ~
2
2
5.546% due 11/25/2035 •
35
33
5.864% due 07/25/2030 «•
12
11
6.104% due 11/25/2029 •
33
29
MFA Trust
4.268% due 08/25/2061 ~(k)
1,000
889
4.272% due 12/25/2066 ~(k)
1,000
828
Morgan Stanley Capital Trust
0.612% due 11/12/2049 ~(a)
109
0
9.973% due 11/15/2034 •
400
382
Morgan Stanley Mortgage Loan Trust
5.764% due 01/25/2035 ~
134
109
6.000% due 08/25/2037
136
49
Morgan Stanley Re-REMIC Trust
4.692% due 03/26/2037 ~(k)
1,668
1,384
Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust
4.000% due 07/25/2060
54
49
Natixis Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust
4.058% due 04/10/2037 ~(k)
1,197
646
9.270% due 03/15/2035 •(k)
265
265
10.518% due 03/15/2035 •(k)
530
530
New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust
3.874% due 11/25/2059 ~(k)
2,900
1,484
Nomura Asset Acceptance Corp. Alternative Loan Trust
6.514% due 02/25/2035 •(k)
169
164
Regal Trust
1.723% due 09/29/2031 «•
9
9
Residential Accredit Loans, Inc. Trust
5.264% due 01/25/2036 ~
162
117
6.000% due 08/25/2035
107
91
6.000% due 06/25/2036
60
46
6.500% due 09/25/2037
108
86
Residential Asset Securitization Trust
6.000% due 03/25/2037
181
60
Residential Funding Mortgage Securities, Inc. Trust
6.000% due 06/25/2036 «
83
66
Structured Adjustable Rate Mortgage Loan Trust
3.958% due 04/25/2036 ~
146
81
4.766% due 09/25/2036 «
17
15
4.776% due 01/25/2036 ~
169
86
Structured Asset Mortgage Investments Trust
5.864% due 08/25/2036 •(k)
286
230
TBW Mortgage-Backed Trust
6.000% due 07/25/2036 «
102
36
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust
0.145% due 10/15/2041 ~(a)
6
0
WaMu Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Trust
3.992% due 12/25/2036 ~(k)
149
130
6.344% due 10/25/2045 •(k)
2,417
2,044
6.424% due 06/25/2044 «•
155
140
Washington Mutual Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Trust
6.500% due 08/25/2036 (k)
605
492
Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust
4.928% due 12/15/2039 ~(k)
1,042
943
Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Worldwide Plaza Trust
3.596% due 11/10/2036 ~
2,400
153
Total Non-AgencyMortgage-Backed Securities (Cost $38,785)
33,097
ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES 52.8%
AIM Aviation Finance Ltd.
6.213% due 02/15/2040 þ(k)
811
545
Apex Credit CLO Ltd.
0.000% due 10/20/2034 ~
500
291
Asset-Backed Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust
6.539% due 02/25/2035 •(k)
1,182
1,213
8.693% due 06/21/2029 «•
58
54
Bear Stearns Asset-Backed Securities Trust
4.920% due 07/25/2036 «~
19
18
5.904% due 04/25/2036 •(k)
1,983
2,787
Bombardier Capital Mortgage Securitization Corp.
7.830% due 06/15/2030 ~
1,185
134
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust
5.764% due 12/25/2036 •(k)
1,012
555
5.884% due 12/25/2036 •(k)
628
256
6.144% due 11/25/2046 •(k)
1,100
883
Conseco Finance Securitizations Corp.
7.960% due 05/01/2031
324
84
9.163% due 03/01/2033 ~
750
741
Countrywide Asset-Backed Certificates Trust
5.844% due 06/25/2037 •(k)
466
464
5.849% due 09/25/2046 •(k)
4,167
3,289
5.924% due 05/25/2036 •(k)
7,181
5,943
7.319% due 10/25/2035 •(k)
2,225
1,725
Crown City CLO
0.000% due 04/20/2035 ~
600
363
EMC Mortgage Loan Trust
6.494% due 05/25/2040 «•
87
85
6.744% due 02/25/2041 «•
181
175
Flagship Credit Auto Trust
0.000% due 06/15/2026 «(f)
2
76
0.000% due 06/15/2029 «(f)
14
989
GE Capital Mortgage Services, Inc. Trust
6.705% due 04/25/2029 «~
21
18
GSAMP Trust
7.244% due 06/25/2035 •(k)
2,200
2,067
8.069% due 12/25/2034 •(k)
2,156
1,699
Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust
5.684% due 04/25/2037 •(k)
3,145
2,117
6.194% due 10/25/2035 •
97
95
HSI Asset Securitization Corp. Trust
5.554% due 04/25/2037 •(k)
2,737
1,422
5.784% due 12/25/2036 •(k)
4,228
1,112
Lehman XS Trust
6.260% due 11/25/2035 þ
706
310
MAN GLG U.S. CLO Ltd.
0.000% due 07/15/2034 ~
600
407
Marlette Funding Trust
0.000% due 07/16/2029 «(f)
5
52
0.000% due 03/15/2030 «(f)
8
269
MASTR Asset-Backed Securities Trust
5.664% due 08/25/2036 •(k)
2,440
949
Morgan Stanley ABS Capital, Inc. Trust
5.584% due 10/25/2036 •(k)
7,807
3,388
6.224% due 12/25/2034 «•
89
79
Morgan Stanley Home Equity Loan Trust
6.509% due 05/25/2035 •(k)
1,920
1,720
National Collegiate Commutation Trust
0.000% due 03/25/2038 •
3,500
933
People's Financial Realty Mortgage Securities Trust
5.574% due 09/25/2036 •(k)
5,681
1,087
Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust
7.238% due 09/25/2037 þ(k)
3,264
1,366
Securitized Asset-Backed Receivables LLC Trust
6.089% due 01/25/2035 «•
74
72
SMB Private Education Loan Trust
0.000% due 02/16/2055 «(f)
0
224
SoFi Professional Loan Program LLC
0.000% due 09/25/2040 «(f)
339
35
Soundview Home Loan Trust
6.394% due 10/25/2037 •(k)
1,565
1,166
Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust
9.944% due 10/25/2033 «•
68
72
Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
UCFC Manufactured Housing Contract
7.900% due 01/15/2028 ~
43
39
Total Asset-Backed Securities (Cost $52,224)
41,368
SHARES
COMMON STOCKS 10.3%
COMMUNICATION SERVICES 0.3%
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (e)
108,013
178
iHeartMedia, Inc. 'A' (e)
25,745
54
iHeartMedia, Inc. 'B' «(e)
20,009
38
270
ENERGY 0.1%
Axis Energy Services 'A' «(i)
3,344
99
HEALTH CARE 5.1%
Amsurg Equity «(e)(i)
81,058
4,009
INDUSTRIALS 3.0%
Mcdermott International Ltd. (e)
7,216
1
Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. LLC «(e)(i)
13,191
1,930
Syniverse Holdings, Inc. «(i)
373,838
345
Voyager Aviation Holdings LLC «(e)
307
0
Westmoreland Mining Holdings «(e)(i)
9,154
28
Westmoreland Mining LLC «(e)(i)
9,234
24
2,328
UTILITIES 1.8%
West Marine New «(e)(i)
2,750
29
Windstream Units «(e)
43,518
1,374
1,403
Total Common Stocks (Cost $6,774)
8,109
WARRANTS 0.0%
UTILITIES 0.0%
West Marine - Exp. 09/11/2028 «
357
0
Total Warrants (Cost $0)
0
PREFERRED SECURITIES 0.0%
BANKING & FINANCE 0.0%
SVB Financial Group
4.700% due 11/15/2031 ^(d)(h)
11,000
0
INDUSTRIALS 0.0%
Voyager Aviation Holdings LLC
9.500% «
1,842
0
Total Preferred Securities (Cost $605)
0
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS 0.8%
REAL ESTATE 0.8%
Uniti Group, Inc.
34,736
205
VICI Properties, Inc.
13,531
403
Total Real Estate Investment Trusts (Cost $256)
608
PRINCIPAL AMOUNT (000s)
SHORT-TERM INSTRUMENTS 1.1%
REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS (j) 0.8%
620
U.S. TREASURY BILLS 0.3%
5.356% due 05/16/2024 (f)(g)(n)
266
264
Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Total Short-Term Instruments (Cost $884)
884
Total Investments in Securities (Cost $135,961)
118,940
SHARES
INVESTMENTS IN AFFILIATES 14.3%
SHORT-TERM INSTRUMENTS 14.3%
CENTRAL FUNDS USED FOR CASH MANAGEMENT PURPOSES 14.3%
PIMCO Short-Term Floating NAV Portfolio III
1,150,558
11,191
Total Short-Term Instruments (Cost $11,191)
11,191
Total Investments in Affiliates (Cost $11,191)
11,191
Total Investments 165.9% (Cost $147,152)
$
130,131
Financial Derivative Instruments (l)(m) (0.2)%(Cost or Premiums, net $1,096)
(211)
Other Assets and Liabilities, net (65.7)%
(51,501)
Net Assets Applicable to Common Shareholders 100.0%
$
78,419
Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
NOTES TO SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS:
* A zero balance may reflect actual amounts rounding to less than one thousand.
- The geographical classification of foreign (non-U.S.) securities in this report, if any, are classified by the country of incorporation of a holding. In certain instances, a security's country of incorporation may be different from its country of economic exposure.
- Security is in default.
- Security valued using significant unobservable inputs (Level 3).
- All or a portion of this amount represents unfunded loan commitments. The interest rate for the unfunded portion will be determined at the time of funding.
- Variable or Floating rate security. Rate shown is the rate in effect as of period end. Certain variable rate securities are not based on a published reference rate and spread, rather are determined by the issuer or agent and are based on current market conditions. Reference rate is as of reset date, which may vary by security. These securities may not indicate a reference rate and/or spread in their description.
- Rate shown is the rate in effect as of period end. The rate may be based on a fixed rate, a capped rate or a floor rate and may convert to a variable or floating rate in the future. These securities do not indicate a reference rate and spread in their description.
- Coupon represents a rate which changes periodically based on a predetermined schedule or event. Rate shown is the rate in effect as of period end.
- Security is an Interest Only ("IO") or IO Strip.
- When-issuedsecurity.
- Payment in-kind security.
- Security is not accruing income as of the date of this report.
- Security did not produce income within the last twelve months.
- Zero coupon security.
- Coupon represents a yield to maturity.
- Perpetual maturity; date shown, if applicable, represents next contractual call date.
- RESTRICTED SECURITIES:
Market Value
Acquisition
Market
as Percentage
Issuer Description
Date
Cost
Value
of Net Assets
Amsurg Equity
11/02/2023 - 11/06/2023
$
3,387
$
4,009
5.11%
Axis Energy Services 'A'
07/01/2021
49
99
0.13
Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. LLC
09/25/2020
425
1,930
2.46
Syniverse Holdings, Inc.
05/12/2022 - 11/30/2023
367
345
0.44
West Marine New
09/12/2023
40
29
0.04
Westmoreland Mining Holdings
12/08/2014
267
28
0.03
Westmoreland Mining LLC
06/30/2023
61
24
0.03
..........................................................................................................................
$
4,596
$
6,464
8.24%
BORROWINGS AND OTHER FINANCING TRANSACTIONS
- REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS:
Repurchase
Agreement
Repurchase
Proceeds
Lending
Settlement
Maturity
Principal
Collateral
Agreements,
to be
Counterparty
Rate
Date
Date
Amount
Collateralized By
(Received)
at Value
Received(1)
FICC
2.600%
03/28/2024
04/01/2024
$
620
U.S. Treasury Notes 5.000% due 09/30/2025
$
(632)
$
620
$
620
Total Repurchase Agreements
$
(632)
$
620
$
620
REVERSE REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS:
Payable for
Reverse
Amount
Repurchase
Counterparty
Borrowing Rate(2)
Settlement Date
Maturity Date
Borrowed(2)
Agreements
BCY
6.010%
02/27/2024
05/28/2024
$
(593)
$
(597)
BNY
6.634
10/16/2023
04/16/2024
(4,216)
(4,347)
BOS
5.770
01/08/2024
04/08/2024
(309)
(314)
6.580
03/28/2024
07/30/2024
(1,494)
(1,495)
BPS
5.980
01/29/2024
04/29/2024
(809)
(817)
6.580
01/22/2024
07/18/2024
(4,890)
(4,952)
6.580
02/15/2024
08/13/2024
(281)
(283)
6.620
01/22/2024
07/18/2024
(2,593)
(2,626)
6.680
02/15/2024
08/13/2024
(641)
(646)
6.880
01/22/2024
07/18/2024
(1,524)
(1,544)
BRC
5.700
07/28/2023
TBD(3)
(574)
(597)
6.540
02/06/2024
08/05/2024
(1,257)
(1,270)
6.580
03/22/2024
07/22/2024
(1,809)
(1,812)
Schedule of Investments PIMCO PCM Fund, Inc. (Cont.)
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
6.630
03/12/2024
07/10/2024
(1,003)
(1,007)
6.780
03/19/2024
07/17/2024
(1,862)
(1,867)
BYR
6.060
10/10/2023
04/08/2024
(805)
(829)
CIB
5.900
03/15/2024
04/15/2024
(7)
(7)
GLM
6.276
12/28/2023
09/27/2024
(632)
(642)
6.326
12/28/2023
09/27/2024
(548)
(557)
6.426
12/28/2023
09/27/2024
(1,153)
(1,173)
6.620
02/08/2024
10/29/2024
(143)
(145)
JPS
6.510
02/01/2024
05/01/2024
(432)
(437)
6.520
02/07/2024
05/07/2024
(238)
(240)
MZF
6.480
03/20/2024
09/20/2024
(4,155)
(4,164)
RBC
6.370
03/20/2024
07/22/2024
(657)
(658)
RTA
5.870
02/14/2024
04/16/2024
(474)
(478)
6.060
02/27/2024
05/28/2024
(1,967)
(1,978)
6.570
03/28/2024
05/13/2024
(158)
(158)
6.620
01/05/2024
04/05/2024
(1,844)
(1,873)
SOG
5.720
01/11/2024
04/11/2024
(1,096)
(1,110)
5.720
03/04/2024
04/29/2024
(516)
(518)
6.050
02/08/2024
04/10/2024
(456)
(460)
6.414
02/20/2024
05/20/2024
(656)
(661)
6.670
02/08/2024
10/29/2024
(516)
(520)
TDM
5.500
07/28/2023
TBD(3)
(16)
(17)
UBS
5.830
01/05/2024
04/04/2024
(992)
(1,005)
6.360
03/11/2024
09/10/2024
(4,216)
(4,232)
6.620
01/10/2024
04/10/2024
(6,297)
(6,392)
Total Reverse Repurchase Agreements
$
(52,428)
- Securities with an aggregate market value of $67,861 and cash of $1,705 have been pledged as collateral under the terms of master agreements as of March 31, 2024.
- Includes accrued interest.
- The average amount of borrowings outstanding during the period ended March 31, 2024 was $(58,408) at a weighted average interest rate of 6.359%. Average borrowings may include reverse repurchase agreements and sale-buyback transactions, if held during the period.
- Open maturity reverse repurchase agreement.
-
FINANCIAL DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS: EXCHANGE-TRADED OR CENTRALLY CLEARED
FUTURES CONTRACTS:
SHORT FUTURES CONTRACTS
Variation Margin
Unrealized
Expiration
# of
Notional
Appreciation/
Description
Month
Contracts
Amount
(Depreciation)
Asset
Liability
3-Month SOFR Active Contract December Futures
03/2025
1
$
(239)
$
6
$
0
$
0
3-Month SOFR Active Contract December Futures
03/2026
1
(241)
4
0
0
3-Month SOFR Active Contract June Futures
09/2024
2
(474)
14
0
0
3-Month SOFR Active Contract June Futures
09/2025
2
(480)
9
1
0
3-Month SOFR Active Contract March Futures
06/2024
4
(947)
28
0
0
3-Month SOFR Active Contract March Futures
06/2025
2
(479)
11
0
0
3-Month SOFR Active Contract March Futures
06/2026
1
(241)
4
0
0
3-Month SOFR Active Contract September Futures
12/2024
2
(476)
13
0
0
3-Month SOFR Active Contract September Futures
12/2025
1
(240)
4
0
0
Total Futures Contracts
$
93
$
1
$
0
SWAP AGREEMENTS:
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
Variation Margin
Pay/
Receive
Premiums
Unrealized
Floating
Payment
Maturity
Notional
Paid/
Appreciation/
Market
Rate
Floating Rate Index
Fixed Rate
Frequency
Date
Amount
(Received)
(Depreciation)
Value
Asset
Liability
1-DayUSD-SOFR
Receive
Compounded-OIS
2.450%
Annual
12/20/2024
$
3,800
$
0
$
106
$
106
$
2
$
0
1-DayUSD-SOFR
Receive
Compounded-OIS
2.350
Annual
01/17/2025
1,900
0
54
54
1
0
1-DayUSD-SOFR
Receive
Compounded-OIS
2.300
Annual
01/17/2026
300
0
14
14
0
0
1-DayUSD-SOFR
Pay
Compounded-OIS
1.250
Semi-Annual
12/15/2026
200
(1)
(16)
(17)
0
(1)
1-DayUSD-SOFR
Pay
Compounded-OIS
1.550
Semi-Annual
01/20/2027
1,900
(4)
(162)
(166)
0
(4)
1-DayUSD-SOFR
Pay
Compounded-OIS
0.500
Semi-Annual
06/16/2028
140
(5)
(16)
(21)
0
0
1-DayUSD-SOFR
Pay
Compounded-OIS
3.750
Annual
12/20/2028
4,900
45
(123)
(78)
0
(8)
1-DayUSD-SOFR
Pay
Compounded-OIS
1.700
Semi-Annual
01/12/2029
2,000
(6)
(234)
(240)
0
(4)
