    PCSB   US69324R1041

PCSB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PCSB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:01 pm EDT
19.70 USD   +8.24%
05/24PCSB FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether PCSB Financial Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Brookline
PR
05/24Brookline Bancorp to Acquire PCSB Financial For $313 Million in Cash And Stock
MT
PCSB Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of PCSB Financial Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders

05/25/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB) to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is fair to PCSB shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PCSB shareholders will receive, for each share of PCSB, at the holder’s election, either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Brookline common stock for each share of PCSB common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages PCSB shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether PCSB and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for PCSB shareholders; (2) determine whether Brookline is underpaying for PCSB; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for PCSB shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of PCSB shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


All news about PCSB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05/24PCSB FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
05/24SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether PCSB Financial Corporation has obtained..
PR
05/24Brookline Bancorp to Acquire PCSB Financial For $313 Million in Cash And Stock
MT
05/24Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and PCSB Financial Corporation Announce Strategic Merger
AQ
05/06PCSB FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/06Tranche Update on PCSB Financial Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Februar..
CI
04/28PCSB FINANCIAL : Announces Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Declares a 17% Incre..
PU
04/28Earnings Flash (PCSB) PCSB FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $0.24
MT
04/28PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Declare..
AQ
04/28PCSB Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51,3 M - -
Net income 2022 14,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 283 M 283 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 71,0%
Technical analysis trends PCSB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,70 $
Average target price 22,50 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph D. Roberto Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey M. Helf Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carol F. Bray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott D. Nogles Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David R. McNamara Senior Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PCSB FINANCIAL CORPORATION3.47%283
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.79%97 150
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-14.66%51 634
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-9.64%29 338
FIRSTRAND LIMITED10.82%24 076
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED2.95%15 539