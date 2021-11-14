Log in
    PCSV   US69325N1028

PCS EDVENTURES!.COM, INC.

(PCSV)
PCS Edventures com : Quarterly Report - FY 2022 2Q Financial Statements

11/14/2021 | 02:40pm EST
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA

Condensed Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited)

Condensed Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2021

Condensed Statements of Operations for the Three and Six Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

Condensed Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the Three and Six Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

Notes to unaudited Condensed Financial Statements

1

PCS EDVENTURES!, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

September 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash

$

454,841

$

500,150

Accounts receivable, net

269,864

279,568

Prepaid expenses

313,160

27,772

Inventory, net

727,748

808,806

Other current assets

335,024

151,019

Total Current Assets

2,100,637

1,767,315

NONCURRENT ASSETS

Lease Right-of-Use Asset

94,198

140,112

Deposits

6,300

6,300

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,201,135

$

1,913,727

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

115,735

$

60,264

Payroll liabilities and accrued expenses

203,656

139,431

Deferred revenue

5,049

2,059

Lease Liability, current portion

29,323

63,660

Notes payable, convertible

58,909

74,730

Notes payable, related party

1,493,327

1,493,327

Total Current Liabilities

1,905,999

1,833,471

Lease liabilities

63,258

76,452

Notes payable

-

316,582

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,969,257

2,226,505

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000,000 authorized shares, no

shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, no par value, 150,000,000 authorized

shares, 123,482,479 and 123,482,479 shares issued and outstanding

40,568,314

40,548,564

Accumulated deficit

(40,336,436)

(40,860,428)

Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

231,878

(311,864)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,201,135

$

1,913,727

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements.

2

PCS EDVENTURES!, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Six Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

REVENUES

Domestic revenue

$993,458

$390,980

$2,055,585

$

1,111,119

Total Revenues

993,458

390,980

2,055,585

1,111,119

COST OF SALES

443,418

177,235

925,506

536,232

GROSS PROFIT

550,040

213,745

1,130,079

574,887

OPERATING EXPENSES

Salaries and wages

361,320

281,081

664,521

558,337

General and administrative expenses

120,832

98,099

265,560

220,531

Total Operating Expenses

482,152

379,180

930,081

778,868

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

67,888

(165,436)

199,998

(203,981)

OTHER INCOME AND (EXPENSES)

Other income payroll tax credits

191,524

-

191,524

-

Gain on Debt Forgiveness

221,050

-

221,050

10,000

Interest expense

(43,086)

(44,577)

(88,581)

(94,251)

Total Other Income/(Expense)

369,488

(44,577)

323,993

(84,251)

NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

437,376

(210,013)

523,991

(288,232)

Provision for income taxes

-

-

-

-

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$437,376

$(210,013)

$523,991

$(288,232)

Net income/loss per common share:

Basic

$

0.00

$

(0.00)

$

0.00

$

(0.00)

Diluted

$

0.00

$

(0.00)

$

0.00

$

(0.00)

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding -

Basic

123,482,479

123,482,479

123,482,479

123,482,479

Diluted

124,113,903

123,482,479

124,113,903

123,482,479

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements.

3

PCS EDVENTURES!, Inc.

Condensed Statement of Stockholders' Deficit

(Unaudited)

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Common

Stock

Accumulated

Stockholders'

Shares

Par Value

Deficit

Equity

Balance at 3/31/2021

123,482,479

$ 40,548,563

$

(40,860,428)

$

(311,864)

Net Income (loss)

86,615

86,615

Balance at 6/30/2021

123,482,479

$ 40,548,563

$

(40,773,813)

$

(225,249)

Exercise of warrants

19,750

19,750

Net Income (loss)

437,376

437,376

Balance at 9/30/2021

123,482,479

$ 40,568,314

$

(40,336,437)

$ 231,878

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

# of Common

Common

Accumulated

Stockholders'

Shares O/S

Stock

Deficit

Equity

Balance at 3/31/2020

123,482,479

$ 40,548,563

$

(40,745,578)

$

(197,015)

Net Income (loss)

-

-

(78,219)

(78,219)

Balance at 6/30/2020

123,482,479

$ 40,548,563

$

(40,823,797)

$

(275,234)

Net Income (loss)

(210,013)

(210,013)

Balance at 9/30/2020

123,482,479

$ 40,548,563

$

(41,033,810)

$

(485,247)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements

4

PCS EDVENTURES!, INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months ended September 30,

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

523,991

$

(288,232)

Stock based compensation

-

-

Amortization of debt discount

Gain on PPP loan forgiveness

(219,875)

5,421

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(325,320)

919,542

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

84,088

21,773

(Increase) decrease in inventories

(2,627)

18,229

(Increase) decrease in other current assets

(134,771)

500

(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

120,611

(269,038)

Increase (Decrease) in unearned revenue

2,990

3,980

Net Cash Provided by (Used by) Operating Activities

49,086

412,176

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Cash paid for purchase of fixed assets

-

-

Net Cash Provided by (Used by) Investing Activities

-

-

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from notes payable, CARES ACT PPP

-

193,375

Principal payments on debt

(114,146)

(14,341)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

19,750

-

Net Cash Provided by (Used by) Financing Activities

(94,396)

179,034

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash

(45,309)

591,209

Cash at Beginning of period

500,150

133,857

Cash at End of period

454,841

725,066

NON-CASH INVESTING & FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Right of use asset acquired under operating lease

-

-

Accrued interest added to note principal

-

-

CASH PAID FOR:

Cash paid for interest

$

46,389

$

94,251

Cash paid for operating leases

$

51,408

$

25,974

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PCS Edventures! Inc. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 19:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
