PCS Edventures com : Quarterly Report - FY 2022 2Q Disclosure Statement

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines PCS Edventures!, Inc. 11915 W. Executive Dr., Ste. 101 Boise, ID 83713 208-343-3110 https://www.edventures.com/ info@edventures.com 8200 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 123,482,479 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 123,482,479 As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 123,482,479 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. PCS Edventures!, Inc. is our current company name. We were first organized as PCS Education Systems, Inc. on August 3, 1994. On March 27, 2000, we changed our name from PCS Education Systems, Inc. to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. On August 31, 2015, we changed our name from PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. to PCS Edventures!, Inc. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Idaho Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 11915 W. Executive Dr., Ste 101 Boise, ID 83713 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Same as above Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None

2) Security Information Trading symbol: PCSV Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 69325N 10 2 Par or stated value: 0.00 Total shares authorized: 150,000,000as of date: 9/30/2021 Total shares outstanding: 123,482,479 as of date: 9/30/2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 40,639,718 as of date: 9/30/2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 401 as of date: 9/30/2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred Stock CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: N/A Total shares authorized: 20,000,000 as of date: 9/30/2021 Total shares outstanding: 0 as of date: 9/30/2021 Transfer Agent Name: Issuer Direct Corporation Phone: 801-272-9294 Email: Julie.felix@issuerdirect.com Address: 1981 E. Murray Holladay Rd., #100 Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 3/31/2019 Common: 123,482,479 Preferred: 0 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption or Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Issued Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted Registration issuance, (or cancelled) issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Type. cancellation, ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. shares share) at to market have individual -OR- returned to Issuance price at with voting / Nature of treasury) the time of investment Services issuance? control Provided (Yes/No) disclosed). Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date 9/30/2021 Common: 123,482,479 Preferred: 0 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐ Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount at Accrued ($) Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance Issuance Issuance ($) determining conversion of individual with (e.g. Loan, instrument to shares) voting / investment Services, control disclosed). etc.) 4/19/19 1,443,327 1,688,327 0 5/1/22 None Todd Hackett Loan 5/31/19 39,260 47,693 0 5/31/23 Issued with feature allowing Russell Blatstein Loan convertibility into Rule 144 "restricted" Common Stock at $0.15 per share using outstanding principal balance 5/31/19 64,884 78,822 0 5/31/23 Issued with feature allowing Stephen Adler Loan convertibility into Rule 144 "restricted" Common Stock at $0.15 per share using outstanding principal balance 6/1/19 50,000 50,000 40,271 5/31/22 None Michael Bledsoe Loan Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4 : Name: Heber Maughan Title: MAcc, CPA, CGMA Relationship to Issuer: Contractor Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods. Balance sheet; Statement of income; Statement of cash flows;

