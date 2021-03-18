PCM Fund : Proxy Statement

NOTICE OF JOINT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 26, 2021

PCM FUND, INC. ("PCM")

PIMCO CORPORATE & INCOME STRATEGY FUND ("PCN") PIMCO CORPORATE & INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND ("PTY")

PIMCO INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND ("PKO")

PIMCO DYNAMIC CREDIT AND MORTGAGE INCOME FUND ("PCI")

650 Newport Center Drive,

Newport Beach, California 92660

To the Shareholders of PCM Fund, Inc. ("PCM"), PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund ("PCN"), PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund ("PTY"), PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund ("PKO") and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund ("PCI") (each, a "Fund" and, collectively, the "Funds"):

Notice is hereby given that a Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders of each Fund (the "Meeting") will be held at the offices of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC ("PIMCO" or the "Manager"), at 650 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, California 92660, on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 8:00 A.M., Pacific Time, for the following purposes, which are more fully described in the accompanying Proxy Statement:1

1. To elect Trustees/Directors2 of each Fund, each to hold office for the term indicated and until his or her successor shall have been elected and qualified; and

1 The principal executive offices of the Funds are located at 1633 Broadway, New York, New York 10019.

2 Hereinafter, the terms "Trustee" or "Trustees" shall refer to a Director or Directors of PCM, as well as a Trustee or Trustees of PCN, PTY, PKO and PCI, as applicable.

PIMCO is sensitive to the health and travel concerns of the Funds' shareholders and the evolving recommendations from public health officials. Due to the difficulties arising from the coronavirus known as COVID-19, the date, time, location or means of conducting the Meeting may change. In the event of such a change, the Funds will issue a press release announcing the change and file the announcement on the SEC's EDGAR system, among other steps, but may not deliver additional soliciting materials to shareholders or otherwise amend the Funds' proxy materials. The Funds may consider imposing additional procedures or limitations on Meeting attendees or conducting the Meeting as a "virtual" shareholder meeting through the internet or other electronic means in lieu of an in-person meeting, subject to any restrictions imposed by applicable law. If the Meeting will be held virtually in whole or in part, a Fund will notify its shareholders of such plans in a timely manner and disclose clear directions as to the logistical details of the "virtual" meeting, including how shareholders can remotely access, participate in and vote at such meeting. The Funds plan to announce these changes, if any, at pimco.com/closedendfunds, and encourage you to check this website prior to the Meeting if you plan to attend.

2. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof.

If you are planning to attend the Meeting in-person, please call 1-(866) 796-7180 in advance.

The Board of Trustees of each Fund has fixed the close of business on February 25, 2021 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. The enclosed proxy is being solicited on behalf of the Board of Trustees of each Fund.

By order of the Board of Trustees of each Fund

Wu-Kwan Kit

Vice President, Senior Counsel and Secretary

Newport Beach, California

March 18, 2021

It is important that your shares be represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, no matter how many shares you own. If you do not expect to attend the Meeting, please complete, date, sign and return the applicable enclosed proxy or proxies in the accompanying envelope, which requires no postage if mailed in the United States. Please mark and mail your proxy or proxies promptly in order to save any additional costs of further proxy solicitations and in order for the Meeting to be held as scheduled.

PCM FUND, INC. ("PCM")

PIMCO CORPORATE & INCOME STRATEGY FUND ("PCN")

PIMCO CORPORATE & INCOME OPPORTUNITY

FUND ("PTY")

PIMCO INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND ("PKO") PIMCO DYNAMIC CREDIT AND MORTGAGE INCOME

FUND ("PCI")

650 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, California 92660

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY

MATERIALS FOR THE JOINT ANNUAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 26, 2021

This Proxy Statement and the Annual Reports to Shareholders for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 for PCM, PKO and PCI and for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020 for PTY and PCN are also available at pimco.com/closedendfunds.

PROXY STATEMENT

March 18, 2021

FOR THE JOINT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 26, 2021

INTRODUCTION

This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation by the Boards of Trustees/Directors1 (each, a "Board") of the shareholders of each of PCM Fund, Inc. ("PCM"), PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund ("PCN"),

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund ("PTY"), PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund ("PKO") and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund ("PCI") (each, a "Fund" and, collectively, the "Funds") of proxies to be voted at the Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders of each Fund and any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. The term "Meeting" is used

1

Hereinafter, the terms "Trustee" or "Trustees" shall refer to a Director or Directors of PCM, as well as a Trustee or Trustees of PCN, PTY, PKO and PCI, as applicable.

1

throughout this joint Proxy Statement to refer to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of each Fund, as dictated by the context. The Meeting will be held at the offices of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC ("PIMCO" or the "Manager"), at 650 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, California 92660, on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Pacific Time. The principal executive offices of the Funds are located at 1633 Broadway, between West 50th and West 51st Streets, 42nd Floor, New York, New York 10019.

The Notice of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice"), this Proxy Statement and the enclosed proxy cards are first being sent to Shareholders on or about March 23, 2021.

The Meeting is scheduled as a joint meeting of the holders of all shares of the Funds, which consist of holders of common shares of each Fund (the "Common Shareholders") and holders of preferred shares of PCN and PTY (the "Preferred Shareholders" and, together with the Common Shareholders, the "Shareholders"). The Shareholders of each Fund are expected to consider and vote on similar matters. The Shareholders of each Fund will vote on the applicable proposal set forth herein (the "Proposal") and on any other matters that may properly be presented for vote by the Shareholders of that Fund. The outcome of voting by the Shareholders of one Fund does not affect the outcome for the other Funds.

The Board of each Fund has fixed the close of business on February 25, 2021 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the determination of Shareholders of each Fund entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting. The Shareholders of each Fund on the Record Date will be entitled to one vote per share on each matter to which they are entitled to vote and that is to be voted on by Shareholders of the Fund, and a fractional vote with respect to fractional shares, with no cumulative voting rights in the election of Trustees. The following table sets forth the number of common shares ("Common Shares") and preferred shares ("Preferred Shares" and, together with the Common Shares, the "Shares") issued and outstanding of each Fund at the close of business on the Record Date:

Outstanding