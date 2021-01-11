PCT LTD Discusses 2021 Revenue Potential with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) ("the Company"), a company that focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. CEO of the Company, Gary Grieco, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's revenue potential for 2021. "In 2020, a massive percentage of revenues came from the sale of fluids and healthcare. This year, on the good side, you're going to see a decline in the percentage of the reliance on fluids and healthcare because we are growing in the other areas," explained Grieco. He then shared that while fluid and healthcare will continue to be their primary revenue sources, the leasing and selling of equipment is expected to increase significantly.

"Looking into 2021, as a break down of the revenues, we feel about 40% will be coming from fluids and healthcare, 20% from leasing and selling equipment, and 40% for agriculture and oil and gas," said Grieco.

Jolly then asked about the Company's growing list of distributors. Grieco elaborated on the various types of distributors, as well as the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We finished the year very strong, and we're back to our summer levels in revenues," said Grieco, adding that the Company intends to add more distributors throughout 2021 with a focus on the sanitization and janitorial industries. "They are shifting from the caustic chemicals to our products."

The conversation then turned to the Company's evolving team as they continue to grow and expand. "The first major move was with Marion Sofield," shared Grieco. "We're redeploying her; she is becoming Vice President and Secretary of PCTL, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, and importantly, is now in charge of special projects," said Grieco. "To replace her, we've engaged Sheldon Smith as CFO, who is an attorney and CPA," he continued. "In general, we currently have 14 full-time employees and 3 part-time employees," said Grieco, noting that the Company also has 3 consultants to help grow their oil and gas, agricultural and other markets. "We're up to around 18-19 people. We're doing it because the demand is there, and we're going to have to do it to grow the way that we expect to this year."

"Do you have any idea about what your run rate will be in 2021?" asked Jolly. "We see $10 million as our minimum and we expect that we can go substantially higher," said Grieco. "We're very comfortable with stating ten million for 2021, which will be a substantial multiple over 2020."

To close the interview, Grieco shared that the Company has continued to establish itself in the fluid and healthcare industry, as well as the oil, gas, and agriculture industries. "The upsides are immense on gross revenues and we're just scratching the surface," said Grieco. "We'll be deploying our Series II equipment out, both in healthcare and our large volume machines, this month," he added. "We continue doing R&D to improve these things, and that it gives us the ability to branch out into other industries," said Grieco. He then elaborated on the cost to supply the necessary equipment, which will be significant. "It's going to cost millions of dollars to build all we need. We've got good cash flow, and we're working on standard financings that were never available to us before."

