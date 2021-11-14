PCS Edventures com : Quarterly Report - FY 2022 2Q Financial Statements
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA
Condensed Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
Condensed Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2021
Condensed Statements of Operations for the Three and Six Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
Condensed Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the Three and Six Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
Notes to unaudited Condensed Financial Statements
1
PCS EDVENTURES!, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
September 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
$
454,841
$
500,150
Accounts receivable, net
269,864
279,568
Prepaid expenses
313,160
27,772
Inventory, net
727,748
808,806
Other current assets
335,024
151,019
Total Current Assets
2,100,637
1,767,315
NONCURRENT ASSETS
Lease Right-of-Use Asset
94,198
140,112
Deposits
6,300
6,300
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,201,135
$
1,913,727
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
115,735
$
60,264
Payroll liabilities and accrued expenses
203,656
139,431
Deferred revenue
5,049
2,059
Lease Liability, current portion
29,323
63,660
Notes payable, convertible
58,909
74,730
Notes payable, related party
1,493,327
1,493,327
Total Current Liabilities
1,905,999
1,833,471
Lease liabilities
63,258
76,452
Notes payable
-
316,582
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,969,257
2,226,505
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000,000 authorized shares, no
shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, no par value, 150,000,000 authorized
shares, 123,482,479 and 123,482,479 shares issued and outstanding
40,568,314
40,548,564
Accumulated deficit
(40,336,436)
(40,860,428)
Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
231,878
(311,864)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,201,135
$
1,913,727
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements.
2
PCS EDVENTURES!, INC.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES
Domestic revenue
$993,458
$390,980
$2,055,585
$
1,111,119
Total Revenues
993,458
390,980
2,055,585
1,111,119
COST OF SALES
443,418
177,235
925,506
536,232
GROSS PROFIT
550,040
213,745
1,130,079
574,887
OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries and wages
361,320
281,081
664,521
558,337
General and administrative expenses
120,832
98,099
265,560
220,531
Total Operating Expenses
482,152
379,180
930,081
778,868
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
67,888
(165,436)
199,998
(203,981)
OTHER INCOME AND (EXPENSES)
Other income payroll tax credits
191,524
-
191,524
-
Gain on Debt Forgiveness
221,050
-
221,050
10,000
Interest expense
(43,086)
(44,577)
(88,581)
(94,251)
Total Other Income/(Expense)
369,488
(44,577)
323,993
(84,251)
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
437,376
(210,013)
523,991
(288,232)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$437,376
$(210,013)
$523,991
$(288,232)
Net income/loss per common share:
Basic
$
0.00
$
(0.00)
$
0.00
$
(0.00)
Diluted
$
0.00
$
(0.00)
$
0.00
$
(0.00)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding -
Basic
123,482,479
123,482,479
123,482,479
123,482,479
Diluted
124,113,903
123,482,479
124,113,903
123,482,479
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements.
3
PCS EDVENTURES!, Inc.
Condensed Statement of Stockholders' Deficit
(Unaudited)
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Common
Stock
Accumulated
Stockholders'
Shares
Par Value
Deficit
Equity
Balance at 3/31/2021
123,482,479
$ 40,548,563
$
(40,860,428)
$
(311,864)
Net Income (loss)
86,615
86,615
Balance at 6/30/2021
123,482,479
$ 40,548,563
$
(40,773,813)
$
(225,249)
Exercise of warrants
19,750
19,750
Net Income (loss)
437,376
437,376
Balance at 9/30/2021
123,482,479
$ 40,568,314
$
(40,336,437)
$ 231,878
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
# of Common
Common
Accumulated
Stockholders'
Shares O/S
Stock
Deficit
Equity
Balance at 3/31/2020
123,482,479
$ 40,548,563
$
(40,745,578)
$
(197,015)
Net Income (loss)
-
-
(78,219)
(78,219)
Balance at 6/30/2020
123,482,479
$ 40,548,563
$
(40,823,797)
$
(275,234)
Net Income (loss)
(210,013)
(210,013)
Balance at 9/30/2020
123,482,479
$ 40,548,563
$
(41,033,810)
$
(485,247)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements
4
PCS EDVENTURES!, INC.
Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months ended September 30,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
523,991
$
(288,232)
Stock based compensation
-
-
Amortization of debt discount
Gain on PPP loan forgiveness
(219,875)
5,421
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
(325,320)
919,542
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses
84,088
21,773
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(2,627)
18,229
(Increase) decrease in other current assets
(134,771)
500
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
120,611
(269,038)
Increase (Decrease) in unearned revenue
2,990
3,980
Net Cash Provided by (Used by) Operating Activities
49,086
412,176
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash paid for purchase of fixed assets
-
-
Net Cash Provided by (Used by) Investing Activities
-
-
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from notes payable, CARES ACT PPP
-
193,375
Principal payments on debt
(114,146)
(14,341)
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
19,750
-
Net Cash Provided by (Used by) Financing Activities
(94,396)
179,034
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash
(45,309)
591,209
Cash at Beginning of period
500,150
133,857
Cash at End of period
454,841
725,066
NON-CASH INVESTING & FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Right of use asset acquired under operating lease
-
-
Accrued interest added to note principal
-
-
CASH PAID FOR:
Cash paid for interest
$
46,389
$
94,251
Cash paid for operating leases
$
51,408
$
25,974
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements.
5
